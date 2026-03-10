Apple Tests 163 New Emoji In iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Apple’s latest iOS 26.4 beta 4 quietly delivers a sizable emoji update, adding 163 new designs to the keyboard. The set includes 13 brand‑new concepts and 150 skin tone combinations for multi‑person emoji, expanding representation while sprinkling in culturally sticky symbols that are primed for memes and everyday messaging.

What’s New in This iOS 26.4 Beta 4 Emoji Batch

According to a first look from Emojipedia, the headline additions include a distorted face, a classic fight cloud, a “hairy creature” (widely read as Bigfoot), an orca, a landslide, a treasure chest, and a ballerina. These follow the latest recommendations from the Unicode Consortium, the standards body that defines emoji before platforms craft their own art.

The list leans into expressive emotion (distorted face), pop‑culture shorthand (fight cloud), and nature and objects (orca, landslide, treasure chest). In Apple’s draft glyphs seen in the beta, each icon reads clearly at small sizes—key for legibility in chat bubbles—while maintaining Apple’s rounded, high‑contrast aesthetic.

150 New Skin Tone Variations for Multi‑Person Emoji Explained

The bulk of the update arrives via 150 additional skin tone options spanning existing multi‑person emoji for Wrestling and People With Bunny Ears. Multi‑person designs are complex: when each figure can vary across five standard skin tones, the combinations multiply quickly. Add gendered variants, and totals climb into triple digits—hence 150 new designs landing at once.

It’s the same inclusivity playbook Apple used for People Holding Hands and Handshake in recent years, where expanding the full matrix of combinations moved representation from symbolic to practical. The ballerina also arrives with a range of tones, continuing the trend of ensuring individual characters cover a broader spectrum.

Why This Matters for How We Text and Communicate

Emoji are the world’s most widely shared visual language. Research cited by the Unicode Consortium has found that around 92% of the online population uses emoji, and messaging platforms consistently show emoji among the most engaged content types. Small additions have outsized impact: a single expressive face or an instantly recognizable creature can become a cultural shortcut overnight.

Expect the “hairy creature” to emerge as a playful stand‑in for urban legends, camping trips, or “you had to be there” moments. The fight cloud, meanwhile, is tailor‑made for sports chatter, sibling squabbles, or drama recaps. These are the kinds of glyphs that reduce a sentence to one tap without losing tone.

Cross‑Platform Compatibility and Apple’s Design Notes

Remember, emoji support depends on your operating system, not your chat app. If you send one of these new characters to someone on older software, they may see a missing character box or a fallback glyph. Platform art also varies: while Unicode defines the concept, Apple, Google, and others render their own styles, so an orca on iOS can look subtly different on Android.

Apple’s designs typically prioritize strong silhouettes and smooth shading to remain readable at tiny sizes and on both light and dark modes. That approach should help the orca, landslide, and treasure chest remain identifiable even when compressed into notification previews or watch faces.

How to Try the New iOS 26.4 Beta 4 Emoji on Your Device

The new emoji are available in iOS 26.4 beta 4. If you’re enrolled in Apple’s developer or public beta programs, update to the latest build to see them across system keyboards and compatible apps. As always, back up your device first; pre‑release software can include bugs. Wider availability will arrive once iOS 26.4 ships publicly, alongside companion updates to iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS for consistent rendering across Apple’s ecosystem.

The Bigger Emoji Pipeline from Unicode to Apple iOS

Emoji releases follow a predictable path: Unicode approves concepts, vendors design and test, and then roll them out on their own schedules. Apple often batches new emoji into mid‑cycle iOS updates to maximize compatibility. Emojipedia tracks these rollouts closely, noting where vendors diverge on design or sequencing.

For users, the takeaway is simple: update your OS and you’ll get a richer visual vocabulary. For brands and creators, the 163‑emoji boost opens fresh storytelling space—from the suspense of a treasure hunt to the comic timing of a cartoon brawl—without adding a single extra word.