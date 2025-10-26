ASUS ROG Strix Monitor Down To $179 At Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on the ASUS ROG Strix XG259CMS, cutting the 24.5-inch esports-focused gaming monitor down to $179. That’s $120 below the list price and an aggressive 40 percent off on a model designed for speed but also one of the strongest value plays around in high-refresh 1080p right now.

Why This ROG Strix Is Worth Your Attention

Seeing a 300Hz-class display from a top-tier brand for under $200 is quite rare. Monitors with similar refresh rates commonly cost well above this (especially if they’re also using Fast IPS panels with strong color coverage and premium motion tech). For players who reside in games such as Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, or Rocket League, that leap from 144Hz to 300Hz isn’t simply a spec — it’s quantifiable smoothness and quicker on-screen updates, which aid with tracking and micro-adjustments.

The size and resolution also land in the competitive sweet spot. The pixel density is comfortable on the 24.5-inch full HD screen, and sightlines are short to keep everything in your field of view within a glance. According to Steam’s Hardware Survey, 1080p remains the most prevalent gaming resolution, so this monitor is in step with what most PC gamers actually run today.

Key Specs Designed For Competitive Play

The XG259CMS marries a 24.5-inch 1080p Fast IPS panel with a 310Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time.

In practical terms, this combination provides an outstandingly low perceived blur and less input latency so that fast flicks and fast camera pans shouldn’t become as muddy. ASUS’s ELMB Sync can be used in conjunction with variable refresh rate to further tidy up motion — handy if you’re bouncing around between 220 and 300+ fps during firefights.

Adaptive-Sync support and G-SYNC Compatible certification help eliminate tearing without adding much of a penalty in the way of lag, while VESA DisplayHDR 400 serves to punch up highlights in supported titles.

Color coverage is measured at 110% of sRGB, which is good for an esports panel and convenient if you also make content or just want more vivid imagery when not gaming.

Features take in connectivity and ergonomics, too: there’s USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode for single-cable laptop hookup to compatible models, as well as a fully adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot. There’s a neat tripod socket on the top that can mount a webcam or small mic — streamers and remote workers will love this tidy little setup.

How It Compares To Alternatives On The Market

Competitors with high Hz like the Alienware AW2524HF (500Hz) and BenQ Zowie XL2546K (240Hz, with DyAc) can cost quite a bit more even on sale. Though ultra-high-refresh 500Hz displays promise the lowest latency, the sticker price and the demands to drive that many frames are high too. “Here, the XG259CMS hits a happy (and practical) medium: noticeably quicker than 240Hz foundation (which is nothing to be sniffed at), with better image quality versus most TN gaming-genre monitors we see.”

There are trade-offs to consider. DisplayHDR 400 is low-end HDR; it’s a bonus for brightness but doesn’t compensate for true HDR with local dimming. And 24.5 inches of 1080p resolution is tuned for competition clarity rather than cinematic detail — those with a preference toward story-driven games and content creation (and the higher pixel count) may still want to look instead at using 1440p or above on larger displays. For its intended audience, however, the XG259CMS hits the most important area pretty hard: speed, stability, and clean motion.

Who Should Buy This Monitor And What To Check First

If you’re into fast-twitch shooters or racing and sports titles, I have no trouble recommending this monitor. It’s also an intelligent second screen for streamers, letting them have an esports panel to game from and a monitor to support enhancing or viewing chat. Console players can certainly take advantage of the low latency and 120Hz modes, but PC gamers who have GPUs that are pushing between 240–300 fps at 1080p will get the most out of it.

Some notes before you buy: ELMB (backlight strobing), which can affect brightness, might need tuning in the OS. Use DisplayPort or USB-C DP Alt Mode for the best results, and enable variable refresh rate in your driver settings. Like all big-ticket sales, pricing and availability can change fast on major retail platforms.

Bottom Line: High-Speed Value At A Low $179 Price

At $179, the ASUS ROG Strix XG259CMS offers elite-speed gaming for a price that is lower than most competitors. It’s a timely, high-impact upgrade that punches well above its cost for competitive players who prioritize motion clarity and instant inputs above all else.