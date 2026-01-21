Archive of Our Own Schedules Outage for Upgrades

Archive of Our Own is going offline for a planned maintenance window today, and yes, it’s expected. The nonprofit-run fan fiction platform is taking roughly half a day to roll out improvements to bookmarks and series search. If you rely on AO3 for your nightly reading queue, take a breath—this is scheduled work designed to make the site faster and more useful.

What’s Changing on AO3 During Planned Maintenance

The update focuses on discoverability and data accuracy. Users will gain new ways to filter and sort by word count within bookmarks and series views—one of the most requested enhancements among readers who curate long lists and multi-part epics. The deployment also corrects quirks in bookmark search when tags mix letters and numbers, and tightens how series blurbs handle tags so draft-only tags don’t slip into public listings.

Under the hood, rolling out these features means rebuilding parts of AO3’s search indexes and revalidating metadata across millions of entries. The Organization for Transformative Works, which operates AO3, typically performs these jobs in a full downtime to keep results consistent and avoid partial data states. It’s the safer route when schema changes touch core features used by almost every reader.

When to Expect AO3 Back Online After the Upgrade

The outage begins at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT and is expected to last about 15 hours. If everything goes to plan, the archive could reappear around 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. As with any major deployment, it might wrap early—or run a little long if the team hits a snag. The best move is to check in around the target time and monitor official status channels.

AO3’s systems volunteers usually provide periodic notes via their status accounts on Tumblr, Bluesky, and X, along with a dedicated status page that summarizes progress. If you see the site down during the window, that’s normal; error pages and maintenance banners are part of the process.

How to Prep for the Downtime and Read Offline

If you have an in-progress fic you can’t put down, use AO3’s built-in Download button to save an EPUB or HTML copy for offline reading.

Readers who maintain extensive bookmark folders may want to grab a few top picks in advance.

You can also use your subscription emails or RSS feeds to note updates and circle back later.

Don’t worry about your account or saved lists. This is routine maintenance, not a data-loss incident. OTW has repeatedly stated in public communications that AO3 maintains regular backups and tests restores as part of its operations, a standard practice for high-traffic community platforms.

Why Planned Downtime Matters for AO3’s Stability

For a site that now hosts well over 10 million fanworks and serves a global audience, search and tagging are the backbone of usability. Index rebuilds and metadata cleanups reduce search timeouts, improve filter accuracy, and keep tag wrangling effective as the archive grows. Performing these upgrades in a controlled window helps prevent fragmented results and minimizes the risk of bigger problems later.

AO3’s community knows the drill. The archive has weathered everything from routine maintenance to a high-profile DDoS attack in 2023 that briefly took it offline, and it returned intact each time. Short, deliberate outages are a sign the infrastructure is being cared for—not a cause for alarm.

For the latest, follow AO3’s official status accounts on Tumblr, Bluesky, and X, or check the status page for confirmation that work is complete. If the site reopens earlier than planned, those channels are where you’ll see it first.

Bottom line: expect AO3 to be unavailable for much of the day, plan a little offline reading, and look forward to smoother search and smarter bookmarking when the archive returns.