Asus shows 2026 laptops lineup, including ProArt GoPro Edition

Whether you choose to believe the whisperings of panic-mongers at Deloitte, or simply accept them as unimpeachably true, 2026’s new normal is going to be a world filled with AI laced throughout transit and persisting across data breaches; virtual reality providing telepresence therapy sessions sure to earn it a place among the list of nonspecific solutions promised via chemotherapy-vague side effects heard on TV commercials; self-driving trucks for making homes and cities call back the network engineers they shipped off (code for firing) when that special project launched two weeks after their hasty departure.

It’s clear that Asus wants in on this tortured future, unveiling today at CES an impressively robust laptop lineup that leans into OLED displays, creator-first features, and rising standards by way of on-device AI acceleration.

The star of the show is a ProArt GoPro Edition designed for mobile shooters and action videographers, along with a larger ZenBook A16, an updated dual-screen ZenBook Duo, an ultra-mobile ProArt tablet PC, and a thin-and-light ExpertBook for enterprise.

Throughout, Asus is standardizing its Lumina OLED panels to feature a 120 Hz or faster refresh rate with Pantone-validated color and peak brightness as high as 600 nits — a sign that quality visuals are becoming the default rather than a premium add-on.

ZenBook A16 gets bigger and lighter with 16-inch OLED

The new ZenBook A16 scales up the company’s featherweight formula with a 16-inch 3K OLED display that runs at a smooth 120 Hz, along with narrow bezels and a chassis constructed of Asus’s durable Ceraluminum material. Even with the bigger canvas, at 1.2 kg the laptop comes in at a shockingly light weight for a 16-inch model, which you’d normally expect to find on smaller 14-inch ultrabooks.

Top-end configurations offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme silicon, up to a hefty 48 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage underpinned by a 70 Wh battery, Wi‑Fi, and a six-speaker array. The hinge-side bezel shrinks to assist immersion in landscape and vertical orientations (good for coders or long-form writers who appreciate a taller field of view).

Dual-screen ZenBook Duo debuts compact, refined build for all-day work

Asus’s flagship with two screens gets the spit-and-polish content creators have been asking for. The 2026 ZenBook Duo opts for a pair of 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch panels at 144 Hz and trimmer bezels (now providing a screen-to-body ratio of 93%), as well as a more robust hinge and kickstand, and a larger, comfier trackpad added to the detachable keyboard.

Processor choices include Intel Core Ultra 7 355 featuring a 48 TOPS NPU, or the Core Ultra 9 386H with an on-device AI processor of up to 50 TOPS, aligning with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC push. Maximum HDR brightness is up to 1,000 nits with supported content. At 3.64 pounds and 0.57 inches thick, it loses a mere hair of thinness for significant gains in rigidity and battery capacity — pragmatic trade-offs for a system meant to be taken on set or on the go, if you ask us.

ProArt PZ14 targets ultra-mobile creation with 14-inch OLED

The ProArt PZ14 is a slimmed-down, keyboard-attached tablet-style workstation that beats traditional 2‑in‑1s on weight while sacrificing little performance headroom. It is a 14-inch 3K 144 Hz OLED in a 16:10 format and operates on the Snapdragon X2 Elite 18‑core platform with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 storage.

The 0.79 kg slate (without the keyboard) is built to MIL‑STD 810H and is rated IP52 for dust and splash resistance — it’s aimed at creators working in the field requiring color-accurate review and light editing on a compact device. The trade-off is that there’s no built-in kickstand, though the included keyboard cover makes it less of a problem for desktop use.

ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 tailored for fast action shooters

For mobile content creators who live life in the fast lane, go with the ProArt GoPro Edition PX13. Inside you have an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.1 GHz and 80 MB cache), running with up to 128 GB of RAM and a terabyte of storage along with a hefty up to 73 Wh battery in its MIL‑STD 810H certified 1.39 kg housing.

Its 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen in a 16:10 aspect ratio makes it the first to offer this kind of vertical real estate, which is used for timelines and viewing metadata, maximizing top and bottom space. The laptop lacks a camera, but you get the usual boatload of preinstalled apps that are typical for this container-like device, and it also grants editors 12 months of GoPro Premium+, six months of CapCut, three months of Adobe Creative Cloud, and StoryCube — an AI-based hub to ingest, catalog, and organize footage. For those on-location shooters, that translates to quicker turnaround from capture to cut, even when you’re off the grid.

ExpertBook Ultra balances power and security for enterprise fleets

Bringing up the rear, the ExpertBook Ultra is a 10.9 mm thin-and-light model that still boasts sustained performance of up to 50 W, thanks to newly designed cooling tech. It uses the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips and promises a battery life of up to 24 hours — an ambitious claim that enterprise buyers will want to test in mixed workloads.

The stack uses the same technology as yet another unique tandem panel: a 14‑inch 120 Hz 3K OLED with stacked emissive layers for increased brightness and lifespan, and it meets NIST SP 800‑193 standards for firmware resiliency — another welcome bulwark for IT-managed fleets.

Why this Asus 2026 creator-focused laptop lineup matters

Asus is making OLED the norm and linking almost every model to actual creator workflows: better color, faster refresh, stronger builds, and AI features that run locally.

That follows broader PC patterns: Microsoft has established a 40+ TOPS threshold for on-device AI experiences, and Canalys researchers have projected that AI-ready PCs will make up more than half of all shipments by 2027, representing nearly 60% of the market.

The ProArt GoPro Edition in particular reads as a response to how creators actually work — ingesting footage from action cams, sorting hours of clips, and pushing quick edits from hotel Wi‑Fi. To be sure, bundled software and an AI-first media hub are the differentiators that hardware specs alone cannot provide.

Pricing wasn’t announced at this time, and availability will be staggered over the next few months. The last is value: if this company can keep these machines competitive against Apple’s M‑series laptops and the best Windows competition while delivering promised battery life and responsiveness, then I suspect that — out of time before reviews of these particular models — you may be reading about a new category in creator laptops this cycle.