Apple MacBook Air M4 Drops to Record Low Price

Apple’s newest MacBook Air M4 has plummeted to a brand-new all-time low, with the 13-inch model marked down to $738.04 from $999; that’s a ridiculous 26 percent off that puts even most holiday deals to shame. We’ve not seen deal trackers like Keepa log a cheaper price for this configuration, making this a stand-out offer for anyone in the market for one of Apple’s lightweight macOS machines.

Why This Deal Is a Big Deal for MacBook Air Buyers

At this price, you’re essentially paying budget ultrabook money for a high-end laptop. On the listing, you’ll find Apple’s 10-core M4 chip along with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, which is enough to handle day-to-day productivity or creative apps and plenty of multitasking without the type of fan noise that average Windows rivals produce.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen is a hallmark of the MacBook Air, delivering precise colors and brightness that’s sufficient for an outdoor read. The package also contains Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, Touch ID and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Center Stage webcam, which operates at 12MP and has a Desk View option for the hybrid worker that simply wants a practical lift during video calls, plus support for two external displays mean the Air pushes itself further into full desktop territory.

Battery usage remains the biggest point of dissension between the two. Apple rates the M4 Air for up to 18 hours of video playback, and real-world testing over the past few generations of Air by outlets like Laptop Mag and Consumer Reports has found that it consistently ranks among the endurance leaders. Portability is just as appealing for students and frequent travelers, weighing in at under three pounds.

The Fine Print on Availability and Backorder Details

Here’s the catch: The retailer currently lists the unit as out of stock temporarily. You can order it now and lock in the all-time low price, but your item won’t ship until stock replenishes. As for backorder timing, it can be quick or slow — but in the past, backordered units have ultimately been filled at the confirmed price.

The last wrinkle to keep in mind is color. The Midnight colorway is the headliner at $738.04, with other finishes running you about $749. That slight markup is still an indication of strong seasonal pricing, but Midnight is certainly the value play if you’re seeking the absolute floor.

What the M4 Offers Up in Power and Efficiency

M4 brings Apple’s 3nm architecture to the fold with improved performance per watt, one reason the Air line can maintain long runtimes without a fan. Unified memory contributes to the performance of large photo libraries, code projects and dozens of browser tabs, while Apple’s neural processing improvements have been tuned for on‑device AI features debuting with macOS Sequoia.

For a lot of people, the Air’s pragmatism trumps raw specs. Thunderbolt 4 also supports fast shared storage and display connections — and two-screen support does mean the panel on the 13-inch can become an anchor for a serious workstation. The magic of instant wake, its tight power management and app integration persist as an Apple silicon hallmark.

How It Compares at This Price Against Windows Laptops

In the $700–$800 range, Windows replacements often combine processors from Intel Core U‑series or AMD Ryzen 7000/8000 series with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB drive. A lot are great machines, but they often fall short of the Air in battery life and noise under load according to testing by publications like PCWorld and Notebookcheck. If your workflow relies on macOS apps — the aforementioned Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Swift development — then this Air’s value proposition becomes even more compelling.

The numbers back it up: based on customer reviews at large retail outlets, the current model typically scores over 4.7 out of 5, with performance and construction highlighted as key pluses. For all but the most discerning buyers, the 256GB SSD is the only serious limitation; for larger libraries, cloud storage or an external NVMe drive over Thunderbolt will fix it.

Who Should Buy Now and Who Might Consider Waiting

If you can wait for a backorder, this is an uncommon opportunity to snag Apple’s latest Air at a real all-time low. Students, commuters and remote workers will benefit from its battery life and portability, while casual creators and coders can put the M4 model’s 16GB of memory to work.

Power users wanting 1TB+ internal storage, 32GB+ memory or more ports than two Thunderbolt 4 connectors will need to look higher up Apple’s range or to pro‑class Windows machines. Everyone else should not pass this deal up, particularly because of the price history indicating a real low as opposed to any old discount.

Bottom line: The Midnight model is now as low as $738.04, and it’s just the kind of sub-$750 MacBook moment that tends to go away once inventory begins to normalize. Assuming it fits your spec needs, obtaining the price now and riding out fulfillment is a savvy play.