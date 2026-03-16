Apple Releases AirPods Max 2 To Challenge Sony XM6

Apple’s second-gen over-ears have finally arrived, and the question writes itself: are the AirPods Max 2 strong enough to fend off Sony’s next flagship, the WH-1000XM6? On paper, Apple’s update is a focused, feature-first refresh powered by the H2 chip, aimed squarely at fixing the gaps audiophiles and frequent fliers pointed out the first time around.

What’s New in AirPods Max 2: features, audio, and design

The marquee change is Apple’s H2 platform, which unlocks Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Siri head gestures—features previously confined to the company’s latest earbuds. Apple also claims 1.5x better active noise cancellation than the original model, backed by a new high‑dynamic‑range amplifier for cleaner drive and improved headroom.

There’s welcome attention to fidelity: AirPods Max 2 support 24‑bit/48 kHz lossless audio over USB‑C, and they uniquely enable Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking when connected by cable. Wireless gaming on Apple devices benefits from reduced latency via Game Mode. The physical design remains unchanged, Smart Case and all, but there are fresh colorways and the same premium build that made the first-gen a travel staple.

Noise cancellation face-off: Apple’s Max 2 versus Sony XM6

Noise cancellation is where the Sony XM line has built its legend. Independent labs like RTINGS and What Hi‑Fi? have consistently ranked the WH‑1000XM5 among the strongest ANC performers, particularly against low‑frequency rumble on trains and planes. If Sony follows form, the XM6 will refine that formula with smarter processing and better wind handling.

Apple’s 1.5x ANC claim is ambitious and, if borne out in third‑party tests, would be a meaningful leap over the first AirPods Max. The H2’s adaptive approach blends ANC and transparency in real time, dialing attenuation up or down based on your environment and personal listening levels. In practice, that could reduce the “pressure” sensation some listeners reported, while preserving more vocal intelligibility when needed. The real showdown will come in aircraft cabins and open offices, where Sony’s tuning has historically had the edge.

Sound quality and lossless playback: key trade-offs

Apple’s headline audio feature is wired lossless at 24‑bit/48 kHz over USB‑C. That’s a clear win for purists who keep high‑resolution libraries or stream lossless tiers and want bit‑perfect playback without a dongle maze. The new amplifier should also help with dynamics and transient clarity, especially on busy mixes that can smear on lesser drivers.

Sony has long leaned on LDAC for high‑bit‑rate Bluetooth and DSEE Extreme upscaling. While LDAC can transmit up to 24‑bit/96 kHz, it remains a lossy codec in practice and depends on your device’s implementation and radio stability. Expect XM6 to stick with that proven recipe. Apple, by contrast, still prioritizes AAC over Bluetooth, but its wired path to lossless and unique Spatial Audio with head tracking over USB‑C give the Max 2 a differentiated proposition for movie watching and gaming.

Comfort, portability, and battery life: daily use factors

Comfort could be the swing factor for commuters. AirPods Max have historically weighed around 385 g, noticeably heavier than Sony’s WH‑1000XM5 at roughly 250 g. Unless Apple quietly shaved grams, Sony’s expected XM6 will likely remain the lighter, more comfortable long‑haul option. Apple’s Smart Case still divides opinion and offers minimal protection compared with Sony’s hard‑shell cases.

Battery life is another area where Sony has set the bar, with the XM5 rated up to 30 hours of ANC listening. Apple isn’t touting a major stamina boost here, suggesting the Max 2 may track close to the first-gen’s figures. Real-world endurance will depend on how aggressively Adaptive Audio and head tracking are used, but Sony’s efficiency has been a consistent advantage.

Price and value calculus: how these rivals really compare

AirPods Max 2 arrive at $549. Sony’s XM series typically launches around $399 and often dips closer to $300 at retail, a sizable gap that can reach 45% during promotions. For many buyers, that alone keeps Sony at the front of the value conversation, especially when you add lighter weight and longer battery life.

Where Apple counters is ecosystem gravity. Handoff between iPhone, iPad, and Mac is still best-in-class, Find My integration reduces loss anxiety, and Siri head gestures are a small but clever quality-of-life add. For households steeped in Apple gear, those conveniences matter as much as codec charts. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have repeatedly highlighted how ecosystem lock‑in shapes premium audio buying—an advantage Apple continues to press.

Verdict: can AirPods Max 2 truly beat Sony’s WH‑1000XM6?

AirPods Max 2 are a smart, targeted upgrade: stronger ANC claims, wired lossless, Spatial Audio over USB‑C, and modern conveniences like Conversation Awareness and head gestures. That is enough to reset Apple’s standing near the top of the premium heap.

But Sony’s likely XM6 remains the opponent to beat on comfort, battery life, and price. If you live inside Apple’s ecosystem and care about spatial processing and seamless device switching, the Max 2 make a compelling case. If you prize all‑day wear, frequent travel, and aggressive street pricing—plus LDAC support across Android hardware—Sony’s next WH‑1000XM6 may still be the safer bet.

The decisive answers will come from independent measurements once both are widely tested. For now, Apple has moved the goalposts—and turned this into the most interesting over‑ear matchup of the year.