Asus Launches ProArt PZ14 To Compete With Surface Pro

Asus is getting aggressive with Microsoft’s detachable playbook with the ProArt PZ14, a 2-in-1 that puts the creator first and, more importantly, comes with a keyboard in the box. For Surface Pro buyers already conditioned to shell out for a Type Cover, that one decision completely shifts the value equation.

It’s targeted as an ultra-mobile workstation that looks part tablet-first device while being packed with the kind of components and color accuracy you would find on a portable TV studio. It’s light, thin and unequivocally creator-focused but ultimately also meant to be a daily driver and not just an enthusiast’s niche tool.

A Creator-Focused 2-in-1 That Ships Ready to Work

It is a simple headline feature: the detachable keyboard comes with it. Microsoft sells the Surface Pro keyboard separately; we’ve seen several bundles ranging from around $140 to north of $200, according to Microsoft Store listings, so a bundle immediately reduces all-in costs for buyers who need to type more than occasionally.

Asus takes this a step further by allowing the PZ14’s keyboard to act as an independent Bluetooth deck when disconnected. A folio-style back cover is also included, featuring a holster for a stylus and reinforcing the device’s “ready on day one” marketing push for editors, illustrators and field photographers.

OLED Panel Tuned for Color-Critical Work

The PZ14 is built around a 14-inch OLED screen, with 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. And that’s a rare combination in a detachable; it provides the kind of motion clarity creatives want to see when timeline scrubbing and resistance against pen input, yet leaves intact fine lines and textures for retouching.

Color, of course, is among the highlights: Asus promises that it covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and can hit up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for HDR content. For comparison, DCI-P3 is the minimum gamut that many digital cinema and streaming workflows are built around, and getting to it reliably can cut down on proofing rounds for a team working across displays.

AI Muscle and Mobile Performance for Creators

Under the hood, however, the ProArt PZ14 is powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite with an 18-core CPU design and accelerated NPU rated at up to 30 TOPS. That level of on-device AI acceleration is in line with the latest generation of “AI PC” features we have seen in creative apps, from generative fill to smart relighting and noise reduction.

A 25W thermal profile implies more sustained performance and fewer peak bursts, aided by up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. That mix is designed to help keep intense timeline edits, huge RAW batches and multi-layer composites slick for the on-the-go creator without leaning on cloud round-trips.

Design Trade-Offs Versus Surface Pro for Real-World Use

The PZ14 lacks an integrated kickstand, a distinctive Surface Pro advantage that makes desk and lap use dead simple. Asus depends on the bundled back cover for stability, so it won’t be able to offer the same breadth of angles or the same amount of lap-friendliness as Microsoft’s well-traveled hinge and magnetic keyboard lip provide.

Another quirk: the top edge of the PZ14 keyboard doesn’t magnetically snap against the bezel of the tablet, which can introduce a trampoline effect when working on spongy surfaces. For desk editing, that doesn’t matter; for commuters it’s a trade-off to consider against the advantage of having that keyboard.

Ports, Durability and Software Perks for Creators

Connectivity is creator friendly: two USB 4 Type-C ports and an SD card reader help reduce dongle dependencies for camera workflows. The chassis is MIL-STD 810H compliant and backed with an IP52 rating for resistance against dust as well as light splashes—valuable attributes when shooting on location and in production environments.

Asus also throws in a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud trial, a small but appreciated bridge for new owners with projects to move over to a fresh machine. With pen support and that high-refresh OLED, the PZ14 seems optimized for a pen-and-keyboard hybridized work environment rather than casual consumption.

What It Means for Surface Pro Shoppers and Creators

For years, the detachable market has pushed users into accessory upsells. By packaging it with the keyboard, and marketing toward creators complete with an individually calibrated OLED and beefy AI hardware, Asus is pushing against that default recommendation of “just get a Surface Pro.”

Analysts at IDC and Canalys have observed continued demand for AI-enabled ultraportables and detachable PCs from creative teams and field workers. The PZ14 fits perfectly within that momentum: it chops down total purchase friction, bets on color accuracy and delivers honest on-device acceleration for contemporary creative workloads.

Were Asus able to nail rock-solid lap stability through its cover and keep thermals in line at 25W, the ProArt PZ14 could easily have been our choice for a Windows-on-the-go Surface equivalent without bring-your-credit-card upsells.