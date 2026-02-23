Apple Tests Encrypted RCS Between iPhone And Android

Apple has begun limited testing of end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services between iPhone and Android, marking the first real step toward secure, modern texting across the mobile world’s two largest platforms. The capability appears in the latest iOS developer beta, with Apple confirming that only certain devices and carriers are supported during this phase and that a wider release will come in a future software update.

What Apple Is Testing And Why It Matters

RCS is the carrier-backed upgrade to SMS/MMS that enables higher-quality images and video, typing indicators, read receipts, improved group chats, and better reliability over data. While iMessage and Android-to-Android RCS already offer encryption in many cases, secure cross-platform messaging has been the missing piece. Apple’s trial brings end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to iPhone–Android RCS conversations, closing that gap so intermediaries—carriers, platforms, or attackers on the network—can’t read messages in transit.

How to Try It in the iOS Developer Beta Today

Apple’s developer release notes say iPhone users on the newest beta can toggle the feature via Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging and enable End-to-End Encryption (Beta), where supported by their carrier. On the Android side, recipients currently need the Google Messages app beta to participate, as reported by 9to5Google. Rollout is controlled server-side and may vary by region and network, so even eligible users might not see it immediately.

Under The Hood MLS And The RCS Universal Profile 3.0

The GSMA’s RCS Universal Profile 3.0 incorporates Messaging Layer Security, an IETF-standardized protocol designed for large, dynamic group messaging with strong cryptographic guarantees. MLS brings properties such as forward secrecy and post-compromise security, improving resilience if a device is lost or a key is exposed. In practice, that means iPhone and Android clients can negotiate shared keys for encrypted chats even across different apps, while carriers simply shuttle ciphertext without access to content.

This standards-first approach is essential for interoperability. Rather than building a one-off bridge, Apple is aligning with the GSMA profile so encryption works consistently across clients that adopt the same spec. It is also a notable endorsement of MLS, which has seen contributions from major industry players and security researchers on its path through the IETF process.

What You Will See in Chats During Encrypted RCS

In Apple’s Messages app, conversations that use RCS will display clear badges, including an Encrypted indicator when E2EE is active. On Android, Google Messages shows the familiar lock icon already used for encrypted Android-to-Android RCS threads. If either side lacks RCS or encryption support, chats fall back to SMS/MMS—useful for reach, but without the privacy or modern features users expect.

Not Shipping to Everyone Yet, More Testing Ahead

Apple indicates the cross-platform E2EE feature will not debut in the final build of the current software cycle, signaling that more testing is required before general availability. That’s unsurprising: carrier configurations, roaming scenarios, and edge cases in mixed group chats are notoriously complex. Limited, opt-in trials help vendors validate behavior and performance at scale without disrupting everyday messaging.

Why the Shift to RCS and Why It’s Happening Now

Momentum around RCS has accelerated. Google has said RCS surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, and major US carriers have standardized on it for Android devices. At the same time, consumer pressure for secure, cross-platform basics—photos that don’t blur, reliable group threads, privacy by default—has grown louder. Regulatory scrutiny around interoperability, particularly in Europe, has also put a spotlight on closed ecosystems. Apple’s move positions it to meet users and regulators halfway while maintaining iMessage as a premium experience on Apple-to-Apple chats.

What Changes for Users in Cross-Platform RCS Chats

For mixed iPhone–Android conversations, encrypted RCS promises sharper media, richer status signals, and sturdier group messaging—without forcing people onto a third-party app just to talk securely. It will not erase platform distinctions, but it should cut down on the friction and privacy gaps that have defined “green bubble” texting. Businesses may also benefit as verified sender features in RCS mature, potentially reducing spoofing and phishing attempts over legacy SMS.

What to Watch Next as Encrypted RCS Rolls Out

Key questions remain: how mixed-platform group chats handle membership changes, how backups preserve encrypted history across devices, and how carriers phase in support globally. Expect incremental expansions—more carriers, broader beta access, and clarity on the public rollout window—as Apple refines implementation and the GSMA profile hardens in the wild.

The headline is simple but significant: secure RCS between iPhone and Android is no longer theoretical. It’s running in the field, however selectively, and the path to a safer, more consistent default texting experience across platforms is finally coming into view.