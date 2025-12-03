Audible Black Friday Deal Sticking at 99 Cents for 3 Months

Audible’s top Black Friday deal is its best and it is staying. New and returning listeners can try Audible Premium Plus out for just 99 cents a month for the first three months — $2.97 in total, versus its typical $14.95-a-month price. So that’s $41.88 in savings for anyone who is interested in audiobooks, or who wants to load up on new releases without spending full price.

What’s Included in the 99-Cent Audible Deal

Premium Plus is Audible’s premium offering, and the 99-cent deal comes with a credit every month that lets you keep any Premium title forever, even if you cancel. You also receive unlimited listening from the Plus Catalog, a rotating collection that contains thousands of podcasts, Audible Originals and older audiobooks that you can stream in the cloud.

That translates to three keep-forever titles during the promo period — perfect for buzzy bestsellers or new releases — while you peruse a vast back catalog at no additional charge. A lot of new audiobooks also tend to clock in at 8–12 hours, so the per-hour value at 99 cents per credit is unusually good.

How It Compares to Other Streaming Trials

Streaming services often rely on offering free trials or a month free, but never with “owned” content after you cancel. The Audible credit model is the differentiator: each Premium Plus credit is an asset that you keep. That means a three-month trial feels more like an inexpensive shopping spree than a trial period.

At the regular price of $14.95, one credit can be a good deal for lengthy or high-demand titles. At 99 cents, it’s a steal. And even if you cancel before the standard rate would apply, you keep whatever you’ve redeemed.

Why Audiobooks Are Surging in Popularity Right Now

Listening to spoken word is enjoying a moment. Spoken word audio’s share of all time spent listening is 55% higher than a decade ago and now stands at about one-third of all U.S. consumer listening, according to NPR and Edison Research. The Audio Publishers Association has also been tracking year-over-year growth in audiobook revenue for over a decade, and its data reflects a long-term change in how people are reading and learning on the go.

That momentum is reflected on the charts. Recent top performers like “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, “The Woman in Me” from Britney Spears, and “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride are made for audio, pairing celebrities with prestigious narrators and production values on par with high-profile podcasts.

Who This 99-Cent Audible Promotion Is Best For

If you’ve ever brushed off a freebie offer because “I don’t have time,” this promo is forgiving. You can bank credits, choose three big-ticket titles and listen at your own pace. Commuters, busy travelers and multitaskers get obvious mileage; so do students and professionals plowing through reading lists or industry books without the capacity to dedicate even more screen time.

Parents might also appreciate the kid-friendly selections and sleep soundscapes of the Plus Catalog, or language learners could use graded readers and audio courses to study. It’s a simple way to find out if audiobooks fit with your routine without spending at full price.

Important Fine Print to Understand Before You Sign Up

This deal is for new and returning Audible subscribers who do not currently have an active membership. After the first 99 cents promotion period, the billing moves to normal $9.95, unless you cancel. Unused credits roll over, usually up to a cap, and any titles you buy are yours whether or not you continue your subscription.

Audible is an Amazon company, so setup is easy if you already have an Amazon account. Listen in the Audible app on iOS, Android, and Windows devices, or hear audio editions on Apple Books, Google Play, and more. And if you switch devices, pick up right where you left off. No more digging through your wallet for credit cards: Get an extra 10% value when you add funds to your account.

Bottom Line: Why This Audible Deal Is Worth Considering

The Audible Premium Plus deal for 99 cents is one of the few remaining Black Friday deals, and remains one of the best values in digital media at the moment. For less than the cost of a coffee each month, you can get three premium audiobooks and have access to a deep on-demand catalog. If you’re curious about audiobooks in general, this is the low-risk, high-reward moment to try them out.