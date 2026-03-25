Apple tests standalone Siri app for iPhone and Mac

Apple is quietly experimenting with a dedicated Siri app for iPhone and Mac, according to reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, signaling a fundamental shift in how users might access and interact with Apple’s assistant. Instead of being summoned only by a wake phrase or a system overlay, Siri could soon live as a full-fledged app with a chat-style interface and persistent history.

The move would mirror the app-first approach popularized by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, while still keeping Siri’s deep hooks into Apple’s operating systems. Sources familiar with internal testing describe the app as a direct portal to a more capable, generative Siri that remembers context and makes it easy to revisit earlier conversations.

What a Standalone Siri App Could Change for Users

A dedicated app gives Siri a home base. That means a threaded chat view, Messages-like bubbles, and searchable history to track past queries, actions, and follow-ups. It’s a practical fix for a long-standing limitation: once Siri disappears, so does the breadcrumb trail of what you asked and what it did.

On Mac, an app would also normalize assistant use beyond a tiny menu bar icon or a keyboard shortcut. For people who prefer text over voice, typing to Siri in a full window could feel more natural, especially for longer prompts or when you’re multitasking across apps.

Expect continuity to be front and center. If Apple ties the app to your Apple ID and iCloud, threads and context could move fluidly between iPhone and Mac, letting you start a task on one device and pick it up on another.

Privacy and Control Built In to Apple’s Siri App

One notable experiment reportedly in testing is an “Ask Siri” toggle inside Apple’s own apps. Instead of granting blanket access to all your content, you could selectively allow Siri to draw from Mail, Notes, Calendar, Photos, or other sources when needed. Fine-grained controls like this would be on-brand for Apple’s privacy posture.

Technically, Apple is well placed to split tasks between on-device processing and the cloud. The Neural Engine in Apple silicon can handle sensitive, real-time work locally, while heavier generative tasks could run through Apple’s servers with privacy safeguards. That hybrid path is aligned with the company’s historic approach to Siri and Dictation.

How It Stacks Up Against Rivals in AI Assistants

The idea of an assistant-as-an-app isn’t new. OpenAI’s ChatGPT app quickly topped App Store charts, validating demand for a conversational interface you can open like any other tool. Google’s Gemini app on Android, and the Gemini experience inside the Google app on iOS, double down on the same behavior: users expect a place to chat, revisit, and manage AI tasks.

Where Apple differs is system reach. Siri still controls device settings, runs Shortcuts, and taps into frameworks like App Intents. A standalone app could concentrate discovery and habit-building while preserving Siri’s system-level superpowers that third-party assistants on iOS can’t fully match.

Deeper Siri Means Deeper App Integrations

If Apple leans into App Intents and Shortcuts, a chat-based Siri could become a universal command line for the Apple ecosystem. Imagine asking, “Pull the latest expense PDF from Files, summarize it, and draft a reply to my accountant,” and watching Siri chain those actions across apps without manual hops.

For developers, clearer pathways into Siri through intents and semantic actions could translate into better discoverability. Instead of hoping users find a niche feature inside a settings menu, the feature becomes a natural language request that Siri can fulfill and explain.

Design Signals to Watch in the New Siri Experience

Test builds reportedly use a familiar chat layout with search across previous interactions, which suggests Apple is prioritizing memory and retrieval alongside generation. Look for cues like inline citations from your content (notes, documents, events) and quick actions that materialize under each response, turning answers into one-tap workflows.

Accessibility is another likely focus. A text-first mode, better transcription, and richer multimodal support could broaden Siri’s utility for users who can’t or don’t want to speak to their devices.

What’s Next for Apple’s Standalone Siri App Plans

Apple typically unveils major software shifts at its Worldwide Developers Conference, and the company has already telegraphed that AI advancements are on deck. A standalone Siri app would be an easy headline and a clear signal that Apple is moving from a voice-first assistant to an AI companion you can live with all day.

As with all internal tests, plans can change. Apple could hold the app for a limited preview, ship it as a beta, or fold pieces into system Siri. But if the app arrives as described, it won’t just be a new icon on the Home Screen—it will be Apple’s most consequential rethinking of Siri in years.