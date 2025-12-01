Apple TV+ Available for $5.99 Via Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deal

Amazon is slashing the price of Apple TV+ to $5.99 a month for six months in a limited-time Cyber Monday promotion that brings one of the most expensive premium streamers right down to impulse-buy pricing.

The regular price for Apple TV+ in the US is now $12.99, so this deal slashes that monthly fee by about 54% and should save most people about $42 across the six-month period before you renew at the standard rate.

How the Amazon Deal Works for Apple TV+ Discount

The offer will be available through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, where qualifying customers can add Apple TV+ at $5.99 per month for six months. Amazon’s deal is available to new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers who sign up through Amazon; existing, active Apple TV+ subscribers typically are not eligible to switch in mid-cycle. Unsubscribe anytime. After the promotional period, your subscription will automatically continue at the current monthly price, unless you cancel.

While Channels is closely tied to Prime Video, Amazon has confirmed that this deal isn’t exclusive to Prime members. The main practical advantage is convenience: Billing will flow through your Amazon account, and you can stream Apple TV+ within the Prime Video app on most smart TVs, Fire TV, Roku, game consoles, mobile devices, and browsers — no Apple gear needed.

What You Get With Apple TV+: Originals and Highlights

Apple TV+ is now a premium, high-impact but carefully curated shelf stacked with originals rather than a brobdingnagian back library. Highlights on the service include award-winning series such as Ted Lasso, Severance, Slow Horses, Silo, Shrinking, and Foundation; Pachinko; as well as Oscar-winning film CODA, the first streaming film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Apple Original Films such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon were also momentum drivers following theatrical releases.

Worth noting: MLS Season Pass is available as a standalone purchase inside the Apple TV app and does not come with an Apple TV+ subscription. Yet in prestige series, marquee talent, and cinematic production values, Apple TV+ punches above its weight class.

Why This Discount Shakes Streaming Markets Now

Apple hiked the price of Apple TV+ to $12.99 a month in the United States, making it one of the priciest single-service subscriptions. Cutting that to $5.99 for six months is a significant 54% haircut at a time when household streaming costs face the spotlight.

Industry trackers like Antenna and Kantar have measured sustained “churn-and-return” behavior across streaming, with consumers hopping in for a show they love before canceling the service after completion. Promotional pricing of this kind has also emerged as a critical lever to reactivate lapsed users and reduce churn. New streaming measurements from Nielsen suggest that Apple TV+ represents a small — but growing! — share of US streaming time, and stacking high-profile releases behind a limited-time discount is a proven way of nudging sampling and binges.

How It Compares to Other Streaming Promos

Competing streamers often offer teaser rates of a limited duration — think sale prices for monthly fees that last one to three months — but at nearly half off, six months’ worth is unusually generous for a premium, ad-free tier. You are essentially getting the runway to watch multiple tentpole seasons back-to-back, which is perfect for serialized hits like Severance or Foundation that benefit from the binge race.

Tips to Maximize the Apple TV+ Amazon Offer

Load up your six-month battery life when a handful of essential shows coincide. For instance: the newest season of Slow Horses, followed by Silo, Shrinking, Foundation, and CODA. If you’re a film-first viewer, support Apple Original Films that have come from theaters — they tend to include premium video and audio formats like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices.

Set a calendar reminder one week before the promotional period is over. You may cancel anytime under Your Account or click on the Kindle app subscription manager options below to update your subscription details. If you have Apple devices, you’ll still be able to watch via your native Apple TV app, but the Amazon-billed subscription will be handled by Amazon.

Bottom Line: Is Amazon’s Apple TV+ Deal Worth It?

If you’re wondering about Apple’s originals — or want to return for a fresh slate of series — Amazon’s $5.99 deal on Apple TV+ is an intelligent, low-stakes way in which to catch up without settling the full-price tab. With that extra half-year in its pocket and a steady rhythm of buzzy releases, the value proposition is nothing to sneeze at for cord-cutters and streaming omnivores alike.