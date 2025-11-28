Apple iPad 11-inch hits its lowest ever price

The Apple iPad 11-inch has just hit a new all-time low, dropping from its original $349 list price to $274 — a 21% discount. That $5 undercut beats the previous best price, making it a new standard for anyone considering Apple’s most affordable in its 11-inch slate range.

For consumers who are tracking seasonal bargains, this is the sort of floor you generally see only during big sales cycles. It combines leading hardware value with a price that at last puts Apple’s 11-inch iPad on the same page as midrange Android tablets.

What sets this iPad deal apart at this price point

For $274, you get Apple’s A16 Bionic — a 6‑core CPU, 5‑core GPU and dedicated Neural Engine — the same category of silicon that powers recent iPhone flagships. In practical terms, that means snappy multitasking and smooth web browsing, with plenty of headroom for creative apps and light video editing, without the stutters you expect from budget tablets.

Its 11‑inch Liquid Retina panel clocks in at 2,360 × 1,640 with True Tone, which translates to clear text and color-accurate visuals that don’t break down whether you’re reading, streaming, or doing work.

A 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video is overkill for a tablet but nice for scanning documents or snapping basic clips, and the front camera works well for video calls.

Battery life is estimated at up to 10 hours even in real‑world use cases that mix web, video, and note‑taking. The starting point for storage is 128 gigabytes — a welcome bump up from prior entry-level iPads — and it can be configured with as much as 512GB. Connectivity consists of Wi‑Fi 6 across the board, with optional 5G via cellular models, which should give commuters and students a secure on‑the‑go setup.

That user satisfaction pans out on the spec sheet: Retailer reviews are consistently near the top of the scale, with people praising speed and display quality at this price tier.

Competition: How It Compares At This Price

Facing Android rivals priced around $300, the iPad 11-inch is neck-and-neck on display sharpness and decisively ahead when it comes to app optimization. The creative tools from Adobe, Affinity, and Procreate are better optimized for iPadOS, while education and productivity ecosystems get a boost from long OS support windows.

Next to its own lineup, the iPad Air 11‑inch with M2 offers more GPU muscle and Stage Manager flexibility for heavy multitasking — but it almost always costs a lot more.

For the majority of occasional content creators, students, and frequent travelers, the A16’s equivalent speed at a fraction of the cost is often more pragmatic than paying for performance that you won’t hit every day.

Market researchers like IDC have regularly had Apple at or near the head of global tablet shipments, with figures that often capture about a third of the market. While the scale benefits consumers — a richer choice of apps, stronger resale values, and wider accessory support than you find when you skew to the bargain basement — it can also make for tiresome comparisons.

Who should buy this 11-inch iPad at the current price

If your load is web‑first — documents, spreadsheets, research, note‑taking, and streaming — this deal is a sweet spot. Students get a light, rugged machine with all‑day stamina; professionals get a portable companion for email triage and meetings; casual creators can edit photos and short videos without too many compromises.

Two caveats before you hit buy: storage and connectivity. Photographers or offline streamers might want a bit more room (which can increase the total cost quickly). Cellular models provide some much-needed flexibility with 5G, but you can expect to pay a premium over Wi‑Fi‑only models.

Like any hot discount, availability can also swing quickly. Sometimes these prices come with only a few color options or are restocked in waves by retailers. Look up return windows and price‑adjustment policies for items that you’ve purchased in case inventory or bundles (such as cases or keyboard covers) become better after you buy.

Pricing context and takeaway for this 11-inch iPad

Average price trackers and historical promos indicate that 21% off is highly aggressive for an 11‑inch iPad with current‑generation silicon and a recent display. It is another reminder of a larger trend: High-end tablet features are trickling down to entry levels, especially during seasonal peaks in shopping.

Bottom line: If you’ve been waiting for a true iPad entry point without compromise to speed or screen quality, this is it. That mix of A16 performance, 11‑inch Liquid Retina eye candy, 128GB of starting storage, and a sub‑$300 price tag is increasingly rare — and it won’t last long if stock gets tight again.