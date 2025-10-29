Apple MacBook Air M4 Hits Lowest Ever Price

The newest iteration of the Apple MacBook Air is back at its lowest-ever price, with the widely loved 13-inch M4 model going for an attractive $799 (a cool $200 off). For those of you who have been holding off for a proper value moment, this matches the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for Apple’s fan-favorite ultraportable — and it comes on a configuration powerful enough to handle most people’s daily fill.

Why this MacBook Air M4 discount is especially notable

Big discounts on current-generation MacBook Airs remain rare and tend not to last too long. Apple’s own store rarely slashes prices, so retailers must bear the brunt of seasonal promotions. When the Air drops to $799, it almost always results in a brief flash of a run on inventory; at that price, it’s cheaper than many Windows midrange ultrabooks and offers elite battery life and build quality.

In other words, you’re getting Apple’s latest efficiency-first chip architecture in addition to a premium metal shell and class-leading trackpad and keyboard at a price that typically gets you compromises elsewhere. This is the sweet spot for students, commuters, and creators who need silence, longevity, and portability.

What you actually get with the latest MacBook Air M4

The big picture is the Apple M4 silicon, which delivers speedy single-core performance, strong media engines, and excellent efficiency. Today’s discount is the $944 configuration I tested, which includes 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD — enough to juggle lots of browser tabs, productivity apps, and light creative tasks.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is set at 2,560 x 1,664 and supports wide DCI-P3 color for true-to-life colors on the screen. It’s a trim panel that’s great for traveling and places where space is tight, but it’s responsive enough for photo touch-ups, scrubbing through 4K timelines using optimized clips, or signing off on documents. Apple’s backlit keyboard, large glass trackpad, and just 0.44-inch profile continue to make for a premium feel that doesn’t bog you down.

You also get some of the convenience touches that have characterized recent Air models: a robust unibody build, reasonable speakers for the size and weight, and a sensible port layout topped by USB-C/Thunderbolt and an actual charging port that gives you back a data port when it’s being used to charge.

Performance And Battery In Everyday Use

Efficiency cores inside the M4 sip power during everyday tasks and hand off to performance cores when you ask more of the system. That’s why the Air can quietly sip — there’s no fan — while processing photo batches, code builds, and occasional 4K edits without incident. Independent reviewers have long applauded the Air line’s responsiveness and thermals, and the M4 is no different.

Apple rates the battery at up to 18 hours, same as previous Air generations in video-playback tests. In mixed use — that’s with Wi-Fi on, lots of apps, and average brightness — most users will get a full day and then some. The MacBook Air’s battery life is better than the competition, making this discount all the more appealing; publications from Consumer Reports to Notebookcheck have long praised the MacBook Air’s longevity as a differentiator in the ultraportable category.

Who this MacBook Air M4 deal is absolutely perfect for

If you do work that hinges on documents, spreadsheets, research, web apps, messaging, and the occasional creative app — or if the people in your house tend to use computers for those same types of tasks — it is hard to beat the Air for $799. Great for students, remote professionals, frequent travelers, and hobbyist creators who hate waiting on slow devices or for large loads to open.

Power users working with complex 3D models, heavy multicam video, or large local data sets may be better off using a MacBook Pro for the latter’s larger thermal envelope and additional onboard storage. But for the 90% use case of productivity and light creation, the Air’s silence, stamina, and polish frequently conspire to make that experience better — especially at this price.

Smart Shopping Tips Before You Hit Checkout

Consider how much space you need: 256GB is fine if you have a cloud-first workflow, but large photo and video libraries can fill it in no time. An external USB-C SSD is a cheaper way to expand, and Apple’s iCloud integration can keep your local disk trim. If you expect to run large local files or virtual machines, it might be worth the extra cost up front to upgrade your internal SSD.

Color variety might vary during sales, and the lowest price tends to apply to certain finishes. Note also that external display support might differ depending on the chip generation and settings; if a multi-monitor setup is crucial for you, look up Apple’s technical specifications.

And, finally, protect and think long term. AppleCare+ is a toss-up for people who travel frequently, and nearly every retailer includes this kind of doorbuster with just enough time to return the thing. If you’re on the fence, that safety net affords the opportunity to test real-world battery life and performance with your own apps before pulling the trigger.

Bottom line on the MacBook Air M4 deal at $799 today

The MacBook Air M4 for $799 is the kind of laptop deal that actually changes the value math. You’ll be getting current-generation Apple silicon, premium fit and finish, and best-in-class battery life for hundreds less than you typically spend. If that setup matches your work, it’s a simple recommendation — just don’t wait around to pull the trigger for too long, as stock moves quickly at this price.