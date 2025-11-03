Apple M4 Mac Mini drops below $500 with $99 discount

Apple’s compact desktop just hit a rare price point: the M4 Mac Mini is available for $499.99 at Amazon, a $99 discount off its $599 list price. That’s a 17% cut on a current-generation Apple silicon machine that slips easily into any workspace. This deal accommodates a configuration with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, making it an appealing entry for anyone who wants Mac performance without spending big on a laptop or tower. Inventory-based discounts like this tend to move quickly.

Why this Mac Mini deal stands out

The M4 generation isn’t just a speed bump. Apple’s latest Mac-class chip brings stronger CPU and GPU efficiency, plus a Neural Engine built to run Apple Intelligence features on device. For everyday workloads—web, productivity, code compiles, photo edits—the jump over earlier M-series systems is immediately noticeable, especially with 16GB of memory smoothing multitasking.

Sub-$500 pricing on current Apple desktops is uncommon. Price-tracking services such as Camelcamelcamel show that dips below this threshold are sporadic and short-lived, which is why a $99 drop on a mainstream configuration gets attention. For students, home offices, and creators who have their monitor and peripherals, the cost-to-performance ratio is tough to beat.

The M4’s architecture reaps the benefits of per-watt gains, causing bursts in single-core tasks that feel snappier and sustained loads that stay cool and quiet. Reviewers report improvements in a mix of CPU and GPU tests, and new hardware-accelerated graphics features previously absent on Apple silicon, such as ray tracing and mesh shading, carry over. The media engine speeds up ProRes as well as HEVC work while also allowing for efficient AV1 decode in the newest streaming codecs.

Despite the tiny chassis, connectivity is generous for a majority of setups:

Thunderbolt for high-speed storage and docks

HDMI for direct display connections

Full-sized Ethernet

Additional USB ports for accessories

3.5 mm audio jack

The Mini can accommodate a high-resolution display, making it a practical option for dual-monitor productivity or a single creator-grade panel.

Who should jump on this price and key configuration trade-offs

If you’re upgrading from an older Intel Mac or a budget Windows mini PC, the M4 Mac Mini gives you a substantial boost in a number of daily use cases.

Storage is the main limitation with this specific configuration. A 256GB internal SSD is rapidly filled as soon as you install applications and your creative library. Fortunately, external expansion is a breeze:

A USB 3.2 bus-powered SSD can reach about 1,000 MB/s.

A Thunderbolt NVMe enclosure can exceed 2,500 MB/s—quick enough for working files and media scratch.

Verify the seller is Amazon and the M4 is the 16GB/256GB configuration during checkout, as third-party listings may differ. You must purchase a keyboard, mouse or trackpad, and display individually.

If you need more internal storage or higher-end ports right out of the box, step up the configuration, but for practically all users, this configuration is the sweet spot.

With households and businesses refreshing old systems, desktop sales have performed well, according to market research firms such as IDC. That’s why offers for spec’ed Macs have short lifespans, since they’re usually less expensive than many Windows mini PCs after considering promotions and long-term macOS update assurances.

In conclusion, this M4 Mac Mini under $500 is the ideal opportunity to join Apple’s desktop collection. Pricing and stock can change without notice, as with all rapidly moving discounts. If it meets your requirements, a 17% discount is always worthwhile.