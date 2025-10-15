Apple iPad Pro with M5 Opens for Preorders

Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad just got a serious upgrade.

The new iPad Pro, now on the M5 chip, just got a huge upgrade in graphics and on‑device AI as well as pro‑grade workflows — and is already available for preorder.

M5 delivers a major performance jump in GPU and AI

Apple says this model offers more than four times higher peak GPU performance compared to the previous generation and 3.5x higher AI throughput compared to the M4 iPad Pro. That means zippy renders, smooth timelines and responsive effects when you’re cutting multicam video, compositing layers or iterating 3D titles.

For common tasks, those improvements manifest as near‑instant photo retouching, faster background removal and lightning‑fast search in gargantuan libraries. For creative and technical teams, it’s on‑device AI: Stable Diffusion‑style image generation, super‑resolution, object tracking and transcript summaries that can run locally — handy when you’re on set, in the air or working with sensitive content sans a cloud connection.

The M‑series is all about performance per watt, and the M5 carries that on. Look for consistent performance with none of the pesky thermal throttling that often plagues thin laptops, especially when making long exports or batch processing. Developers of pro apps — think LumaFusion, DaVinci Resolve for iPad, Affinity and Procreate — now have more headroom to ramp up blistering GPU‑bound features and neural effects.

Pro display options and configurations explained

The iPad Pro line is back in 11‑inch and 13‑inch sizes, with Space Black and Silver colors. Storage begins at 256GB and goes up to 2TB for media‑heavy workloads. A regular glass display is available across the board, and there’s also a nano‑texture option (designed to cut down on glare under bright lights) that appears on 1TB and 2TB configurations for creators who happen to reside in studios and, by the looks of things, production sets.

And, as you’d expect, ProMotion up to 120Hz ensures that input and animation are smooth — definitely important when you’re scrubbing through a 4K timeline or drawing minute detail with an Apple Pencil. The device still runs iPadOS, so you have access to the latest Apple Pencil ecosystem (yes, that’s the new one), as well as current‑gen Magic Keyboard availability, turning your tablet into a more‑than‑credible ultra‑light work machine for some coding, editing or spreadsheet modeling on the go.

On the software end, iPadOS 26 adds a more flexible windowing system and improved file access, narrowing the gap with laptop multitasking. Combined with the M5’s GPU and neural engine, system‑level features such as live captions, Visual Look Up and background processing feel here now rather than merely present.

Why the upgrade matters for creators and pros

If you’re on an M1 or earlier iPad Pro, the jump is significant: quicker exports, more weight to projects and far more powerful on‑device AI. From M2, expect gains as new GPU architecture and neural performance start appearing in pro apps that rely on effects, denoising or generative tools. From M4, the choice is a bit more nuanced; the 3.5x AI uplift is more about users who actively depend on local models or push neural filters daily.

The analysts at IDC have observed that premium tablets are doing better than the broader slate market, as they are increasingly used either as a laptop substitute or able to hold their own for field work and creative endeavors. The iPad Pro with M5 lands right in the middle of that shift: It’s an Aegis‑Rim‑Seamless‑Timeline capturing device, an edit bay, a sketchbook and a presentation machine that also has enough headroom for running AI‑assisted edits on location without needing an internet connection.

Preorders and buying advice for iPad Pro with M5

Preorders are open starting right now through Apple and major retailers, offering a handful of storage tiers and finishes. If you deal with large media or plan to use the nano‑texture display, you will likely want to start at 1TB; it is also required to get the reduced‑glare panel option. For the vast majority of mobile editors and designers, 512GB strikes a good balance of practicality (particularly if you have super‑active cloud storage/external SSD workflows over USB‑C/Thunderbolt).

Trade‑in programs can lessen the price blow, and education pricing usually lops off a meaningful amount for students and teachers. As ever, you’ll need to add the accessories into the sum total: the newest Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil do considerably change how you use the device day to day.

Bottom line on the iPad Pro with M5 performance leap

The iPad Pro with M5 isn’t just a slight spec bump — it’s a noticeable leap in GPU power and on‑device AI, encased in the familiar, flyweight chassis. For creators, engineers and power users who want laptop‑class performance and AI features in a tablet, it makes sense to preorder now. If your workflow lives and dies by neural effects or you’re stretching older hardware, this is the model for you.