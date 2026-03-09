Apple iPhone Fold Slated for Ultra Line, Report Says

Apple is preparing a new Ultra tier of hardware that would sit above today’s Pro devices, with a foldable iPhone expected to headline the lineup, according to reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The initiative also encompasses a touchscreen MacBook positioned as a distinct model and a next-generation set of AirPods with on-board cameras for computer vision—each carrying notably higher starting prices.

What the Ultra label signals for Apple’s product tiers

Apple has already used the Ultra moniker to mark products that push beyond its mainstream flagships, such as Apple Watch Ultra and its Ultra-branded silicon. Extending that branding to iPhone, Mac, and AirPods suggests a clear strategy: create a performance and capability tier that commands premium pricing while leaving the Pro line intact for professionals and enthusiasts.

The approach mirrors Apple’s broader barbell pricing move. On one end sits the newly introduced entry MacBook Neo at $599 ($499 with education pricing). On the other is a slate of halo devices designed to maximize average selling prices and showcase first-wave technologies where Apple believes it can differentiate on execution, materials, and longevity.

iPhone Fold pricing and positioning within Apple’s lineup

The foldable iPhone—potentially branded iPhone Ultra—could debut around $2,000 at the base configuration, per the report. That would place it above traditional iPhone Pro models and in line with rivals: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and Google’s Pixel Fold have typically launched near the $1,799 mark, while premium foldables like the OnePlus Open hover in the same range.

Apple’s advantage, if it can deliver, will be less about being first and more about addressing pain points that still dog foldables.

Crease visibility

Hinge durability

Software fluidity across folded and unfolded states

Apple patents have covered hinge mechanics and even self-healing materials for flexible displays, hinting at a long R&D runway. Expect an aggressive focus on panel reliability, minimal gap when closed, and iOS behaviors that feel native in both compact and tablet-like modes.

Supply chain watchers have long pointed to Samsung Display, LG Display, and BOE as likely panel partners for any Apple foldable prototypes. Whichever panel wins out will need to meet Apple’s lifecycle bars—think hundreds of thousands of folds—without adding bulk or compromising brightness and color accuracy.

AirPods with computer vision features reportedly in development

The next AirPods are reportedly being explored with “computer-vision cameras” so Siri can interpret the wearer’s surroundings. That could enable context-aware prompts—reading your whiteboard when you open Notes, or adjusting noise control when it detects traffic—pushing Apple’s assistant beyond voice-only cues.

Miniaturizing cameras into earbuds raises obvious privacy questions. Apple’s long-standing emphasis on on-device processing and visual indicators (such as status LEDs) will be critical here. Competitors have tested wearables with cameras—Meta’s Ray-Ban models, for example—but integrating vision into earbuds would be a new category twist that fits Apple’s vertical ecosystem and hands-free ambitions.

Apple’s touchscreen MacBook strategy and product placement

Gurman reports Apple is treating a touchscreen MacBook as a separate product rather than a replacement for MacBook Pro. That framing matters: it suggests Apple wants to add touch without diluting the Pro identity built around performance, ports, and traditional input.

Pricing is said to sit even higher than the current M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro entry points, with the M5 Max model starting at $3,599. A premium touchscreen Mac would need a disciplined macOS touch layer—system-wide hit targets, refined gesture models, and app optimization—so it feels purposeful rather than a checkbox. Apple has historically argued that iPad covers touch-first workflows while Mac remains pointer-first; an Ultra-tier Mac would be Apple’s first attempt to bridge that gap without collapsing the two lines.

Why an Ultra tier now, and how it fits Apple’s roadmap

Apple’s portfolio increasingly spans more price bands per category, a tactic CEO Tim Cook has championed to reach more customers while expanding the top end. Ultra hardware gives Apple a venue to debut frontier tech—foldable displays, vision-enabled audio wearables, new Mac interaction models—at margins that support early manufacturing costs and lower-volume yields.

The company is also weighing other Ultra candidates, including a foldable iPad and a more capable iMac, according to the report. Both would fit a pattern: start where Apple can control the experience and scale components across product families once the economics and reliability improve.

What to watch next as Apple’s Ultra hardware plan evolves

Two signals will indicate how close this Ultra wave is.

Display supply milestones — panel yields, crease mitigation, hinge qualification

Software readiness — adaptive iOS layouts for a foldable iPhone and touch affordances in macOS

If Apple executes, Ultra becomes more than a badge—it’s the tier where the company ships firsts without compromise, while Pro remains the dependable workhorse. With iPhone Fold as the potential star, Apple is setting the stage for its next big hardware swing at the very top of its lineup.