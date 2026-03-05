Apple unveils iPhone 17e in London with hands-on demo

Inside Apple’s Battersea hub in London, I spent hands-on time with the iPhone 17e, the most affordable entry in the new lineup at $599. Budget label aside, this handset behaves like a flagship where it counts: speed, camera quality, storage, and charging. After a few hours of demos and real-world use on local 5G, it’s clear Apple has turned the “e” into the default value pick for most people.

Design and display hit a sweet spot for size and durability

The 17e keeps the compact 6.1-inch footprint, which immediately feels friendlier than the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 and 17 Pro for one-handed use and pocketability. The aluminum frame remains reassuringly rigid, while the back glass gets a subtle, grippy texture that resists smudges. A new Soft Pink finish joins the lineup, but the practical upgrade is Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, which Apple positions as tougher against scratches and drops.

USB-C persists (Gen 2), a relief for anyone juggling cameras and laptops. In the UK demo units, a physical SIM tray sat beside the USB-C port; North American buyers will see eSIM-only models, matching Apple’s regional strategy and roaming simplicity.

A19 Delivers Real Speed Gains And On‑Device AI

Under the hood, the A19 replaces last year’s A18 with Apple’s claimed 30% bump in performance and similar efficiency gains. That uplift mattered in the demos: Apple Photos applied generative edits, subject isolation, and cleanup tools in near-real time, and the system kept transitions smooth while juggling background tasks. The chip’s neural engine feels tuned for Apple Intelligence features, suggesting the 17e won’t be left on the sidelines as on-device AI expands.

Thermals stayed tame during my rapid-fire testing—multiple edits, app installs, and 4K playback—without the warm spots you sometimes feel on midrange phones under strain. We’ll need lab testing to quantify sustained performance, but the early signs point to a comfortable power envelope.

Faster 5G and sensible storage for everyday users

The switch to Apple’s C1X modem brings smoother handoffs and higher 5G throughput, particularly noticeable in central London where coverage is dense. On EE and Vodafone test SIMs at Apple’s event, app downloads and iCloud restores felt brisk, with fewer dips when walking between strong and weaker cells. Recent market studies from Opensignal and Ookla have shown London’s 5G delivering consistent triple-digit Mbps in many zones, and the 17e seems ready to take full advantage.

Equally important, Apple doubled base storage to 256GB at the same $599 price. For buyers capturing 4K video, RAW photos, or downloading offline maps and playlists, that single change removes a frequent “should I upgrade?” dilemma and undercuts rivals that still start at 128GB.

MagSafe finally arrives with faster wireless charging

One of the biggest quality-of-life wins: MagSafe is here, enabling magnetic chargers and accessories and unlocking up to 15W wireless charging. That’s a clean 2x jump over the 7.5W limit on the previous “e” model and the sort of everyday upgrade you feel immediately—less fiddling, faster top-ups, and a mature ecosystem of stands, wallets, and battery packs.

Battery life is rated the same as last year at up to 26 hours of video playback. That parity suggests Apple is using the A19’s efficiency to offset the new features rather than stretching runtime. In my short stint—5G browsing, camera use, and photo edits—the battery drained predictably, and MagSafe got me back to workable levels quickly between sessions.

A 48MP camera that punches above its price

The primary sensor matches the iPhone Air’s 48MP Fusion system, combining pixel binning for low light with a crisp 2x in-sensor crop for lossless-like zoom. In mixed London lighting—overcast exteriors and tungsten interiors—white balance looked steady, and skin tones held up without the waxy smoothing you still see on some Android competitors.

Detail in the 2x mode impressed on street signage and brick textures, while Smart HDR preserved highlight detail in shop windows at Covent Garden. Night shots will need dedicated testing, but early frames hinted at controlled noise and less aggressive sharpening than last year’s entry model.

Where it fits in Apple’s lineup and who should buy it

At $599, the 17e undercuts the standard iPhone 17 by $200 while inheriting the upgrades that matter: A19 performance, a modern 48MP camera, double the storage, and MagSafe. If you don’t need the 17’s brighter panel or additional camera hardware, the 17e now feels like the default recommendation for most buyers, first-time iPhone users, and anyone upgrading from a 13 or older.

It also lands at a time when analysts from Counterpoint Research and IDC have pointed to growing consumer sensitivity to price, with midrange devices claiming a larger slice of shipments. The 17e speaks directly to that trend without feeling like a compromise.

Early verdict from London after hands-on testing

The iPhone 17e is the rare “budget” model that doesn’t read like a parts bin special. Apple’s tighter focus—faster silicon, a serious camera, bigger storage, and MagSafe—solves the right problems for everyday users. Assuming Apple’s 30% performance uplift holds in independent benchmarks and the camera stays consistent across lighting, this is the year the “e” stops being the runner-up and becomes the smart buy.

Full testing will tell us how the A19 sustains under heavy gaming, whether the C1X modem maintains its poise on congested networks, and how that 48MP sensor fares in truly dark scenes. For now, after a solid hands-on in London, the 17e looks like the iPhone most people should consider first.