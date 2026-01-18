Asus ROG Strix 4K Monitor Hits Record Low

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG just dropped to $339 at a major retailer, marking a record-low price for the 27-inch 4K gaming monitor and a $110 savings off its $449 list. Price-tracking services such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel show this as the lowest point yet, turning a premium-spec display into one of the most compelling buys under $350.

Why this record-low price on the XG27UCG matters now

True 4K gaming at high refresh rates has typically been a $400–$600 proposition for 27-inch panels, with many models dropping features or color coverage to hit lower prices. The ROG Strix XG27UCG undercuts that norm while offering a rare Dual Mode: 160Hz at native 4K for cinematic single-player titles or a blistering 320Hz at 1080p for competitive play. That flexibility is exactly what most PC gamers want—one screen that handles both story-driven blockbusters and twitch shooters without compromise.

Key specs that make this 27-inch 4K gaming monitor shine

At 27 inches, the 3840 x 2160 resolution delivers roughly 163 pixels per inch, making text razor-sharp and textures hyper-detailed. The XG27UCG’s Dual Mode supports up to 160Hz at 4K or up to 320Hz when switched to 1920 x 1080, paired with a quoted 1ms response time. Color coverage reaches 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut—respectable for gaming and light creative work without venturing into creator-grade territory.

Connectivity covers the essentials: one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI, and a USB-C port with 15W power delivery. That USB-C wattage is fine for phones, handhelds, and accessories, but it won’t power most laptops, so plan on using your charger if you’re docking a notebook.

Real-world gaming performance and motion clarity notes

For AAA titles at 4K with high settings, you’ll want a capable GPU—think modern mid-to-high tier cards—to fully exploit 120–160Hz. That said, the ability to flip to 1080p at up to 320Hz is a tangible advantage for esports staples like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Rocket League, where frame rate and motion clarity trump raw resolution. Valve’s Steam Hardware Survey consistently shows that 1080p remains the most-used gaming resolution, which makes this dual-identity particularly practical for large swaths of players easing into 4K.

The 1ms figure is a gray-to-gray best case, and like most fast panels it will rely on overdrive tuning. Expect the usual trade-offs: the fastest settings can introduce overshoot, while moderate overdrive often yields the cleanest motion. Even so, at this price, the motion performance-to-cost ratio is strong.

Connectivity And Practical Considerations

With just one HDMI input, the XG27UCG isn’t ideal for multi-console households; you may need an HDMI switch if you’re juggling a PS5 and an Xbox Series X alongside a PC. DisplayPort remains the best path for 4K high-refresh on PC, especially if you’re planning to run 160Hz at native resolution. The single USB-C port is a welcome nod to modern setups, but its 15W limit is aimed at peripherals, not full docking.

At 27 inches, 4K benefits from display scaling for desktop use. Many Windows users prefer 125–150% scaling to make UI elements readable while preserving the monitor’s pixel density advantages in games and creative apps.

How this 27-inch 4K high-refresh display compares

Competing 27-inch 4K high-refresh monitors—such as LG’s 4K 144–160Hz offerings or Acer’s XV series—typically sit in the $399–$599 range when not discounted. Few, however, combine 160Hz at 4K with a 320Hz 1080p mode at this price. You trade some conveniences—limited HDMI inputs and modest USB-C power—for top-tier versatility in resolution and refresh rate.

Who should buy this monitor and who might want to skip

Buy it if you want a single display that excels at both cinematic 4K gaming and ultra-high-frame-rate competition, and you’re building or upgrading a PC with enough GPU headroom to push high refresh rates. It’s also a savvy pick for players who occasionally create content and value 95% DCI-P3 coverage without paying creator-monitor prices.

Skip it if you need robust USB-C docking with high-wattage charging, multiple HDMI ports for several consoles, or creator-class HDR and color accuracy. This is a gaming-first panel with a smart feature mix, not a studio reference display.

Bottom line: a standout 4K gaming monitor deal today

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UCG hitting $339 is a standout moment for anyone eyeing 4K high-refresh gaming on a budget. With a genuine record-low price, 160Hz at 4K, and a 320Hz 1080p option in the same package, it delivers uncommon versatility for far less than usual—provided you can live with leaner ports and modest USB-C power. As value plays go, this is one of the most balanced 27-inch 4K gaming monitor deals available right now.