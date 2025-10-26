Apple iPad with A16 gets price cut, now just $299

The Apple A16-powered iPad is back down to $299, a $50 drop that cements it as the best tablet for most people. It’s the least expensive of the current iPads, but it brings enough performance, polish and longevity to outclass many a more expensive slate. If you’ve been holding out for a reliable daily driver of a tablet, this is the sweet spot.

Why this $299 iPad A16 deal matters for most buyers

The 128GB entry-level model is reduced in all colors, while higher storage options receive $50 off at select retailers. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen in previous flash sales, but it comes close — and, more importantly, it’s for the model most people should buy. The former 64GB starting point is history, eliminating a common friction point for apps, offline media and school or work files.

Performance That Is More Than Just Price

The A16 from Apple stands strong in real-world usage. Day-to-day activities are instant, multitasking is smooth and demanding apps such as LumaFusion video editing and Lightroom RAW photo workflows run without incident. Independent benchmarking from publications like AnandTech, along with results from the Geekbench community, consistently peg A-series chips ahead of most midrange Android silicon, and that advantage translates into gaming and creative apps as much as it does in web browsing or productivity.

Memory is a stingy 4GB, but iPadOS tuning gets great things out of it. Apple’s tight integration generally signifies long support windows; recent iPads, for example, have been supported with major software updates for five to six years. That matters more than a marginal spec bump to families and students who keep devices for the long haul.

Display and accessories: finding the sweet spot

The 11-inch panel with 2,360 x 1,640 resolution is sharp, color-accurate and large enough for split-view multitasking without feeling unwieldy. It’s a 60Hz screen, not the faster 120Hz ProMotion you’ll find on pricier models, but for reading, streaming video, taking notes and playing most games it is more than adequate. All in all, the design feels surprisingly high-end for this price — landscape stereo speakers and a solid aluminum shell round it out.

Accessory support is useful and wide: it supports the Apple Pencil (USB‑C), as well as the first-generation Pencil, along with a bunch of keyboards and cases. That versatility is a big reason the iPad continues to be a default pick for students, creators on tight budgets and professionals who want an all-in-one second device.

What you get and what you don’t at this price

Battery life is still a strength, with up to 10 hours of mixed use under typical conditions. The front camera’s good for video calls, and iPadOS still boasts the best collection of tablet-optimized apps — from pro-grade audio tools to classroom mainstays. For many households, that network effect is more valuable than raw specs.

Trade-offs exist. You won’t receive Apple’s latest on-device AI features, which now demand higher-tier chips. The display is 60Hz, and high-end multitasking features to address external displays and pro workflows land higher up the range. If you do need those, step up to the Air or Pro lines. For nearly everyone else, this model nails the priorities that you care about every single day.

How it compares with rivals in the tablet market

Those challenges have not disrupted the market — and I expect them to remain slow-boil for years compared with other vectors such as software — all of which Apple leverages in its growth.

To wit: Here’s a glimpse at IDC’s recent market tracking of global tablet shipments as it stands right now, where Apple hovers around that one-third mark historically.

On Android, your best competition comes from devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and inexpensive offerings from Lenovo and Amazon. Those can be very good values, but the A16’s level of performance, the abundance of iPadOS apps and long software support shift the balance for most people who want a tablet that remains speedy for years.

Even Google’s own tablet offerings function best as smart displays or home hubs. If you want a general-purpose slate for school, travel and couch computing that can also be used to venture into content creation, the base-level iPad A16 makes fewer compromises than comparably priced options.

Bottom line: who should buy the $299 iPad A16 now

If you are in the market for a trustworthy, speedy and well-supported tablet with a sub-$300 price tag, this discount is the time to strike. It’s the default recommendation for families, students and anyone who needs a do-everything tablet without creeping into premium prices. Power users can go upmarket for high-refresh displays or if you live in the video timeline, but everyone else: The $299 iPad A16 is a no-brainer.