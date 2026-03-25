Apple Releases iOS 26.4 With Long-Awaited Keyboard Fix

Apple’s latest iPhone software is here, and while iOS 26.4 is not a radical overhaul, it quietly delivers eight meaningful upgrades you’ll notice in daily use. The headliner is a long-requested keyboard accuracy fix, but music, podcasts, accessibility, and CarPlay all see smart refinements, alongside a sizable batch of security patches.

Historically, iOS point releases see rapid uptake across active devices, and for good reason: a mix of quality-of-life features and critical fixes. This update follows that script, and it’s one most iPhone owners should install sooner rather than later.

Keyboard Accuracy Finally Gets A Real Fix

If you’ve ever tapped an on-screen key only to watch the wrong character appear, you’re not alone. Reports across Apple’s support communities and iPhone forums have pegged fast typing as the main trigger. iOS 26.4 addresses the touch target and prediction behavior so the keyboard better honors intent, reducing stray inputs when you type quickly or one-handed.

Early user feedback and our own testing point to fewer phantom letters and less autocorrect whiplash, particularly in messaging apps where speed matters most.

Apple Music Levels Up With AI And Concerts

Apple Music now includes Playlist Playground, an AI-powered way to generate mixes from natural prompts based on your library and tastes. Ask for “late night 1950s jazz with mellow tempos” and the app assembles a tailored queue in seconds. A new Concerts feature surfaces nearby shows from artists you follow, plus recommendations that align with your listening history. Full-screen background art also arrives for supported albums and playlists, giving the Now Playing screen a more immersive look.

Music Recognition Works Offline, Syncs When Online

The built-in Music Recognition (powered by Apple’s Shazam acquisition) can now capture a song match offline and sync the result when you reconnect. That’s a practical win for flights, subways, or spotty venues; hear a track you love, tag it immediately, and find it waiting in your history later.

Apple Podcasts Adds Video Playback for Supported Shows

Apple Podcasts supports video feeds for shows that provide them, letting you jump between watching and listening depending on context. For creators who already publish video—think tech shows and interview series—this brings a YouTube-like experience within Apple’s app while keeping your subscriptions and progress in one place.

Eight New Emoji Land in the Keyboard, From Orca to Trombone

Messaging gets fresh expression with new emoji approved by the Unicode Consortium: a ballet dancer, Bigfoot, a distorted face, a flight cloud, a landslide, an orca, a treasure chest, and a trombone. Small additions, sure—but they’re the kind of updates most people notice first in chats.

Accessibility Brings Calmer Visuals And Easier Captions

iOS 26.4 expands Accessibility with options to minimize bright flashes triggered by UI elements and to further reduce motion in the Liquid Glass-style animations. Subtitles and captions are also easier to enable while watching video, aiding users with photosensitivity or hearing needs and reducing visual fatigue for everyone.

Family Sharing Finally Supports Individual Payments

Family Sharing has long centralized purchases under the organizer’s card—convenient, but not always ideal. Now each family member can use their own payment method while still benefiting from shared purchases and subscriptions. Parents retain approval controls for kids, while adults gain cleaner expense separation.

CarPlay Opens the Door to Voice AIs and Conversational Apps

Developers can now ship voice-based conversational apps on CarPlay, clearing the way for assistants like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude to ride shotgun once their makers add support. The practical upside is hands-free help beyond navigation: summarize messages, draft a quick response, or find a coffee stop en route—without leaving the CarPlay interface.

Apple’s security notes list 34 vulnerabilities patched across components including Audio, iCloud, Mail, Printing, Siri, and the iOS kernel. The same fixes ship with iPadOS 26.4, and companion 26.4 updates are available for watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS. To install on iPhone, go to Settings, General, Software Update and follow the prompts.

What About Siri? Rumors of a Major Overhaul Remain Unconfirmed

The much-rumored Siri overhaul is not in this release. Reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates Apple is testing a more capable, possibly a standalone Siri app with deeper on-device control. Industry chatter has also pointed to potential tie-ins with third-party generative models such as Google Gemini, though Apple has not announced plans. For now, consider iOS 26.4 a polish release—one that fixes the keyboard you use all day and adds thoughtful upgrades across the apps you open most.