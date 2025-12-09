Apple Mac Mini M4 Dropped Back Down To Black Friday Price

The Apple Mac Mini with M4 chip at the entry level has returned to its holiday low, making for a not-to-miss deal of just $479 and knocking down the typical price of $599 by $120. And when it comes to a brand-new, current-generation Apple Silicon desktop, the sight of a sub-$500 price tag is uncommon and worth calling attention to—particularly on a configuration we trust will keep trucking for years.

Why This Drop in Price Matters for Mac Mini Buyers

It was seasonal sales indeed that brought the Mac Mini down to aggressive pricing late last year, and the diminutive desktop has dipped only a few times to this price point recently. A return to matching that floor again seems more like not-immediately-going-away-for-now promotional momentum than a new price baseline, so timing is everything if you have the Mac Mini on your short list.

What You Get with the Base M4 Mac Mini Configuration

This deal is for the base M4 option that comes with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. The RAM is the big win here. Apple’s unified memory architecture delivers CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine feeds from the same high-bandwidth pool, while 16GB also provides a whopping increase in housekeeping headroom for pro apps, browser-heavy workflows, and multitasking over older starting points of 8GB.

The 256GB SSD is going to be the bottleneck for some people, but if you want to expand it—even now—you have plenty of options (it’s connected over Thunderbolt/USB4, after all), and in a few years you may find it’s no longer essential as your base OS drive. Real-world tests from the likes of Tom’s Hardware consistently see 2.5–3.0 GB/s in quality NVMe Thunderbolt enclosures, and that big media library or project files stay feeling snappy once you no longer have to pay up for Apple internal SSD premiums.

M4 Silicon Performance and On‑Device AI Readiness

Based on second‑gen 3nm, the M4 comes with significant efficiency and speed gains. Apple’s CPU uplift is ~1.5x over M2 in like-for-like tasks according to the company’s own estimates, and the GPU tech adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing as well as mesh shading for more modern rendering pipelines. Unofficial Geekbench results have come in for the M4 tablets, typically floating around the mid‑14,000s on multi‑core, and a cooled desktop like the Mini can usually sustain those speeds better than fanless designs.

The Neural Engine is claimed to be 38 TOPS of power, a notable amount as macOS starts to embrace on‑device AI even more. The robust NPU, meanwhile, means features like transcription and image generation acceleration (along with privacy‑preserving assistants) will grant the Mini a longer tail across multiple OS cycles.

Cooling and sustained workloads on the Mac Mini M4

Unlike “ultraportable” laptops or tablets, the Mac Mini’s active cooling means that the M4 can keep higher clock speeds through long renders and exports. In real-world use, that means smoother 4K H.265 timelines in pro editors, faster RAW photo batch processing, and a more balanced performance dip during long code compiles. For creators who leave exports running in the background while multitasking, this is more important than a headline benchmark.

Ports and desk setup versatility for modern peripherals

The Mac Mini’s 7.7‑inch square footprint is a great space-saver on desks, yet it has an intelligent port mix: Thunderbolt/USB4 for high-speed peripherals and displays, HDMI for easy monitor hookups, Ethernet for solid networking, USB‑A ports to support legacy gear, plus a 3.5 mm audio jack.

It can drive multiple external displays including the latest 5K Apple Pro Display XDR and 6K setups, so it’s an easy home office or studio anchor.

Who Should Take the Plunge on This Deal Now

ファストに感じる、静かでコンパクトなデスクトップが欲しい学生やリモート勤務者。

Budget-conscious creators who prioritize long-term performance for video, photography or audio work and will invest in fast external storage.

Those looking at Apple Silicon for AI and productivity without shelling out extra for laptop prices.

What to consider before you buy the M4 Mac Mini

Memory and internal storage are not user-upgradeable, so it’s a good long-term strategy to be on the safe side and go for 16GB out of the gate. If you regularly multitask with big projects, budget for an external NVMe SSD. Also be aware that networking is configurable, meaning a few models can be had with 10Gb Ethernet (though all base listings will mention Gigabit). As always with a hot deal, be sure to check the seller and model details to ensure you’re getting the current‑generation M4 unit, rather than an old‑gen model.

Bottom line on the Mac Mini M4 deal at $479 today

For $479, the Mac Mini M4 with 16GB of RAM strikes a compelling value note that matches, if not beats, its holiday lows. For such a small PC, it punches far above its weight in performance, connectivity, and general long-term appeal to be one of the strongest sub-$500 purchases in the current PC landscape — as long as you’re satisfied with eking out and streaming big workloads off external storage.