Apple Watch Series 10 (Refurbished: Like New) Now at $279.99

Top of the list for smartwatch bargains right now is the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 42mm) for $279.99 at Amazon, which takes $119 off the MSRP and a healthy chunk off the current price.

That’s $1 off its all-time low and $25 under recent sales, which makes it our value pick for Apple’s wearable lineup today.

Why This Price Is Worth Paying for Apple Watch Series 10

Apple’s watches have seldom dropped this far without the catalyst of a product shortage or a small feature update on the latest model. That’s the case here. The Series 10 is still very much a flagship-caliber iPhone companion, but at $279.99 it lands in the midrange pricing that’s typically home to counterpoints from Samsung, Google, and Garmin. For users who value iOS integration, that’s an appealing sweet spot.

Market context matters. Apple continues to rank as the top smartwatch vendor by shipments and revenue, according to industry trackers like IDC, with average selling prices typically well above $350. It’s a rare sight to see a current-gen design at $279.99, and it is not expected to last. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about upgrading but don’t want to pay top dollar, this is the time.

Series 10 vs. Series 11: What You Really Give Up

In day-to-day usage, the Series 10 and Series 11 are much closer than you would ever believe. Both of them run watchOS 26, come with the same core apps, and also contain all the watch faces, while the display and sensor suite is largely identical. The Series 11 offers a small increase in ruggedness and about six extra hours of battery life under typical use; most of the performance and experience benefits are evolutionary, not revolutionary.

If you’re after the best mix of features and price, go with Series 10 at this discounted price. You retain advanced fitness tracking, ECG support, fall detection, Emergency SOS, and frictionless Apple Pay while saving enough to splash out on bands, a cable, or AppleCare+ if you want the additional security.

Features That Have Aged Well on the Apple Watch Series 10

The OLED screen of the Series 10 is bright and easy to read even outside, easily one of the most responsive displays on any wearable device. Fast charging takes you from near empty to usable within minutes, which is clutch for overnight sleep tracking and a quick top-up before hitting the gym.

In the health stakes, you get optical heart rate monitoring (on-point), as well as ECG readings thanks to the onboard electrical sensor, plus irregular rhythm notifications. A number of peer-reviewed studies, including those conducted by others at Stanford, have shown Apple Watch’s heart rate measurements to be accurate during light to moderate activity and in recovery — a key to its fitness coaching and recovery monitoring.

Though it doesn’t have a blood oxygen sensor, the full complement of activity rings, HR zones, GPS-based pace and distance, VO2 max estimates, and sleep staging are still the metrics that #feedyourflow when you want to train better and adjust daily habits. And for safety and peace of mind, fall detection and crash detection are still the bedrock of Apple’s wearable ecosystem.

Who This Apple Watch Series 10 Deal Is Best Suited For

iPhone owners with an older Apple Watch (let’s say down to the Series 7) will really feel it in the speed, display brightness, charging time, and whizzy watchOS features. If you’re a first-time smartwatch buyer who wants something that just works with iMessage, Maps, and Apple Pay, this is especially where you should start — not chasing “cheaper” models that undermine the app experience or ecosystem fit.

Users who are fitness-focused and train with their phone nearby will appreciate the GPS model at this price point. If you want LTE for untethered runs or calls, the cellular model is a better choice — but anticipate a higher price and monthly carrier fee. For the average person, GPS + Wi‑Fi extends to a daily-use routine and that’s plenty enough.

Price History and Buying Advice for This Watch Deal

That $279.99 price is less than $1 off the cheapest we’ve seen this model reach during Prime Day, and well below recent discounts between Black Friday and the New Year. Anticipate color and size options to vary as stock becomes scarce. Online stores will often restrict the best price to certain finishes first, so don’t wait too long if you’ve got a favorite case and band combination.

Check the return windows before placing your order, then consider AppleCare+ if you’re rough on gear. Also be sure you are actually getting the configuration advertised — GPS 42mm; retailers may show multiple versions on one product page.

Bottom line: This is the rare Apple Watch deal that hits all the marks — deep discount, few sacrifices, and long-term software support.

If dealing with a physical store isn't your thing (or you want to try both case styles) Amazon has knocked $50 off every model of Watch Series 4 too.