Asus Reveals ROG Death Stranding Flow Z13

Asus has lifted the curtain on a special-edition ROG Flow Z13 that looks like it walked straight out of Death Stranding. Co-created with Kojima Productions, the tablet-style gaming PC pairs the series’ stark iconography with a black-and-gold finish, cryptic labeling, and a custom suitcase that feels more prop department than peripheral. It’s a rare collaboration that marries lore and hardware without losing sight of the device’s core function.

A Design That Channels Kojima’s World and Aesthetic

Dubbed the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, this edition layers the detachable 2-in-1 with visual cues fans will recognize immediately. Art direction from Yoji Shinkawa, the longtime Kojima collaborator behind Death Stranding’s character and mech designs, informs the entire shell. Small-font safety callouts and “do not cover” vent warnings mimic industrial signage, while the black-and-gold trims accentuate the tablet’s angular vents and kickstand in a way that feels authentically “delivered by Sam.”

The chassis’ carbon-fiber weave and subdued metallics give it a military-adjacent presence without dipping into cosplay. Importantly, Asus isn’t claiming MIL-STD ruggedization here—the look suggests expedition gear, but it’s still a premium PC first. The included suitcase is a standout: a white, bronze-trimmed hard case labeled “Extra Vehicular Creative Activity Device,” a cheeky nod to the game’s gear that doubles as a protective carry solution.

Familiar Internals With an AI-Focused Twist

Underneath the livery, the hardware mirrors the latest Flow Z13 configuration. Expect an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with a 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI acceleration, paired with AMD Radeon 8060S Graphics. The system’s 128GB of RAM isn’t overkill—it supports the platform’s shared-memory architecture, feeding the integrated GPU and CPU from the same pool. Storage is a brisk 1TB SSD.

The 13.4-inch touch display runs at 2,560 by 1,600 with a 180Hz refresh rate, a spec usually reserved for esports-centric rigs. In practice, that refresh ceiling keeps motion fluid in lighter competitive titles and enhances desktop feel across animations and pen input. Heavier releases will still ask for settings tweaks, and power users may consider an external GPU to chase ultra settings. Analysts like Jon Peddie Research consistently note discrete GPUs hold the performance crown, but integrated graphics continue to improve year over year—this machine leans into that trend while keeping power draw and thermals in check.

Content creators will appreciate the NPU for tasks such as background effects, voice isolation, and AI-assisted workflows in supported apps. With Windows increasingly optimized for local AI tasks, a 50 TOPS accelerator places the Z13-KJP squarely in the next wave of “AI PC” designs without sacrificing the tablet’s portability.

Performance Value Versus Pure Collector Appeal

As configured, recent Flow Z13 models have sat north of the $2,000 mark, and this edition’s bespoke elements suggest an additional premium. Purists will argue a “gaming laptop” deserves a discrete GPU, and on raw frames per dollar they’re not wrong. But limited-run collaborations often follow a different calculus. Asus has a track record here—previous themed ROG lines, like its Evangelion collaboration, moved quickly among enthusiasts, bolstered by cohesive design and matching accessories.

The Z13-KJP aims for a different kind of value: a portable, pen-ready PC that can handle modern titles at modest settings, punch above its weight in creative work thanks to the NPU, and double as a statement piece. For fans of Kojima’s work—or anyone who loves gear that looks like it belongs in a sci-fi lab—the aesthetic premium will be part of the draw.

Accessories That Complete the Death Stranding Look

The collaboration extends beyond the tablet. Asus plans matching editions of the ROG Keris II Origin mouse and ROG Delta II headset, plus a mouse pad emblazoned with Kojima Productions’ gold crest. The peripherals adopt the same white, gold, and black palette, reinforcing the visual theme across a full setup. Pricing and availability details remain unannounced, but the ecosystem approach suggests Asus wants this to feel like a cohesive kit rather than a one-off skin.

Bottom Line: Who This ROG Flow Z13-KJP Is For

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is more than a paint job. It’s a carefully considered fusion of Shinkawa’s design language and Asus’ most distinctive 2-in-1 gaming form factor. If you’re chasing maximum frames, a bulky dGPU notebook still makes sense. If you want a powerful, portable PC with unmistakable character—and a suitcase that could pass for screen-used—the Kojima collaboration is the rare special edition that earns its badge.