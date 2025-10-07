Apple Prime Day: $200 Off MacBook Air, $150 Off iPad Air

Apple’s best deals of Prime Day are here, including $200 off the MacBook Air and $150 off the iPad Air, plus some strong discounts on AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTags and Apple Pencil. For Apple hardware—which all too often sees price stability on SKUs—these are among those rare instances when entry models and popular configurations dip to near Black Friday lows. Deal quantities can change swiftly, so it pays to home in on the versions that meet your workload before stock dwindles down to a less popular color or spec.

MacBook Air: $200 Off Apple’s Popular Fanless Laptop

The $200 MacBook Air discount puts Apple’s most popular laptop into a price bracket that undercuts many Windows ultrabooks with comparable performance. The Air’s fanless operation is still a highlight—without wind blowing under load, the laptop stays cool on your lap and runs efficiently for daily productivity, photo work, and light code compiles. The battery life in independent testing by outlets like Consumer Reports and Notebookcheck frequently lands well north of 15 hours in mixed use, so a full day back from the charger is a reality for most people.

Buying advice: If the roadmap for your work is largely browser tabs, Office and streaming, then 8GB of memory will serve you just fine; content creators juggling Lightroom libraries, Xcode projects or multi-cam 4K timelines should bump up to a minimum of 16GB of unified memory. Storage upgrades are more expensive on Apple laptops than through external SSDs, so aim for 512GB only if you actually need that internal speed and capacity—a cheap external NVMe drive is a better value per dollar.

iPad Air: $150 Off With Apple Pencil Pro Compatibility

The current iPad Air gets a generous $150 discount, which is great considering this slate’s quick Apple silicon and compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro. The Air strikes a near-perfect balance for students, travelers and creators who don’t need the iPad Pro’s OLED panel or its highest-end graphics: a bright display, long battery life and desktop-class performance that can mean photo edits (which now come with copy-paste functionality), handwritten search in Notes and advanced multitasking in Stage Manager.

If annotating PDFs, sketching designs or marking up CAD drawings is in your future, the Apple Pencil Pro (frequently discounted to about $99) includes squeeze gestures and barrel roll with haptic feedback that meaningfully enhances precision.

Keep an eye on bundle prices for Apple’s keyboard cases, especially if you’re a keyboard user; those add-ons can plunge well below their otherwise premium-priced levels during Prime Day.

AirPods And Accessories Are Reaching Rare Lows

Prime alone has not been enough to drop the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C case to the all-time lows we’ve previously seen, which were in the mid-$160 range. They’re still the top choice for iPhone owners due to class-leading active noise cancellation and Adaptive Audio, which smartly mixes transparency mode with ANC, along with seamless device handoff. If you don’t mind an open fit, the latest AirPods models (which do not include ear tips) also regularly get percent-off discounts in the double digits.

The AirTag four-pack is typically cheaper than three loose units for a tracker like this, which makes now the time to stake out your keychain, luggage and camera bag. Apple’s Find My network uses hundreds of millions of devices around the world; surveys from Counterpoint and CIRP have demonstrated that Apple has unusually high multi-device ownership, which likely explains why AirTags outdo generic Bluetooth trackers in dense urban areas.

Apple Watch Deals You Can Shop Now During Prime Day

It’s rare to find significant discounts on Apple Watch models overall, and Prime Day is one of the times when that actually happens. The mainline Series model usually drops by $80 to $120, and the rugged Ultra 2 tends to get around a $100 to $150 price cut. If you’re not an endurance athlete, but do prefer to run a little cooler when exercising (or just plain diving), you’ll like the Ultra’s brighter display, extra hardware controls and extended battery options. For most everyone else, the Series watch offers up the perfect combination of health features, fast performance and a sprawling app ecosystem.

If you’re coming from a significantly older model, keep in mind that new sensors can deliver features such as high-accuracy GPS, wrist temperature trends to help assess overnight metrics and on-device Siri for fast commands without your phone near. Just make sure to compare the case size and band length before checking out—returns of the wrong size continue to be an issue when deals go fast.

How To Get The Best Prime Day Apple Savings

Act on base configurations first. Retailers tend to carry more entry models, which is why you see the greatest and most enduring discounts there. If you do, compare that cost delta to what you would spend on aftermarket alternatives: External SSDs and cloud storage can be much less expensive than Apple’s internal tiers.

Stack the incentives. Store cards can offer an additional 5% or more back, and rotating bank offers may include similar benefits. Trade-in credits for older iPads, watches and Macs can be strong during big sale windows. And if you live in a place with sales tax, that can tilt the true cost comparison against other bundles which take $200 off from a pair of gift cards or include free AppleCare+.

Finally, compare historical lows using reliable price trackers and deal roundups from the likes of Adobe Digital Insights and market researchers like IDC. Electronics sales often seesaw during big retail events, but the Apple floor is generally a little more stable than for the wider category; when MacBook Air drops $200 and iPad Air falls by $150, it’s marquee-level pricing that typically won’t come back around until year-end shopping season.