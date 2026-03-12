AT&T Launches New Value Extra And Premium Plans

AT&T has refreshed its core wireless lineup with Value 2.0, Extra 2.0, and Premium 2.0, a three-plan suite aimed at simplifying choices and shoring up perceived value. Prices span $45 to $90 for a single line, dropping as low as $30 to $55 per line with four lines. The question for most customers is straightforward: does this reshuffle actually deliver a better deal?

The move arrives alongside AT&T’s announcement of a multiyear $250 billion commitment to network and staffing, a signal that the company wants its plans to match its infrastructure ambitions. On paper, the new tiers tweak data prioritization, hotspot buckets, and roaming—a mix that looks like a sidegrade for many and a targeted win for a few.

What the new Value, Extra, and Premium plans include

Value 2.0 costs $45 for a single line or as low as $30 per line with four or more. It brings 5GB of premium data—an upgrade over prior entry plans that offered none—plus 3GB of hotspot data before speeds tumble to 128kbps. You also get AT&T ActiveArmor security and unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, with roaming in Canada and Mexico subject to local network conditions.

Extra 2.0 steps up to $60 a line (or $40 with four lines), packing 100GB of premium data and 50GB of hotspot use. The cross-border talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico mirror Value 2.0, but the materially larger priority data bucket reduces the odds of congestion slowdowns for most users.

Premium 2.0 sits at $90 a line (or $55 with four lines) with unlimited premium data, 100GB of hotspot, 4K UHD streaming, and expanded roaming that includes talk, text, and data in 20 Latin American countries. There’s also a 50% discount on a tablet or wearable line baked in as a perk.

Pricing realities and how line discounts now work

AT&T’s new pricing is competitive for families at exactly four lines, but the carrier removed deeper breaks that previously kicked in with five or six lines. Households that relied on those extra line discounts could see monthly totals rise if they migrate to the new structure.

Another notable shift: Appreciation or healthcare discounts now largely route through qualifying FirstNet and Family arrangements, narrowing eligibility compared to some legacy plans. Taxes and fees remain separate from the sticker price, a common practice but one that makes apples-to-apples comparisons with rivals tricky.

Performance, perks, and how these changes fit in context

The most meaningful technical change for entry users is Value 2.0’s 5GB of premium data, which should reduce slowdowns during busy times—until that cap is reached. The trade-off is a cut to hotspot allotment versus older starter tiers, from 5GB to 3GB, which matters if you tether a laptop on the go.

For heavy users, Extra 2.0’s 100GB priority data is a sweet spot: big enough to feel “unlimited” in daily life, with a hotspot bucket that covers work travel or streaming on the road. Premium 2.0’s unlimited priority data and 100GB hotspot are robust by any standard, and the 4K toggle will appeal to video purists.

It’s also worth noting what’s not here: there are no bundled streaming subscriptions or à la carte perk credits on these core plans. That aligns with AT&T’s broader move away from entertainment bundles that previously included services like HBO Max and reflects a back-to-basics approach centered on network access.

Independent testing from firms such as Ookla and RootMetrics in recent reporting cycles shows AT&T is competitive on consistency and reliability, while T-Mobile often leads median 5G speeds and Verizon frequently excels in overall reliability. That context matters: premium data ceilings and hotspot limits feel different depending on how strong a given carrier’s local network is where you live and work.

How the new AT&T plans compare with rival offerings

Against Verizon’s myPlan structure, AT&T’s Extra 2.0 generally offers a larger hotspot allowance at a similar monthly rate, though Verizon counters with optional paid perks. T-Mobile’s higher-end Go5G plans often include taxes and fees in the advertised price and bundle generous roaming and hotspot allotments, which can tilt value for frequent travelers.

AT&T’s Premium 2.0 lands well for Latin America travel and power users who push hotspot hard, while Extra 2.0 competes squarely with mid-tier 5G offerings from both rivals on priority data. Value 2.0 is plainly better than AT&T’s prior entry options on congestion performance, but it’s less attractive if you rely on hotspot daily.

Should you switch to Value, Extra, or Premium 2.0 plans?

If you’re on legacy AT&T Extra or Premium plans with favorable discounts, staying put likely preserves better pricing or perks. Families with five or more lines should run the math carefully since the new discount curve flattens at four lines.

Users on old Starter or Value plans may find Value 2.0 an upgrade in everyday performance due to its 5GB premium data, as long as a smaller hotspot bucket isn’t a dealbreaker. Frequent travelers to Latin America and heavy tetherers will see the clearest upside on Premium 2.0.

Bottom line: AT&T’s new core plans are thoughtfully tuned but not universally better. For many, they’re a sidegrade shaped by how many lines you have, how much you tether, and where you roam. Check your actual usage, weigh local coverage using sources like FCC maps and independent test reports, and move only if the numbers—and the network where you live—work in your favor.