Apple TV+ 50% Off Deal Nears End for Cyber Monday

Apple TV+ is ending the year with one of the most aggressive streaming deals of 2021, slashing the monthly price to $5.99 for the first six months for new and returning subscribers. That’s off the regular price of $12.99, which equates to a total savings of $42 and a discount of about 54% when the offer ends.

If you’ve been eyeing Apple’s original series and films, or pivoting providers to cut costs at a time when our in-house streaming budget cannot be seen, this is your last-chance window: the one where you can get this stuff for real-deal discounted prices before it ever feels like you’re settling. The deal can be accessed through Apple TV+ and as an add-on Prime Video Channel for Amazon Prime members, so you have options to manage your subscriptions how you like.

What This Cyber Monday Deal Gets You on Apple TV+

The deal lowers Apple TV+ to $5.99 a month for six months, after which the plan automatically renews at the regular $12.99 rate until you cancel.

The subscription includes ad-free streaming, 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos on some devices, offline downloads, and Family Sharing (up to six people), all of which many competitors restrict to higher-priced tiers.

The math for the savings is clear: six months at a discount will cost you $35.94 compared to what you would spend if you paid the full price of $77.94 at the regular rate. It’s enough of a runway for households that time their streaming to new seasons and awards hopefuls to catch up on multiple tentpole series and some buzzed-about films.

What Makes This Apple TV+ Bargain Stand Out Today

Most big streamers have raised prices in the past year, adding ads to entry tiers or gating premium features behind more expensive plans. Industry trackers like Antenna have also observed increasing churn as households strategically subscribe, binge, and cancel across services. In that climate, a more-than-50% cut on a premium, ad-free tier is rare — and well-timed.

The number one motivator in the cost of subscription churn, per Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends research, is that households typically hold four to five paid video services. With that in mind, this Apple TV+ deal serves to reduce average monthly outlay while distinguishing the experience, which makes it a good fit for your leftover space on a rotating basis.

What to Watch During Your Six Months of Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has opted for curated, prestige television rather than mass quantity. Such a strategy has delivered awards and set tongues wagging: Ted Lasso is still basking in the glory of its multi-Emmy wins, CODA made history by snagging a Best Picture Oscar, while recent runs of Slow Horses and The Morning Show are still attracting critical attention.

Genre fans have been spoiled for choice, with the sci-fi thriller Severance, the world-building epics Silo and Foundation, and the alt-history saga For All Mankind among standout options. The same is true of Apple TV+: its releases are concentrated and extravagantly produced, which makes the service most amenable to focused, six-month viewing plans — cue a few flagship series and a smattering of original films that you’re interested in seeing upon release and suddenly, boom: value recouped from this thing.

Eligibility and How to Redeem the Apple TV+ Offer

The discount is available to new and returning subscribers who are not currently being billed for Apple TV+. You can sign up through the Apple TV app or in the Prime Video Channels storefront if you like combining billing with Amazon. In either case, after the six-month promotional period expires, the price goes back to normal — but be sure to set your calendar or something if you want to cancel.

Keep in mind that promotional plans almost never stack with other offers like device trials or Apple One bundles. If you are already a subscriber through a bundle, you will have to deal with that plan first. Regional restrictions and terms may apply, local taxes may apply, and you will be charged in your local currency.

Is the Apple TV+ Cyber Monday Offer Worth It Now?

For those who prioritize ad-free streaming, premium audio and video quality, and a focus on critically acclaimed originals: Yes — this is one of the best holiday streaming plays. On per-month cost alone, $5.99 is cheaper than most ad-supported tiers available elsewhere; Apple TV+ remains feature-complete and Family Sharing–ready, though.

With the discount set to expire, the play is easy: take six months at $5.99, line up a watchlist of a couple of high-profile series, and reassess next time around.

In a year in which streaming prices ran higher, the opportunity for real 50% savings on an elite-level service that offers an ad-free viewing experience is precisely the sort of deal you should grab before it’s gone.