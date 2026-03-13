AT&T Overhauls Wireless Plans With More Data And Lower Prices

AT&T has streamlined its wireless lineup, cutting the number of choices and raising the data ceilings while trimming prices on its lower tiers. The new three-plan “2.0” family replaces the prior four-tier structure, aiming to make it easier to pick a plan and harder to run out of high-speed data.

The revamp leans into where usage is growing fastest—hotspotting, video streaming, and travel—without the add-on bundles common elsewhere. Most customers will see more data for the money; the top tier costs a bit more but adds meaningful benefits.

What Changed in AT&T’s 2.0 Wireless Plan Lineup

The new slate consists of AT&T Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0. Single-line prices land at $50, $70, and $90, respectively. Four-line pricing is $120 for Value, $160 for Extra, and $220 for Premium. Customers can mix and match tiers across a family account.

Value 2.0 is the entry option with 5GB of high-speed data per line before speeds dip to 128 Kbps. AT&T has finally added hotspot here—3GB per line at full speed, then the same 128 Kbps. Unlimited talk and text are included.

Extra 2.0 is the sweet spot for most users. High-speed data rises to 100GB per line (up from 75GB on the replaced plan) and hotspot jumps to 50GB (previously 30GB) before reduced speeds apply. The sticker price drops to $70 for a single line and $160 for four, undercutting the older mid-tier while delivering more data headroom.

Premium 2.0 is built for heavy users and travelers. It offers unlimited high-speed data that AT&T says it won’t throttle, even under congestion, plus 100GB of hotspot per line and 4K video streaming. The other tiers are limited to SD video. Premium also includes unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Price Moves and Real-World Savings for Customers

AT&T’s mid-tier sees the biggest value shift. Extra 2.0 falls from $76 to $70 for a single line, a roughly 8% cut, and from $164 to $160 for four lines, about 2% down—while adding 33% more high-speed data and a larger hotspot bucket. Value 2.0 trims $1 from its prior counterpart, a modest ~2% reduction, but the addition of hotspot coverage at this level is new.

Premium 2.0 rises by $4 for a single line—about a 5% bump—yet it doubles down on utility with 100GB of hotspot and unthrottled high-speed data, a combination that’s rare among major carriers. For households that routinely tether laptops or stream in 4K on the go, the new ceiling can offset the price increase.

In practice, a single-line customer stepping from the old mid-tier to Extra 2.0 saves $72 a year before taxes and fees; a four-line family saves $48 a year. Actual bills will vary based on device payments, autopay discounts, and surcharges, which can narrow or widen these gaps.

How It Stacks Up Against Wireless Rivals

AT&T’s strategy differs from peers that lean on entertainment bundles. Verizon’s myPlan model revolves around optional $10 add-on “perks,” while T-Mobile’s Go5G tiers have historically included streaming extras baked in. AT&T largely strips those incentives in favor of simpler plan math and bigger core data buckets, with Premium’s Latin America roaming standing out as the marquee inclusion.

Independent network trackers such as Opensignal and Ookla have consistently found AT&T competitive on reliability and coverage, with top speeds that can trail or lead regionally depending on mid-band 5G deployment. For users in strong AT&T 5G zones, Premium’s no-slowdown promise during congestion could be a tangible upgrade, particularly in stadiums and dense downtowns where deprioritization is felt most.

Key Trade-Offs and Fine Print You Should Know

Video resolution is the biggest differentiator outside of data volume. Only Premium enables 4K streaming; Value and Extra cap video to SD, which can be noticeable on larger phones and tablets. After using hotspot allocations, all tiers drop to 128 Kbps for tethering, suitable only for basic messaging and email.

As with most carriers, taxes, surcharges, and device financing can materially change the total bill. Analysts at firms like MoffettNathanson and New Street Research have long noted that base-plan price moves are only part of the story; administrative fees and limited-time credits can shift effective costs over a contract’s life.

Who Should Switch to AT&T’s New 2.0 Plans

Existing AT&T customers won’t be auto-migrated. If you switch, you can mix tiers per line: keep a Premium line for a remote worker who tethers daily, put the kids on Value, and assign Extra to everyone else. That flexibility is where many families will find the biggest savings.

Light users and grandparents who mainly talk and text should land on Value. Most users will be happiest on Extra, thanks to the 100GB buffer that absorbs heavy months. Power users, mobile gamers, business travelers, and RVers who rely on tethering will justify Premium’s higher price with 4K video and 100GB of hotspot.

Bottom line: AT&T’s overhaul pushes more data into the mainstream and pares back decision fatigue. If you’ve felt squeezed by throttling or hotspot caps—or never needed streaming freebies—this is one of the carrier’s more consumer-friendly reshuffles in recent memory.