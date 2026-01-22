AT&T Offers Free iPhone 17 Pro Bundle With iPad and Watch

AT&T is pushing an aggressive Apple bundle that headlines with a free iPhone 17 Pro when you trade in an eligible device, then layers on an iPad A16 and Apple Watch SE 3 for just $0.99 per month each. The catch is in the service-linked structure: you’ll pay for the tablet and watch lines, and the phone discount arrives as monthly bill credits over a 36‑month installment.

What AT&T Is Actually Offering in This Apple Bundle

With an eligible trade-in (iPhone 15 or newer for the top tier), AT&T prices the iPhone 17 Pro at $0 via bill credits over 36 months. Add an iPad A16 and Apple Watch SE 3, each on 36‑month 0% APR installments, and you’ll see monthly device charges of about $13.89 for the iPad and $0.99 for the watch offset by bill credits so that you only pay $0.99 per device per month—so long as you keep the lines active and in good standing.

On the service side, the iPad requires a data line at $20.99 per month and the Apple Watch needs a wearable line at $10.99 per month. AT&T positions the promotion as a “service-linked bundle,” which means the “free” hardware depends on those active lines and an eligible phone plan.

Who Qualifies and How to Get This AT&T Bundle Deal

The offer is open to both new and existing AT&T customers who add or upgrade a line. Trade in an iPhone 15 or later to net the iPhone 17 Pro at $0 (after credits). Trading in slightly older models can still work—AT&T cites the iPhone 14 Pro as qualifying for the 17 Pro at about $11.12 per month after credits.

Profession-based wireless discounts can sweeten the deal. AT&T advertises up to 25% off eligible Unlimited plans for military, veterans, first responders, and select education and medical professionals, which can materially lower the ongoing service cost of the bundle.

What You Will Pay Each Month for Devices and Plans

Here’s the simple math before taxes and fees:

iPad: $21.98 per month ($0.99 device + $20.99 data line)

Apple Watch: $11.98 per month ($0.99 device + $10.99 wearable line)

iPhone 17 Pro: $0 device cost with eligible trade-in credits, plus your chosen phone plan

AT&T representatives estimate the all‑in monthly total for the three devices and their plans at roughly $130.51 before taxes and fees, though your figure will vary by plan tier and location. Expect roughly $2–$5 in taxes per device per month, which can add up to around $15 extra for the bundle.

Key Fine Print and Potential Pitfalls to Watch For

Device credits are conditional. If you cancel a line, miss payments, or switch to an ineligible plan, remaining bill credits stop and the unpaid balance on that device becomes due. This is standard across major carriers: since 2022, most large U.S. operators have shifted to 36‑month financing with bill credits to curb churn, according to industry trackers like Wave7 Research.

Trade‑in eligibility matters. Your old iPhone must power on, be free of activation locks, and meet minimum value thresholds. If it doesn’t qualify at the top tier, you may still get credits—just smaller ones—resulting in a monthly payment for the iPhone instead of $0.

Account add‑ons can move the needle. Optional protection plans, international features, and premium content bundles can raise the monthly total. Conversely, autopay and paperless billing discounts, along with the profession‑based savings, can bring it down.

Is This a Smart Buy for Loyal AT&T Apple Users

For Apple users who need all three devices and plan to stay with AT&T for at least three years, the value is compelling. AT&T pegs potential savings at up to $1,800 across the trio, and the iPhone 17 Pro effectively free with top-tier trade‑ins is hard to ignore. Counterpoint Research has noted that U.S. upgrade cycles have stretched toward three years, which aligns with the 36‑month term—meaning many customers wouldn’t be switching sooner anyway.

However, if you don’t want an LTE‑connected tablet or smartwatch, paying for those extra lines erodes the benefit. Consumer advocates frequently remind shoppers that “free” in carrier promos means “free with service,” and the real savings hinge on using the added connectivity. If you only need the phone, a standalone iPhone promo from any carrier could be simpler.

Bottom line: this service‑linked bundle delivers outsized value for multi‑device households invested in Apple’s ecosystem and comfortable with a 36‑month commitment. Read the offer details, verify trade‑in quotes, and run your own bill scenario before you pull the trigger.