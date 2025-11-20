Apple unveils limited-edition Hikawa Phone Grip for MagSafe

Apple has released the Hikawa Phone Grip, a limited-edition MagSafe accessory that allows an iPhone to be held at an angle with one hand and can hook onto different mounts.

This sculptural silicone grip—designed in partnership with Los Angeles–based designer Bailey Hikawa and available in two finishes, Chartreuse and Crater—is priced at $69.95 and available exclusively on the U.S. Apple Online Store.

The launch speaks to Apple’s efforts to marry artful hardware with practical utility for a wide range of users, including those who need more stabilizing hand support, reduced strain, or other ways of interacting with an iPhone.

What the Hikawa Phone Grip does and how it attaches via MagSafe

The Hikawa Phone Grip magnetically attaches with MagSafe and is usable in both vertical and horizontal orientations. It clicks on and off in an instant, so it’s easier to attach and remove than a typical case design, and serves as a mini handle for firm one-handed operation, messaging, or video recording.

The silicone is designed to be soft and tactile, giving users a larger surface to hold the phone more securely. The shape is meant to fit a variety of motor abilities and hand-grip strengths, while making room for people who operate their iPhone mostly with parts other than fingers.

Designed for accessibility with ergonomics and inclusive feedback

Hikawa’s work has been an ongoing exploration of how to balance biomorphic aesthetics with ergonomic function, and for this project she interviewed iPhone users with varying disabilities to fine-tune shape, surface, and hand feel. In an interview with ELLE Decor, she explained how feedback from her disabled customers shifted the ethos of her studio, taking a tastemaking design sensibility and recasting it as a tool fusing comfort and control.

The need is clear. Roughly one in four adults has a disability, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, a majority of adults with disabilities use smartphones—albeit at slightly lower rates than the general population—making accessories that reduce fatigue and facilitate stability for daily activities invaluable.

Part of Apple’s wider accessibility push across its ecosystem

The Hikawa Phone Grip launches alongside Apple’s ongoing work in accessibility across hardware, software, and services. Recent initiatives include enhanced App Store labels for accessibility features, Braille improvements, as well as improvements to tools like Head Tracking, Live Listen, Live Captions, and Personal Voice. These add to a rich tapestry of inclusive features such as VoiceOver, AssistiveTouch, and Switch Control that have helped make iPhone more accessible for tens of millions of people.

By turning to an artist working with unconventional but ergonomically sound forms, Apple is also signaling that accessibility is not just an afterthought—it’s a channel for design innovation that can help all users; be they managing tremors, filming on the go, or hoping for a more relaxed grip during hours-long sessions.

Who the Hikawa Phone Grip is good for in everyday use

For creators, the grip’s handle-like geometry provides increased stability for panning and fewer dropped shots. Commuters achieve a sturdy grip while walking, unencumbered by clutching a slim glass slab. For individuals who suffer from hand fatigue, arthritis, or have compromised hands, the increased volume and texture will reduce pinch force and micro-movements that cause strain.

It can also work as a stand for FaceTime, captions, or live transcription—useful when hands-free viewing leads to more comfortable conversations. The goal isn’t one size fits all, but rather an adjustable accessory that conforms to varied bodies and circumstances.

Price, compatibility, and availability details for buyers

Available in Chartreuse and Crater, the Hikawa Phone Grip is priced at $69.95 and can be purchased as a limited-edition product through the U.S. Apple Online Store.

It clips onto MagSafe, so it works with the iPhone 12 and later and usually works with most MagSafe-friendly cases. Like all magnetic accessories, a very thick case or a non-MagSafe one that doesn’t sit flush will weaken the connection.

Because of the volume that the grip adds to the back of your phone, you may need to remove it for some wireless charging pads or car mounts to work properly. The silicone finish should be easy to clean with mild soap and water—a bonus for daily carry.

Bottom line: a sculptural MagSafe grip with inclusive design

The Hikawa Phone Grip is a unique entry into the MagSafe ecosystem—a blend of art object, ergonomic accessory, and intentionally inclusive design. It’s a minor but revealing instance of how accessory design can broaden access even as it heightens everyday usability—the thinking that makes iPhone feel more personal, and more human, to more people.