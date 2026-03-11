AT&T Prepaid Offers Free 5G Phones With New Line

AT&T’s prepaid arm is dangling one of the easiest 5G upgrades on the market right now: start a new AT&T Prepaid line and you can walk away with a free 5G smartphone or snag a deeply discounted Samsung device with no annual contract and no credit check. For budget-minded shoppers and anyone allergic to long financing lock-ins, this is the rare deal that checks all the boxes.

What the AT&T Prepaid 5G phone deal includes today

The headline offer puts select Motorola models at $0 up front when you activate a new AT&T Prepaid line. That includes choices like the Moto G Play and AT&T’s own Motivate Pro 2 5G, both designed to deliver everyday 5G speed without the big-ticket price.

If you prefer Samsung, two crowd-pleasers are heavily marked down: Galaxy A15 5G for $19.99 and Galaxy A16 5G for $29.99 with new line activation. These are among Samsung’s best-value 5G handsets, known for long battery life, solid cameras, and dependable performance for streaming, social, and navigation.

To qualify, you need to activate a new prepaid line on a plan starting at $35. There’s no annual contract and no credit check. Plans include rollover of unused high-speed data, unlimited talk and text in the U.S., unlimited texting from the U.S. to 100+ countries, and eligibility for multi-line discounts.

Why this AT&T Prepaid promotion stands out right now

Deep device subsidies are usually a postpaid game, tied to 24–36 months of bill credits. Prepaid deals this aggressive are uncommon because they’re not backed by long contracts. That’s what makes this offer compelling: you get a modern 5G phone without committing for years or undergoing a credit pull.

Network quality matters, too. AT&T says its 5G footprint now covers roughly 290 million people nationwide, and independent test firms such as RootMetrics and Ookla routinely find AT&T competitive on reliability and consistency across major metros and highways. For users who’ve held onto 4G phones, jumping to 5G on this network can mean faster app downloads, smoother maps, and better hotspot performance.

Real costs to expect and the essential AT&T fine print

Here’s the key math: the phone cost is $0 (or under $30 for select Samsung models), and your only required outlay is the prepaid service. If you stay on the $35 plan for a few months, your total remains predictable—no hidden financing or upgrade fees typical of postpaid contracts.

Important terms to know:

You must activate the phone within 30 days of the first service charge.

No refunds on service.

The device is restricted to AT&T Prepaid for six months after activation.

Limit of three devices per transaction.

Taxes and one-time in-store fees may apply.

Which AT&T Prepaid 5G phone should you pick today

Go Moto if you want simple, reliable, and free. The Moto G Play line typically focuses on essentials: big batteries, clean Android, and sturdy builds ideal for students, first-time smartphone owners, or as a backup device.

Choose Samsung if you value displays and long support windows. The Galaxy A15 5G and A16 5G have reputations for vibrant screens, multi-day battery life in light use, and camera systems that punch above their price. They’re smart picks for social creators, commuters, and anyone who wants a more premium feel on a budget.

How this offer compares to rival prepaid phone deals

Competitors like Metro by T-Mobile and Verizon Prepaid also run free-phone promos, but those often require porting in a number and maintaining service for several months before the discount fully kicks in. Some also bundle bill credits that effectively lock you in. By contrast, AT&T’s current prepaid incentive is straightforward: new line, low upfront cost, and no annual contract.

Even compared with other AT&T-affiliated brands, the mix of $0 Motorola options and sub-$30 Samsung choices stands out for simplicity. Consumer advocates frequently note that clear terms and low upfront expenses are what make prepaid attractive; this deal leans hard into both.

Who should jump on this AT&T Prepaid 5G phone deal now

If your current phone is lagging, the battery is fading, or you’re still on LTE, this is a low-risk way to move into 5G. It’s also a smart play for parents provisioning a first smartphone, small businesses adding lines without credit checks, and frequent travelers who value unlimited U.S. talk and wide international texting support.

Bottom line: free or near-free 5G phones without contracts don’t come around often. If you want a fast, modern device on a large U.S. network and prefer to keep your monthly costs transparent, AT&T Prepaid’s current lineup is one of the best values you can grab today.