Apple Prepares Siri Chatbot Overhaul For iOS 27

Apple is reportedly preparing the biggest change to Siri since its debut, with plans for a chatbot-style overhaul arriving in iOS 27. According to reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company aims to transform Siri into a conversational assistant capable of generating content, searching the web, and taking actions across apps with far more autonomy than today’s voice commands.

What a Chatbot-Style Siri Could Do on Your iPhone

The upgraded Siri is expected to adopt a full-screen chat interface, letting users ask follow-up questions, refine prompts, and hand off multi-step tasks. Think: “Find three kid-friendly restaurants within two miles, book a table for Saturday, and add it to my calendar,” or “Summarize this PDF and draft an email response in a friendlier tone.”

Gurman’s reporting suggests capabilities spanning AI image generation, document analysis, and internet search. Deeper hooks into core apps like Music, Podcasts, and Mail could unlock personalized recommendations, automated playlist building, and inbox triage. Crucially, Siri may leverage personal context—calendar events, messages, reminders—with stronger on-device privacy controls and clearer permissions.

If Apple enables conversational memory, Siri could remember preferences over time—preferred airlines, commute patterns, even writing style—bringing it closer to agent-like behavior seen in newer chatbots.

How Apple Might Build Its Next-Gen Siri Chatbot System

Expect a hybrid architecture. Apple has invested heavily in on-device machine learning powered by the Neural Engine in Apple silicon, and it has promoted privacy-preserving approaches such as Private Cloud Compute for tasks too large to run locally. The likely outcome: smaller models execute quick, private actions on-device, while larger models handle complex reasoning or content generation in the cloud with strict security and data minimization.

Industry reporting has also pointed to Apple exploring third-party foundation models for certain queries, including Google’s Gemini, while keeping tight control over user data flow. Apple already previewed this “best model for the job” philosophy with its broader AI strategy, balancing speed, cost, and privacy on a per-task basis.

Developers could see new Siri APIs to chain actions across apps. That would extend the older SiriKit approach into a world where natural language replaces rigid voice intents, enabling workflows like “take the notes from this meeting, polish the key points, and send them in Slack to my team.”

Why It Matters for the iPhone Ecosystem Today

Apple’s AI gap has been most visible on the phone, where Google and Samsung ship headline features like live call summaries, image editing assistants, and on-device translation. Turning Siri into a competent chatbot could erase that narrative and reshape daily iPhone use from tap-first to ask-first.

Scale amplifies the stakes. Apple has reported more than 2.2 billion active devices, and Counterpoint Research estimates Apple holds a dominant share of the premium smartphone market—around 71% in a recent year. Even modest adoption of a smarter Siri could set usage norms, influence developer priorities, and push enterprise buyers toward iOS for productivity and security.

There’s also a services angle. Advanced AI features could be tiered, bundled, or positioned as a value driver for device upgrades, particularly if certain capabilities rely on the latest chips.

The Competitive Landscape and Risks Facing Apple’s Siri

Apple will enter a crowded field. Google has fused its models across Android and Workspace. OpenAI continues to set expectations for general-purpose chat. Meta and xAI are pushing assistants into messaging and social platforms. Winning here requires not just model quality, but reliability, privacy, and seamless integration with everyday apps.

Risks remain. Hallucinations, uneven performance across languages, and latency could undermine trust. Regulatory scrutiny around data usage—especially under European digital market rules—may shape where and how cloud-based AI features roll out. Clear opt-outs and transparent prompts about when data leaves the device will be essential for user confidence.

What to Watch Next as Apple Prepares Siri Overhaul

All signs point to an unveiling at Apple’s developer conference, with a beta cycle that lets developers and early adopters kick the tires before a fall iPhone launch. Key questions include:

Will the chatbot-style Siri be opt-in, or on by default?

Which features run entirely on-device, and which require cloud?

How deep will third-party app actions go at launch?

Will older devices get pared-down functionality?

If Apple nails the execution—fast, private, and genuinely helpful—Siri could shift from a utility to a daily AI collaborator. And that may be the company’s clearest path to redefining the smartphone experience in the AI era.