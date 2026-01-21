AT&T Unveils Free iPhone 17 Pro Bundle With Trade-In

AT&T is rolling out one of its most aggressive Apple bundles yet: trade in an eligible iPhone and get an iPhone 17 Pro for $0, while adding an iPad A16 and Apple Watch SE 3 for just $0.99 per month each for the hardware. It’s a service-linked promotion with bill credits spread over 36 months, but for Apple users ready to upgrade multiple devices at once, the math can be compelling.

The carrier says total savings can reach as high as $1,800 when the credits are maximized. The offer is available to new customers and to existing subscribers who add or upgrade a line, with availability for a limited time.

How The Free iPhone 17 Pro Trade-In Deal Works

The headline freebie hinges on your trade-in. AT&T’s top credit tier currently targets owners of recent models: trade in an iPhone 15 or newer and you can walk away with an iPhone 17 Pro for $0 on a 36‑month installment, offset by monthly bill credits. Older but still recent devices can qualify for partial credits—an iPhone 14 Pro, for example, nets the 17 Pro at roughly $11.12 per month on installments.

You must activate on an eligible unlimited plan and keep the line in good standing for the full term to receive all credits. Cancel early, and remaining credits stop, leaving the unpaid balance on the device.

What You Pay for the iPad and Apple Watch Each Month

The iPad A16 and Apple Watch SE 3 each show as $0.99 per month for the hardware after credits. Because this is a service-linked bundle, you also pay for connectivity: AT&T places the iPad on a $20.99 per month data line and the Apple Watch on a $10.99 per month wearable line.

Here’s the practical breakdown before taxes and fees: the iPad totals about $21.98 per month ($0.99 device + $20.99 line), and the watch totals about $11.98 per month ($0.99 device + $10.99 line). Taxes for each device typically range from $2 to $5 monthly depending on your location and plan configuration, according to AT&T representatives.

The carrier uses 36‑month, 0% APR financing and then applies bill credits to bring the iPad and watch hardware cost down to $0.99 per month. Keep the lines active to receive the credits for the full term.

Estimated Monthly Total And Who Benefits Most

AT&T estimates the combined monthly outlay for all three devices with their service plans at roughly $130.51 before taxes and fees. Your exact figure will vary based on which unlimited plan you choose, regional taxes, and any add-ons.

Profession-based plan discounts can sweeten the pot. Military, veterans, first responders, and many educators and healthcare workers may qualify for up to 25% off eligible unlimited plans. Households already invested in the Apple ecosystem, or anyone eyeing an upgrade across phone, tablet, and wearable, will see the greatest value.

Step-By-Step To Secure The Bundle And Maximize Savings

Confirm trade-in eligibility by checking your current iPhone’s model and condition; back up your data and disable Find My before handing it over. Choose an eligible unlimited plan for the iPhone line; existing customers can upgrade or add a line to qualify. Start the trade-in online or in-store; your final credits depend on model and condition, with top credits for iPhone 15 or newer. Add the iPad A16 and Apple Watch SE 3 to your order and activate their respective lines; verify the monthly credits and estimated totals on the checkout screen. Keep all lines active and in good standing for 36 months to receive the full bill credits; monitor your bills to confirm the credits post after the first cycles.

Fine Print And Fees To Watch Before You Commit

Expect activation and upgrade fees, and remember that device sales tax may be due upfront in some states. Trade-ins must meet AT&T’s condition requirements; damaged devices can reduce or void credits.

Bill credits usually begin within two to three billing cycles. If you pay off a device early or suspend service, any remaining credits are forfeited and the outstanding balance becomes due.

Autopay and paperless billing are often required to receive plan discounts. Device protection is optional, but for a three‑device setup, many customers add it for peace of mind.

Why Carriers Are Pushing Bundles And Long Commitments

Trade-in-fueled upgrades are rising as consumers hold onto phones longer; industry researchers at Assurant and Counterpoint have noted average device lifecycles stretching past three years, while trade-in values for recent iPhones frequently top $200. Bundles let carriers boost multi-line adoption and lock in long-term loyalty with bill credits that reward staying power.

For Apple users, tying the phone, tablet, and watch to one bill can be convenient, and the effective hardware pricing is hard to ignore. Just make sure the ongoing plan costs, taxes, and 36‑month commitment align with your budget before you jump.

Bottom line: if you have a recent iPhone to trade and want to refresh your Apple lineup in one shot, AT&T’s limited-time bundle delivers headline savings—provided you’re comfortable with the service-linked structure and the three‑year horizon.