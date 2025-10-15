Apple Vision Pro preorders now open for launch-day delivery

Apple’s most ambitious wearable computer is back and available for reservation, and if you want a launch-day unit, the winning move in Vegas is to line up early.

The new Apple Vision Pro is available for preorder through Apple’s online and retail stores. For a similar price, there is improved performance but less visible design refinement, and a clearer pitch for regular productivity or entertainment than its predecessor.

Why You Should Preorder Apple Vision Pro

The updated Vision Pro moves from interesting early-adopter oddity to cleaner daily driver. Apple claims its M5-based architecture brings a “massive performance increase” and faster display rendering and better battery efficiency, which is critical for spatial computing, where fast frame rates at the lowest possible latencies are what make wearing goggles comfortable. Look for faster app launches, more fluid 3D environments and greater headroom for AI-driven workflows that context images and spatial copywork locally.

Traditionally, Apple’s most popular hardware shuffles back their shipping windows as soon as preorders turn up. If you’re in the market for a particular storage tier or optical configuration, then reserving early should help lock timing and picking options.

Storage options and pricing breakdown for Vision Pro

Prices begin at:

$3,499 for 256GB

$3,699 for 512GB

$3,899 for 1TB

Most buyers will find that 512GB is the sweet spot: spatial video, high-resolution captures, and pro apps can fill your drive fast, and local storage keeps performance consistent when you’re working offline. All models are open for presale with delivery or in-store pickup where stock is available.

Comfort improvements and the new Dual Knit Band design

Apple’s new Dual Knit Band is the unsung hero of this upgrade. It is designed with two straps and an additional strap on top of the head for uniform weight distribution to alleviate pressure points during extended gaming sessions, as well as stabilization while users move their head quickly. If you already own the original Vision Pro and are interested in nothing more than an improvement in comfort, there’s a separate Dual Knit Band for sale priced at $99, although it is compatible only with the old model.

What’s in the box with every Apple Vision Pro preorder

Each preorder includes:

Headset and Dual Knit Band

Light seal with two cushions for fit tuning

A protective front cover

External battery (for extended play)

Polishing cloth

USB-C charging cable

Power adapter

This set-up has you working right away — no extra accessories required — but third-party controllers and stands are already popping up, now that the ecosystem is off the ground.

Vision correction options and Zeiss optical inserts

And wearers of glasses haven’t been forgotten: Apple is working with Zeiss once again. Reader inserts are $99, and prescription inserts are $149. During preorder, you’ll verify those measurements to make sure the right optical inserts come packaged with (or shortly after) your unit. It’s important to get this right: well-matched inserts minimize eye strain and maintain clarity over the entire micro‑OLED field of view.

Apps, Workflows and Ecosystem Readiness

There are a lot of native spatial apps in visionOS now, supplemented by a huge library of compatible iPad apps. The usage cases will be all about productivity suites from the big guys, creative apps powered by on-device AI and cinematic streaming experiences. Industry observers such as IDC and Deloitte have identified premium-tier devices as being instrumental in driving higher-value XR workloads, and Vision Pro’s focus on display fidelity and compute reflects that trend. This extra level of performance headroom is useful for professionals in design, media and remote collaboration.

Where to try Apple Vision Pro in person before buying

If you prefer hands-on, Apple Stores stocked with Vision Pro also offer guided demos. The staff can assist with sizing and the light seal as well as provide orientation to visionOS gestures. It’s worth making the move, especially if you’re sensitive to headset fit or motion comfort; a good setup can be the difference between a wow moment and a pass.

Should you upgrade or buy into the new Vision Pro?

If you missed out on the first generation, this is the Vision Pro to own. The M5 power platform speeds up rendering, speeds up app response times, and introduces more muscle-heavy tasks through AI— with improvements you’ll see across productivity apps, 3D creation, and virtually all forms of immersive media. Battery life gets a useful bump, too, taking away mid-session fret for lengthier meetings or flights.

Original owners can reasonably hold if their workflows are slim and they spring for the Dual Knit Band for comfort. But if you’re working in complex scenes, multitasking constantly or working with AI-enhanced tools, the performance gains and efficiency improvements make a stronger argument to upgrade. Either way, your preorder maintains your place in line (and extends your configuration and pickup options).

The takeaway: Vision Pro’s second act delivers more power and comfort in the same futuristic frame.

If spatial computing is in your future, ordering it now is the surest way to get day-one hands-on with a device that showcases AR.