Apple Keeps the Liquid Glass Design in iOS 27

If you were hoping Apple would abandon its glossy, translucent Liquid Glass aesthetic in iOS 27, brace for disappointment. A well-sourced report indicates the company intends to keep the look intact this cycle, signaling that the most polarizing iPhone UI shift in years is not getting reversed anytime soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, internal builds of iOS 27 and macOS 27 show no major design overhauls. That aligns with what designers inside and outside Apple have suspected since last fall: Liquid Glass isn’t a skin-deep flourish; it’s a long-term design language threaded through system UI, frameworks, and app templates.

Why Liquid Glass Is Not Going Anywhere Soon

Apple rarely flips big interface bets within a year, especially when they unify the look across platforms. Liquid Glass traces its lineage to visionOS, where layered translucency, depth, and soft lighting cues create a sense of spatial hierarchy. Gurman reports the effort spanned multiple years before reaching iPhone, which means unwinding it would require another multi-year pass across icons, widgets, menus, and animations.

Beyond aesthetics, the system materials that power Liquid Glass are now embedded in Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines and developer SDKs. That includes blur levels, vibrancy, and dynamic color blending tied to wallpapers and ambient lighting effects. When foundational elements move from marketing slides to default APIs, reversals become costly for Apple and for the ecosystem.

The Pushback and Potential Tweaks to the Look

The criticism has been consistent: reduced readability on busy wallpapers, icons that can blur into their surroundings, and chrome that sometimes prioritizes sheen over clarity. Accessibility researchers such as Nielsen Norman Group have long noted that heavy translucency and low-contrast treatments can slow recognition and increase cognitive load, especially in bright environments.

Apple has already added a way to tint Liquid Glass elements, subtly strengthening edges and contrast without discarding the style outright. Gurman also suggests a new slider in iOS 27 could let users adjust the intensity of the effect. If shipped, expect a middle path: keep the brand-defining look, but provide a clearer, higher-contrast preset that lands closer to WCAG guidance for text and UI contrast.

What It Means for Developers and Adoption

Developers should plan for the aesthetic to persist through this release and design accordingly. That means testing icons and text against multiple wallpapers, using symbol variants with built-in vibrancy, and leaning on Apple’s materials rather than custom blurs that can break legibility. Following the HIG recommendations on depth, layering, and contrast will matter more than ever as users personalize home and lock screens.

Rapid iOS adoption historically amplifies these shifts. Third-party analytics firms like Mixpanel have often tracked new iOS versions reaching well over 70% within months of launch, which compresses the timeline for apps to feel “native.” With Liquid Glass entrenched, apps that still rely on flat, opaque panels may start to look dated next to refreshed system components.

Expect AI Headlines Not UI Headlines This Year

If the interface holds steady, the marquee updates are likely to center on intelligence. Gurman reports that Siri is in line for meaningful AI enhancements in iOS 27, which tracks with Apple’s broader push to make core experiences more proactive and context-aware. In other words, the biggest “feel” change could come from what the phone does for you, not how the chrome looks.

How to Tame Liquid Glass on Your iPhone Right Now

If the shimmer strains your eyes, there are practical steps you can take today. In Settings under Accessibility, toggles like Increase Contrast, Reduce Transparency, and Bold Text can immediately improve legibility across system views and third-party apps that respect these preferences. Choosing a simpler, darker wallpaper often helps status indicators and dock labels stand out.

For users who like the new depth but want firmer edges, the tint option Apple introduced softens the glare without reverting to flat panels. If an intensity slider appears in iOS 27 as reported, expect a more granular balance between gloss and clarity—useful on smaller screens or in bright sunlight where translucency is most vulnerable.

The bottom line: iOS 27 won’t scrap Liquid Glass. Apple invested years building this look across platforms, and it’s steering toward refinement, not retreat. If you love the gleam, you’ll get more polish. If you don’t, you’ll likely get better controls to dial it back—but not an escape hatch to the old UI.