Apple iPhone Fold Will Run Apps Side by Side, Report Says

Apple’s first foldable iPhone may bring true multitasking to iOS. A new Bloomberg report, attributed to Mark Gurman, claims the rumored iPhone Fold will support running apps side by side when opened, delivering iPad-like layouts on a device that folds into a pocketable phone.

Apple has not announced a foldable iPhone, but the report describes in-development iOS changes aimed at wider inner screens, including split views, persistent sidebars, and adaptive toolbars. If accurate, this would be the most significant multitasking shift on iPhone since Picture in Picture and would redefine how users move between apps.

A Foldable iPhone With iPad-Like Multitasking

On iPad, Split View and multiwindow support make it easy to place apps side by side and drag and drop content between them. The Bloomberg report suggests Apple will bring a tailored version of that experience to the iPhone Fold, enabling, for example, Messages next to Safari or Mail alongside Calendar, with live content handoff between panes.

Behind the scenes, developers would likely lean on familiar tools—SwiftUI’s NavigationSplitView, size classes, and Auto Layout—to adapt to a “regular-width” inner display while retaining “compact” behavior on the outer screen. Expect guidance for optional sidebars, resizable columns, and context-aware toolbars so existing iPhone apps can scale gracefully without a fork to iPadOS.

Crucially, the device is still said to run iOS, not iPadOS. That means no desktop-like windowing, but a focused set of enhancements that feel native to a phone, maintaining consistency with the broader iPhone lineup while unlocking a new class of multitasking when unfolded.

The Display And Biometric Choices Taking Shape

The inner display is rumored to open to a footprint closer to an iPad mini, which has an 8.3-inch screen, but with a wider aspect ratio tuned for video and multitasking. Bloomberg says Apple is exploring display and hinge technologies designed to minimize the crease and boost durability, a nod to concerns seen on early foldables from competitors.

Another notable claim is a punch-hole selfie camera on the outer display and Touch ID integrated into the side button, pointing to a departure from Face ID for this model. While that trade-off may surprise some, Apple already ships Touch ID on select iPads, and it remains fast and reliable for quick unlocks and purchases.

How It Stacks Up To Rivals In Foldable Phones

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google’s Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open all offer split-screen multitasking and large inner displays—7.6 inches on Samsung and Google, and 7.82 inches on OnePlus—at prices around $1,799. Apple’s potential advantage is tight software and ecosystem integration: features like Handoff, Continuity Camera, Universal Clipboard, and iCloud sync could make dual-app workflows feel more seamless across phone, tablet, and Mac.

Industry data suggests the timing is right. Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have reported steady growth in the foldable category, with annual shipments reaching the mid‑teens of millions and forecasts pointing higher as designs mature and prices stabilize. An Apple entry—often a catalyst for mainstream adoption—could accelerate that curve, particularly among users who already split time between iPhone and iPad.

Price And Timeline Still In Flux For First Foldable iPhone

The report points to a premium price of roughly $2,000, which would make it Apple’s most expensive iPhone. That aligns with current large-foldable pricing and reflects costly components like ultra-thin glass, custom hinges, and high-refresh OLED panels. Storage tiers and regional availability remain unknown, and Apple’s notoriously cautious hardware validation could shift the timeline if durability targets are not met.

Developers can prepare by adopting adaptive layouts today—think NavigationSplitView, UISplitViewController, and robust Auto Layout constraints—to ensure apps reflow elegantly on wider canvases. Apps that already support iPad sidebars, multi-column reading views, or drag-and-drop will likely be the first to feel “made for foldable.”

Users, meanwhile, should look for clues in the next iOS feature set: any new size classes, multitasking APIs, or design guidance that mentions dual-pane experiences on iPhone would be a tell. If Apple nails the software, side-by-side apps on a foldable iPhone could turn quick glances into sustained workflows—without asking people to carry an iPad.

As always with pre-release Apple products, details may change before launch. But if Bloomberg’s reporting holds, the iPhone Fold won’t just bend—it will fundamentally change how the iPhone handles multitasking.