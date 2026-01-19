Apple Preps Secure RCS For iPhone And Android

Encrypted cross-platform texting between iPhone and Android is inching closer to reality. New evidence in iOS 26.3 Beta 2 shows Apple has added a carrier-controlled toggle to enable end-to-end encryption for RCS, signaling that secure conversations over the default texting experience may soon work across both ecosystems.

The finding, surfaced by the X user @TiinoX83, points to a setting embedded in carrier bundles. It appears only a handful of carriers have the new line in their configurations so far, and none have turned it on yet. Even so, the change is a strong indicator that Apple’s E2EE implementation for RCS is moving from lab work to the real-world plumbing required for launch.

Inside iOS 26.3 Beta 2, Apple has added a carrier flag that would permit networks to enable encryption for RCS. That matters because RCS is delivered through carrier or cloud messaging platforms, and flipping on end-to-end encryption requires server-side support and coordination with device software.

So far, the code appears only in bundles tied to French operators Bouygues, Orange, SFR, and Free. The absence of similar entries for major US carriers suggests Apple is sequencing this with partners that are technically ready or willing to pilot earlier. It also implies Apple plans a staged rollout, with carriers choosing when to activate E2EE as their infrastructure comes online.

MLS Is The Key To Interoperable Security

The technical backbone here is Messaging Layer Security, a modern group messaging protocol standardized by the IETF. MLS is designed for large, dynamic groups with fast membership changes and supports features like forward secrecy and post-compromise security using a tree-based ratchet. Crucially, it was selected by the GSMA for the Universal Profile 3.0 specification to make RCS encryption interoperable across vendors.

Google added MLS support in Google Messages for RCS, paving the way for Android-to-Android E2EE. Apple aligning on the same protocol means an iPhone could establish fully encrypted sessions with Android devices without falling back to proprietary systems. That’s the difference between secure “green bubble” chats finally working across platforms versus remaining a patchwork.

Why Carriers Hold the Switch for Encrypted RCS

Unlike iMessage or other over-the-top apps, RCS rides on operator or cloud messaging infrastructure. Many carriers use Google’s Jibe platform; others run their own servers. Enabling MLS means provisioning new cryptographic services, updating network policies, and ensuring business messaging and spam protections continue to function around the encrypted core.

The presence of a carrier toggle in iOS suggests Apple is ready on the device side and now needs partners to activate compatible backends. Expect pilots first, followed by broader launches as interoperability and performance are validated. It is possible that iOS 26.3 ships without the feature widely available, even though the capability is baked in.

What Secure Cross-Platform RCS Will Mean for Users

When enabled, MLS-based E2EE will protect one-to-one and group RCS chats between iPhones and Android phones so only participants can read the messages. Features like high-quality media, read receipts, reactions, and typing indicators should continue to work, but with cryptography shielding content in transit and at rest on servers.

Users will likely see clear indicators that a conversation is encrypted, with fallbacks to unencrypted RCS or SMS/MMS when the other party or network does not support MLS. Business or verified sender messages may follow a separate track to preserve compliance and anti-abuse screening, which is common in RCS today.

The Bigger Picture for Secure Cross-Platform RCS Adoption

Apple’s adoption of RCS in iOS 18 brought modern texting features to cross-platform chats but without the privacy protections users expect from iMessage or Signal. Adding MLS closes the gap. It also aligns Apple with the GSMA’s roadmap and the wider industry’s push for secure-by-default communications that work across devices and brands.

Momentum is on RCS’s side. Google has said RCS now serves more than 1B monthly active users across Android. With Apple moving to encrypt iPhone-to-Android chats, the default texting experience for most of the world stands to become both richer and more private. The pieces are lining up; now it’s down to carriers to flip the switch.