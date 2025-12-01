Apple TV+ half-price Cyber Monday deal for six months

Apple TV+ has launched one of the steeper streaming offers we’ve seen this season: All new and returning subscribers can pick up the service for $5.99 a month for their first six months. At the regular rate of $12.99, that’s around 54% off and a savings of $42 over six months; it’s available either on Apple TV+ itself or as a Prime Video Channels add-on.

In a year in which the price of just about everything has gone up across many major platforms, that discount from Apple is a rarity. The company bumped up Apple TV+ to $12.99 in late 2024, mirroring the rest of the industry’s moves. For those with a pantload of stacked subscriptions in the air, once you do finally sign up for Apple TV+, this exclusive, time-limited price drop feels like a tangible price shave.

What the Apple TV+ Cyber Monday deal includes

The discounted rate is $5.99 a month for six months, then billing goes up to $12.99 a month if you don’t cancel. That’s a total discount of $42 over the span ($77.94 list price as opposed to $35.94 with the deal). You will be able to sign up through the Apple TV app on Apple devices and the web, or elect for Prime Video Channels if you prefer making streaming all one neat little line item on an Amazon bill.

If you subscribe directly through Apple, Family Sharing provides access for up to six people in your household. Prime Video Channels subscribers will get a different app experience and device integrations, so pick based on where you spend most of your time watching.

How it stacks up in a pricier streaming market

Streaming fatigue is real, and so too is price sensitivity. Kantar’s Entertainment on Demand study has put U.S. household streaming spend at roughly $60 a month, while Antenna’s market-level tracking has monthly churn sitting in the mid–single digits as viewers play rotation whack-a-mole with their actual bills. Strategically placed promos like this are exactly when many households dive in, binge the key titles and re-evaluate at renewal time.

Apple’s move is significant in part because of its premium placement: 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos are standard on much of its library and the company has aimed for a few big-budget originals over deep back catalogs. The price is half off for the next six months, making that positioning more like an easy add-on.

How to redeem the offer and key Apple TV+ fine print

Eligible customers can redeem the offer by launching the Apple TV app on their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV and then signing in with their Apple ID. According to Amazon, Apple TV+ can be found under Prime Video Channels on some devices. Former subscribers who previously canceled are eligible; active subscribers generally won’t qualify until the end of their current period.

Mark a calendar entry one week before the end of month six. If you want to stop your subscription, you should cancel well before the renewal date; otherwise, you will be charged the full rate of $12.99. Deals like this typically don’t extend to Apple One bundles. Prices and taxes vary by region.

What to watch first on Apple TV+: top picks to start

Apple TV+ has overperformed, especially in awards races and buzz. At the Academy Awards, CODA claimed the Best Picture Oscar, Ted Lasso became an Emmy juggernaut, and there’s a lauded science-fiction triumvirate (Silo, Foundation and For All Mankind) for fans of prestige binges. Slow Horses is still getting raves for its sharp spycraft and performances, and The Morning Show remains a flagship drama. Big-budget spectacle is also on the bill with event series like Masters of the Air and MonsterVerse entry Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

If you’re timing out your six months, chart your queue: prioritize returning seasons first and then check out at least a new premiere or two as they drop. Through Apple’s leaner but managed jumble of shows, it seems possible to work one’s way through enough good-to-great material without subscription sprawl.

Do you need to sign up now for Apple TV+ deal

And if Apple TV+ has been on your someday list, this is a cakewalk entry point; it’s one we’ve seen so far in 2024.

The effective half-off price undercuts most competitors’ promo tiers while delivering top-tier picture and sound. For deal-conscious streamers who shuffle services, six months for $5.99 is enough time to cycle through the marquee hits — and then some — before deciding whether the regular rate matches your longer-term mix.

Bottom line: a very reasonable runway into Apple’s originals (as long as you remember to note when it gets renewed, and select the billing pathway that best fits your devices), and a watchlist for you to continually obsess over.