Asus Chromebook CM30 Open-Box Deal Saves $180

An aggressive new open-box deal drops the 10.5-inch Asus Chromebook CM30 to $149.99, a $180 cut from its $329.99 MSRP. That 54% discount puts a fully detachable 2-in-1 with a garaged, fast-charging stylus and a magnetic stand cover into true budget territory, making it an appealing pickup for students, commuters, and anyone who wants a lightweight ChromeOS slate that can type like a laptop.

What You Get in This Detachable 2-in-1 Chromebook

The CM30 pairs a compact 10.5-inch WUXGA touchscreen (1920×1200, 16:10) with a detachable keyboard and a magnetic kickstand cover, so it switches from tablet to laptop in seconds. The integrated, garaged stylus charges in its silo, meaning it’s always ready for quick notes, annotations, and sketching without rummaging for a pen or swapping batteries.

Asus builds this device with a focus on portability and durability. The chassis employs aluminum in key areas and targets ruggedness levels seen in education-focused machines. For mobile users who toss their devices into backpacks daily, that matters more than raw speed.

Hardware Specs and Everyday Performance for This Model

Under the hood, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 teams with 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. This ARM-based platform prioritizes efficiency and responsive everyday use—think dozens of Chrome tabs, Google Workspace, video calls, streaming, and Android apps from Google Play. It’s not the chip for heavy code compiles or 4K video edits, but it’s well suited to the tasks most Chromebook buyers do hourly.

Battery life is rated at up to 12 hours, which squares with what we typically see on efficient ARM Chromebooks in mixed-use scenarios. Real-world longevity varies with screen brightness and workload, but all-day school or office sessions are realistic if you’re not hammering the CPU or cranking the display.

ChromeOS continues to add versatility beyond the browser. The Linux development environment can handle lightweight coding and terminal utilities, and Android app support fills in gaps for note-taking, media, and specialized tools. Just remember that some niche x86-only software and high-end games remain out of reach on this class of hardware.

Connectivity and Classroom Readiness Features

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 help keep connections stable in crowded environments, a perk for lecture halls and open offices. A USB-C port handles charging and data, and there’s a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headsets. For remote learning and hybrid work, the detachable form factor and stylus make it easy to annotate PDFs, sign forms, and whiteboard ideas on the fly.

The 10.5-inch size is a sweet spot for portability without shrinking the usable workspace too far. The 16:10 aspect ratio shows more vertical content than 16:9, which is especially handy in Docs, Sheets, and long web pages.

How This Price Stacks Up Against Alternatives

Detachable Chromebooks with a bundled keyboard and stylus often land between $250 and $400 when new. Comparable Windows detachables can run higher, and many Android tablets in the $150 range omit a keyboard and pen. At $149.99 for an open-box unit that includes those accessories, the CM30 undercuts most alternatives while staying aligned with what value-focused Chromebook buyers prioritize.

Education and budget PC segments have been particularly price sensitive, and industry trackers such as IDC have noted demand tends to swing toward sub-$300 ChromeOS devices during refresh cycles. This offer sits well below that threshold without asking you to compromise on the essentials.

Open-box typically means a product was returned in like-new condition and verified by the seller, often with all original accessories. Policies vary, so confirm the return window, warranty coverage, and included items—keyboard, stand cover, and stylus are key here. On first boot, check battery health, run a quick camera and mic test, and ensure the stylus charges properly in its garage.

On longevity, Google announced that ChromeOS devices will receive automatic updates for up to 10 years based on platform start dates. To see the specific Auto Update policy for your unit, go to Settings > About ChromeOS > Additional details. For school and small-business buyers, that extended support horizon is a major reason to consider ChromeOS in this price band.

Who This Deal Is For and Who Should Skip It

If you live in Google Workspace, juggle research tabs, take handwritten notes, and prefer a compact device that doubles as a tablet, this CM30 configuration is a strong fit. It’s ideal as a primary machine for K–12 and casual users or a capable secondary device for professionals who need a travel-ready companion.

Power users who lean on Adobe-class creative suites, advanced data analysis, or PC gaming will want more CPU and GPU headroom, a larger display, and possibly a Windows or macOS machine. But for the mainstream tasks most people do every day, the value proposition here is hard to ignore.

Bottom line: With a $180 price drop and the rare inclusion of both keyboard and garaged stylus, this open-box Asus Chromebook CM30 offers a well-rounded 2-in-1 experience at a price that’s difficult to beat—especially if portability and pen input are at the top of your checklist.