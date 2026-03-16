AT&T Leads US Wireless Loyalty For 17th Straight Year

AT&T has been named America’s most loyal wireless brand for the 17th consecutive year in the latest Customer Loyalty Engagement Index from Brand Keys, underscoring a long-running edge in keeping subscribers from switching. In a category defined by fierce promotions and thin margins, the carrier continues to turn consistency into a competitive moat.

A Loyalty Win Built On Retention Math and Churn Data

Loyalty in wireless is ultimately a churn story, and the recent numbers are telling. AT&T and T-Mobile both report sub-1% monthly phone churn at roughly 0.98% and 0.93%, respectively, an exceptionally low rate for a mature market. Verizon, meanwhile, has guided for up to 1 million net postpaid phone additions as it works to regain momentum. When churn is this tight, even small advantages in perceived value translate into meaningful share gains over time.

Brand Keys’ index measures how well companies meet or exceed category-specific expectations. In wireless, those expectations cluster around coverage reliability, speed, price transparency, customer care, and device upgrade value. AT&T’s repeated win suggests it is aligning more closely with what subscribers actually prioritize—not just what they’re pitched in promos.

Network And Spectrum Investments Pay Off

AT&T has poured more than $150 billion into its network in recent years, a sustained spend that shows up in coverage, latency, and capacity. Independent testing from RootMetrics has repeatedly placed AT&T at or near the top for overall performance and speed across nationwide studies, strengthening the brand’s reliability narrative.

That foundation is poised for another lift. A $23 billion spectrum agreement with EchoStar will add 50 MHz of airwaves to AT&T’s portfolio, with deployment planned across roughly 400 US markets once integration is complete. More mid-band capacity typically means faster average speeds in congested areas and a better experience at stadiums, city centers, and along busy corridors—exactly where loyalty is won or lost.

Bundles And Perks That Raise Switching Costs

Loyalty isn’t just about network bars. AT&T has leaned into cross-selling wireless with fiber and 5G home internet, creating bundled discounts and unified billing that make leaving more cumbersome. Fiber in particular has become a retention engine: once a household anchors with symmetrical multi-gig speeds and a family phone plan, the friction to move rises sharply.

Device economics matter too. Aggressive trade-in credits tied to 36-month financing lower the monthly bill while effectively “contracting” customers through remaining device balances. Add in popular streaming tie-ins, hotspot allotments, and roaming perks, and the total package becomes harder to replicate elsewhere at the same price point.

Enterprise And Public Safety Deepen Stickiness

Another often-overlooked driver of loyalty is institutional. AT&T’s FirstNet partnership for public safety, along with broad enterprise and government contracts, anchors high-value accounts under multi-year agreements. These segments are less promotion-sensitive, generate steadier cash flows, and create halo effects for consumer trust—especially around coverage in emergencies and rural reliability.

The Market Context Behind the Crown in Wireless

Wireless is ubiquitous and indispensable. CTIA reports that about 98% of Americans use a mobile phone, and roughly 89% say they would struggle to live without their smartphone. With usage this entrenched, retention is where fortunes are made. Industry revenue topped an estimated $352 billion, according to analysis cited by The Motley Fool, leaving limited headroom for growth beyond stealing share and upselling existing customers.

All three national carriers are executing credible strategies: T-Mobile continues to leverage its mid-band footprint and value positioning, Verizon is sharpening its premium and fixed-wireless offers, and AT&T is doubling down on network upgrades, fiber expansion, and bundles. Brand Keys’ findings don’t declare a blowout; they spotlight a sustained, measurable edge in expectation delivery—one that compounds over time.

What To Watch Next For Wireless Loyalty And Churn

Expect the next loyalty chapter to hinge on mid-band density, fiber passings, and the quality of upgrade programs as device cycles lengthen. If AT&T converts its spectrum haul into tangible speed and consistency gains while keeping bundle economics compelling, its 17-year run may extend. For rivals, narrowing the gap will mean more than headline promos—it will require day-to-day experiences that quietly outperform expectations where customers live, work, and stream.