Apple Readies Major Siri AI Chatbot Revamp for iOS 27

Apple is preparing a major reboot of Siri that would turn the assistant into a full-fledged AI chatbot, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Internally codenamed “Campos,” the new Siri is said to support both voice and text conversations, be deeply integrated into iOS 27, and take center stage at Apple’s next developer conference.

The shift marks a notable change in strategy. Apple software chief Craig Federighi has previously framed Apple’s approach as ambient intelligence rather than a chat interface, but the rapid rise of conversational AI is resetting expectations. The company is also watching competitive moves closely, including OpenAI’s exploration of consumer hardware with former Apple design leader Jony Ive, a pairing that underscores the threat of AI-native devices.

The stakes for Apple are enormous: Siri ships on a massive installed base of more than 2 billion active devices. If a conversational Siri becomes genuinely helpful, it could reshape how hundreds of millions of iPhone users search, plan, and automate daily tasks—and redefine the role of the assistant across Apple’s ecosystem.

How the New Siri Could Work Across Apps and Services

Gurman’s reporting points to a Siri that behaves more like today’s leading chatbots, with persistent context and the ability to handle multi-step requests via either text or voice. Think: “Reschedule my dentist appointment, tell my boss I’ll be late, and book the next available rideshare near my office,” with Siri orchestrating across Calendar, Mail, Messages, and third-party apps.

Apple has the hardware to push more of this intelligence onto devices. The A17 Pro’s Neural Engine can handle up to 35 TOPS, and Apple’s M-series chips continue to scale that capability on iPad and Mac. On-device processing reduces latency and bolsters privacy, while heavier tasks could fall back to the cloud. Apple has reportedly developed its own foundation models (often referenced as “Ajax”) to power these features, with the “Campos” project likely acting as the orchestration layer.

Why Apple Is Pivoting Now to a Conversational Siri

Consumer behavior has shifted. Chat interfaces set the bar for how people expect AI to work, and rivals have moved aggressively. Google is fusing Assistant with Gemini across products, Microsoft has threaded Copilot through Windows and Office, and Amazon has previewed a more conversational Alexa. Against that backdrop, Siri’s earlier limitations—rigid commands, shallow context, and inconsistent app control—have grown more visible.

After evaluating outside partners, Apple recently confirmed Google’s Gemini as a strategic AI provider, signaling a hybrid approach that blends Apple’s on-device models with select cloud capabilities. The company is expected to emphasize privacy guardrails, likely using techniques such as on-device inference by default and tightly controlled “private cloud” processing when needed.

Opportunities and Risks of a New Conversational Siri

A capable conversational Siri could make the iPhone more indispensable, boost services engagement, and unlock richer automations through Shortcuts and new developer APIs. For developers, a chatbot-native Siri could become a high-intent gateway, routing user requests into app-specific actions with far less friction than today’s voice triggers.

Yet the risks are real. Large language models can hallucinate, and assistants that take action raise safety, security, and liability questions. Regulators in the US and EU are already scrutinizing digital gatekeepers and AI transparency. There is also the economic side: training and running advanced models is capital intensive, and industry leaders have flagged rising AI infrastructure costs. Apple’s R&D now exceeds $30 billion annually, underscoring both the scale and the pressure to ship durable, cost-efficient AI features.

What to Watch as Apple Prepares Its Overhauled Siri

Key indicators will include how deeply the new Siri ties into core apps and third-party services, the quality of its long-term memory and personalization (with user consent), and whether Apple limits the experience to newer devices with more capable NPUs. Watch for language availability, developer tooling, and how prominently Apple brands any reliance on Gemini.

If “Campos” delivers on the promise of a conversational, action-oriented assistant, Apple could finally close the gap with leading chatbots—and turn Siri from a voice command utility into a daily AI companion woven through the iPhone experience.