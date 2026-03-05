Apple M4 iPad Air Takes On M5 iPad Pro: Which to Buy?

Apple’s midrange iPad Air just jumped to the M4, closing the gap with the flagship iPad Pro and forcing a familiar question: is the Pro’s extra muscle worth the additional $300? With both lines now offered in 11 and 13 inches, and Apple pushing creative and AI features across the board, the decision hinges on display quality, graphics throughput, and pro-grade extras rather than day‑to‑day speed.

Pricing and Configurations Across Sizes and Storage Tiers

The bottom line on price is straightforward. At like‑for‑like sizes, the iPad Pro costs about $300 more than the iPad Air at 11 inches and about $400 more at 13 inches. Base storage also differs: the Air starts at 128GB, while the Pro starts at 256GB. The Air tops out at 1TB; the Pro stretches to 2TB for creators who live in giant RAW libraries and 4K timelines.

Cellular adds to the delta, too. Apple charges roughly $150 to add 5G to the Air and about $200 to add it to the Pro. On the high end, 1TB and 2TB Pro models unlock more memory and an extra CPU core, a subtle but real nudge toward the pricier tiers for heavy multitaskers.

If your budget is tight, the Air’s $599 class entry point for the 11‑inch model is a meaningful value lever, especially for students or families who don’t need pro storage or top‑tier memory.

Display and Pencil Experience: OLED vs LCD and 120Hz

This is where the Pro earns its surname. The iPad Pro’s OLED‑based Ultra Retina XDR screen delivers deeper blacks, finer contrast control, and higher peak brightness than the Air’s LCD. Apple specifies up to 1,000 nits for SDR and up to 1,600 nits for HDR on the Pro, compared with 600 nits on the 13‑inch Air and 500 nits on the 11‑inch Air. All models share a crisp 264ppi, but perceived quality tilts decisively Pro.

Refresh rate matters, too. The Pro supports an adaptive 10–120Hz ProMotion panel, while the Air remains fixed at 60Hz. For sketching or note‑taking, that higher refresh reduces visible latency with Apple Pencil and makes intricate strokes feel more immediate. Video editors and photographers will also notice the OLED’s HDR headroom when grading footage.

Performance and AI: How M4 and M5 Differ for Creators

Both tablets now run Apple’s latest iPadOS with access to Apple Intelligence features, and both feel fast in general use. The M4 iPad Air brings an eight‑core CPU, a nine‑core GPU, a 16‑core Neural Engine, and hardware‑accelerated ray tracing—plus a bump to 12GB of RAM that keeps multiple pro apps responsive.

The iPad Pro’s M5 leans into graphics. In Apple’s briefing, the company said the M5 GPU is about 1.6x faster than M4, while CPU gains are modest. Base Pro models ship with 12GB of RAM; 1TB and 2TB configurations step up to 16GB and add a 10‑core CPU. If your workflow includes 3D modeling, complex layered artwork in Affinity Photo, multi‑camera edits in LumaFusion or Final Cut for iPad, or advanced game engines, that extra GPU headroom pays off immediately.

For email, web, office docs, and even light photo edits in Lightroom, the Air’s M4 keeps pace. For sustained GPU‑bound tasks and future‑proofing heavy creative pipelines, the Pro still sets the bar.

Battery and Connectivity, Wi‑Fi 7, 5G, and Smart Home

Apple rates both families at up to 10 hours of web or video on Wi‑Fi and up to 9 hours on cellular. In third‑party testing we’ve seen, the prior‑gen Air and Pro clustered in the 7–9 hour range under mixed workloads, with variations tied to screen brightness and refresh rate. Expect similar longevity here; OLED’s efficiency can help the Pro, while the Air’s 60Hz panel sips less during reading or note sessions.

Connectivity is thoroughly modern. Both support Wi‑Fi 7 and sub‑6GHz 5G on cellular models. The Pro advertises Bluetooth 7 support, while the Air lists Bluetooth 6. The Air quietly gains a built‑in Thread radio, letting it act as a Matter smart home border router—a handy bonus if you’re deep into connected devices. These differences won’t change your daily browsing, but they speak to the Pro’s accessory ecosystem and the Air’s smart‑home savvy.

Cameras and Biometrics for Creators and Video Calls

Both tablets use 12MP front and rear cameras and support Center Stage for more natural video calls. Creators will appreciate the Pro’s extras: Face ID via the TrueDepth system, Portrait mode with depth control, Apple ProRes capture, True Tone flash, audio zoom, and stereo recording. None of these are must‑haves for everyday use, but for field shooting or quick content capture, the Pro is the more capable rig.

Who Should Pay the Extra $300 for iPad Pro Performance

Choose the iPad Pro if your work is gated by display fidelity or GPU throughput. That includes digital artists who live in high‑refresh Pencil workflows, video editors who deliver HDR, 3D designers, and gamers who want the best frame pacing and visuals on iPad. Face ID, brighter HDR, and the high‑RAM tiers make the Pro a production machine.

Choose the iPad Air if you need pro‑class speed without pro‑level overhead. For students, frequent travelers, writers, developers testing on‑device builds, and casual creators, the M4 Air feels fast, runs cool, and costs less. You still get Wi‑Fi 7, strong battery life, and enough GPU for serious photo work and modern games—just not the sustained ceiling the M5 provides.

Bottom Line: Choosing Between M4 iPad Air and M5 iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Air narrows the gap more than expected, but the iPad Pro earns its price premium where it counts: OLED quality, 120Hz responsiveness, and a notably stronger GPU. If your projects or profession tap those advantages, the extra $300 is justified. If not, the Air is the smarter buy—and now, a genuinely pro‑grade tablet for far less.