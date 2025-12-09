Asus: Not Recalling RTX 5090 Matrix, Retail Available Very Soon

Update, 1/26: Asus is countering rumors that its ROG Matrix RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Edition is being recalled by saying there is no recall in place and that cards have been dispatched to retail partners.

The company has said that it temporarily paused shipments to give product improvements more time, though the decision engendered confusion after some retailers canceled preorders with a “quality issue” cited.

Asus denies recall and confirms retail availability soon

Asus told independent press outlets such as ComputerBase and VideoCardz that there is no recall in place for the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090.

Instead, the initial timeline was simply “adjusted to ensure we have an optimal customer experience,” and product is landing at retail in days. As is often the case with these sorts of things, availability will be limited, and Asus emphatically noted that there are no specific complications related to shipped or reserved units — nor any sort of return/exchange program being established in light of the delay.

Why some retailers canceled preorders and cited quality

Some retailers, for instance, are canceling preorders after learning orders would be delayed due to a quality-related review out of what’s described by sources as an “abundance of caution” during times when the schedule is called into question. Given the tight allocations and high customer expectations that characterize the top end of the GPU market, channel partners are frequently unable to hold open-ended orders and instead pull back, notching down those volume-versus-price curves. And the outcome was a small but loud burst of speculation that Asus is now trying to tamp down.

Inside the 30th Anniversary ROG Matrix design and specs

The Asus 30th Anniversary Matrix is a competition halo designed to raise the bar. Key design features consist of a high-end power delivery solution supporting up to 800 W through the BTF 3.0 ecosystem, aggressive factory overclocks, and a custom thermal solution that helps maintain top-end clocks under heavy gaming or compute workloads. Asus also promoted LevelSense accelerometer technology and other telemetry tools for enthusiasts who value in-depth monitoring and control.

It’s also extremely hard to come by and eye-wateringly expensive at around $4,000. That pricing, and the collector appeal surrounding it, has only heightened interest — and scrutiny — around any hiccups during launch.

Rumors versus reality on delays, firmware, and displays

VideoCardz claimed that it had been hearing “unconfirmed” talk of unreported quirks associated with the display on pre-release examples, but no technical specs or reproducible symptoms have been named by Asus in linking any specific issue to its altered ship date. In reality, first-wave flagship GPUs usually get small tweaks to firmware/VBIOS/driver in the opening weeks as edge cases are discovered. So in the absence of any hard evidence that a flaw exists, I’d say the more conservative interpretation is Asus just decided to tighten up polish instead of completely reworking hardware.

Best practice for buyers hasn’t really changed since Ampere: validate DisplayPort and HDMI outputs at every refresh rate, test multi-monitor switching, and run extended gaming or rendering sessions to make sure everything’s stable. If there are firmware updates, you can apply them and retest before making changes to system variables such as overclocks.

Retail outlook, supply dynamics, and expected availability

Asus said cards will hit partners in the next few days, with sell-through depending on regional distribution and how retailers handle allocation. Since the model is expensive and in limited supply, anticipate sporadic drops rather than widespread availability. You might find fresh retail listings pop up once shipments scan into warehouses, but the chances are that quantities will be limited.

But the broader market context is also important. Flagship GPUs often see early demand spikes from collectors, overclockers, and creators who want the best performance available. Small quantities can inflate prices on the secondary market, meaning official restocks, however small they may be, are the best bet for avoiding markups.

Why Asus’s clarification matters for buyers and retailers

Calling a delay a recall is significant: recalls suggest a known issue and formal action to address it. Asus’s statement to ComputerBase and VideoCardz is intended to set the narrative that the shipment pause is a fine-tuning period. It’s an important callout for buyers to balance risk, for retailers to set expectations, and for a brand that has positioned Matrix as its ultra-premium calling card.

Bottom line on ROG Matrix RTX 5090 timing and availability

No recall, little delay, and retail incoming — those are Asus’s words on the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Edition. If you’re in the market, keep an eye out for regional stock notices and expect to act fast — and also some of that post-launch firmware and driver twitching that always happens as the ecosystem falls into place. For the time being, that anniversary flagship is still on track for a limited but near-future release.