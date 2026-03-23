Apple Maps Will Start Showing Ads This Summer

Apple is preparing to bring advertising to Apple Maps, a move that edges the service closer to Google’s playbook and risks cluttering the clean, utilitarian experience many users prefer. According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the plan, Apple could announce the change soon, with sponsored results appearing in Maps searches on iPhone, other Apple devices, and the web as early as this summer.

What Apple Plans to Change in Its Maps Advertising

The expected format mirrors what Google Maps has done for years: ads that surface when users search for categories like “pizza,” “pharmacy,” or “shoe repair.” Retailers and venues bid for those placements, which appear at the top of results and may be highlighted on the map itself. Earlier reporting has suggested Apple wants a cleaner interface than its rival, but the core idea is the same—paid prominence within a product people rely on for quick, high-stakes decisions.

Apple has been steadily laying the groundwork. The company expanded Apple Search Ads in the App Store, added inventory in News, and rolled out Apple Business Connect so merchants can manage listings, photos, and offers in Maps. Sponsored listings naturally sit on top of that data layer, giving Apple a new lever to monetize local intent.

Why Advertising in Apple Maps Could Matter to Users

Navigation and local search are among tech’s most valuable ad surfaces because they catch users at the moment of intention. Google has said Maps serves more than 1 billion users monthly, and its own sales materials have long emphasized that nearly one-third of mobile searches carry local intent. That makes a Maps search far more likely to translate into a phone call, foot traffic, or a purchase than a casual web query.

For Apple, the business case is straightforward. Services have become a pillar of its earnings—Apple’s most recent annual report shows Services revenue topping $85 billion—and advertising is one of the few Services lines with ample runway. Analysts at Insider Intelligence and other firms have pegged Apple’s ad take in the low single-digit billions, with expectations for rapid growth. Maps ads directly tap local budgets that historically flow to Google and Yelp.

Privacy and Targeting Questions for Apple Maps Ads

Apple will have to square Maps ads with its privacy posture. The company has repeatedly argued that it can deliver relevant ads using on-device processing and limited data sharing, and it has enforced App Tracking Transparency across third parties. Expect any Maps ad system to lean on obvious signals—search term, coarse location, time of day—while avoiding cross-app tracking. Even so, critics will question whether “sponsored nearby” feels at odds with Apple’s promise to put user experience ahead of ad dollars.

There’s also a safety angle. Drivers glancing at a screen to parse which result is sponsored versus organic is not ideal. Google has been criticized for blending ads into results too seamlessly at times. If Apple wants to avoid that “worst way” comparison, sponsored entries will need clear labels and minimal visual noise.

Winners and Losers as Apple Maps Enters Local Search

Local businesses could benefit from new ways to reach Apple’s audience, especially in competitive categories where top organic rankings are elusive. Search marketing firms such as WordStream have reported that cost-per-click for local services commonly ranges from $2 to $6, with some verticals far higher. If Apple prices similarly, small and mid-sized businesses may test it as a complement to Google and social ads—particularly if Apple can show measurable store visits or calls.

Users, however, may feel the trade-off first. Sponsored placements by definition push organic results down, meaning the nearest or highest-rated option might not appear at the top. For travelers in unfamiliar cities or anyone seeking the fastest trustworthy answer, that friction can be frustrating. Transparency features—filters to hide sponsored results, clear “Ad” badges, and controls in Settings—would go a long way toward preserving trust.

How Apple’s Bigger Services Strategy Could Use Maps Ads

Maps ads fit into Apple’s broader push to diversify revenue without raising hardware prices. The company has opened more ad slots across its ecosystem while positioning its approach as privacy-forward compared to rivals. If Maps ads roll out smoothly, expect tighter integrations with Apple Pay, Wallet offers, and business profiles—think sponsored reservations, time-limited promos, or pay-per-call ads tied to merchant cards in Maps.

The risk is dilution of a product that people trust for neutral, fast answers. Apple’s challenge is to monetize local intent without making Maps feel like a billboard. With Google’s example as both roadmap and cautionary tale, the execution details—labeling, ranking logic, and user controls—will determine whether this shift is a pragmatic Services expansion or the moment Apple Maps picks up one of Google Maps’ least-loved habits.