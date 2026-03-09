Apple Prepares Ultra Devices With Foldable iPhone

Apple is laying the groundwork for a new top-shelf “Ultra” class of devices, and at the center of that push sits something the company has long studied but never shipped: a foldable iPhone. Reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman points to a coordinated move upmarket, with a premium tier that would sit above today’s Pro and Max products and showcase technologies Apple has been incubating for years.

What an Ultra Tier Signals for Apple’s Device Lineup

Apple already uses the Ultra label where it believes specs and materials justify a price and positioning leap — think Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra-class M‑series chips. Extending that treatment to iPhone and select Macs would formalize a “halo” stratum designed to capture buyers who prize longevity, top components, and new form factors over sticker shock.

Strategically, it fits a revenue mix that skews premium. Industry trackers estimate the average selling price of iPhone hovers near the high end of the market, and Apple routinely commands the majority of profits in smartphones despite shipping fewer units than some rivals. An Ultra tier doubles down on that advantage.

Foldable iPhone Takes Center Stage in Apple’s Plans

The headline product is expected to be a foldable iPhone aimed at the very top of the market, with pricing reportedly around the $2,000 mark. Gurman describes a device with both outer and inner displays and advanced in‑panel touch sensors to reduce bezel complexity and improve input accuracy across the fold.

Supply-chain chatter picked up by Display Supply Chain Consultants indicates Apple has evaluated panel sizes in the 7.6 to 8‑inch range for the inner screen — squarely tablet‑like when unfolded — alongside a more compact outer display that would keep the device pocketable. A 4:3 inner aspect ratio, as rumored, would tilt the experience toward reading, sketching, and split‑screen multitasking more than cinematic video.

The target is not just to match rivals but to outperform them in reliability and finish. Expect a teardrop-style hinge to minimize the crease, ultra-thin glass with multi-layer reinforcement, and dust ingress protection that improves on current foldable norms. Durability certification around the six‑figure fold cycle is table stakes; Apple will aim to exceed it.

Why the Timing Makes Sense for an Apple Foldable Debut

Foldables are no longer a curiosity. Counterpoint Research and IDC have both flagged steady double‑digit growth and a path to tens of millions of units annually, driven largely by premium buyers. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line established the template and a price band, while Huawei and others expanded the form factor vocabulary. The addressable market is now big enough for Apple to enter without pioneering demand from scratch.

There’s also a clear ecosystem play. A foldable iPhone could serve as a bridge between phone and iPad behaviors, encouraging developers to adapt apps for resizable canvases and new gestures. If Apple layers in Apple Pencil compatibility, Continuity and Stage Manager‑style multitasking, it can differentiate on software cohesion rather than hinge theatrics alone.

Finally, Apple has a track record of arriving late but with polish: OLED iPhone, big‑screen iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra — all trailed competitors on timing, then vaulted to leadership on execution. A similar pattern would not surprise here.

The Rest of the Ultra Playbook Beyond the iPhone

Gurman’s reporting sketches a wider Ultra push beyond the phone. A touchscreen MacBook — likely a higher‑end MacBook Pro with an OLED panel — would be a notable about‑face for a platform that has resisted touch for years. Expect premium pricing, as OLED alone materially raises bill of materials, and a re‑thinking of macOS interactions to avoid the “gorilla arm” trap.

On audio, analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo has pointed to next‑gen AirPods with tiny camera modules that feed spatial awareness data into Siri and Vision‑class experiences. That would reposition earbuds from passive listening devices into ambient sensors for the broader Apple ecosystem — a classic Ultra‑grade move that trades novelty for concrete capability.

Mac Studio also looks poised for a refresh with Max and Ultra chip options, keeping Apple silicon’s cadence intact for power users who value sustained performance and workstation‑class I/O.

Pricing and Supply Chain Realities for a Foldable iPhone

A foldable iPhone at or near $2,000 would slot above Pro Max, but Apple has headroom. Premium buyers have shown willingness to pay when there’s a clear value story — battery longevity, best‑in‑class cameras, rugged materials, or unique form factors. Watch Ultra’s strong adoption among outdoor and pro users is an instructive precedent.

On components, Samsung Display and LG Display are the most likely panel partners, given their experience with foldable OLED and ultra‑thin glass. Hinge assemblies remain a bottleneck industry‑wide; yields and tolerance stack‑ups there will dictate both timelines and margins. Apple’s volume standards mean any ramp will be carefully staged, likely starting with constrained supply to preserve quality.

What to Watch as Apple’s Ultra Strategy Takes Shape

Keep an eye on three tells: references to resizable UI patterns in iOS betas, upticks in foldable panel orders tracked by DSCC, and developer guidance that nudges apps toward adaptive layouts. If those stars align, an Ultra tier crowned by a foldable iPhone shifts from intriguing rumor to plausible product strategy — and it would mark Apple’s boldest hardware move in years.