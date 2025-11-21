Apple iPad 11 Inch $70 Off for the Holidays

And for shoppers, a standout tablet deal just landed: The 11-inch iPad is down $70 to $279 from its typical list price of $349. That 20% discount makes Apple’s most universally useful tablet accessible to even more buyers, and it ranks among the deepest holiday discounts we’ve seen on a current iPad model this season.

Why This iPad Holiday Deal Matters Right Now

There’s a reason that the default tablet recommendation is Apple’s iPad. According to IDC’s quarterly tracker, Apple has long led the world in tablet shipments, frequently controlling about a third of the market. This temporary $70 reduction on an entry-level configuration offers value-seekers an unusual way to buy into the ecosystem without sacrificing mainstays or shelf life.

Price history also matters. These kinds of tablets go on sale in fits and starts — iPads see some but not a ton of promotions — but $279 for an 11-inch-class product is toward the bottom half of recent mainstream pricing. Retailer ratings support the allure as well: listings for this configuration average around 4.8 out of 5 stars, which indicates strong satisfaction with display quality, battery life, and day-to-day performance.

Key iPad specifications that hit the everyday sweet spot

The headliner is the 11-inch (10.86-inch measured diagonally) Liquid Retina display, providing enough space for split-screen multitasking, streaming shows, and taking notes in separate apps at once. Colors are punchy and text is crisp, which is crucial if your tablet does double duty for consuming entertainment and doing work.

Its behind-the-scenes power also ensures app launches are snappy and multitasking is smooth — thanks to modern Apple silicon, the responsive hardware that iPads are famed for. The 128GB storage, which is plenty of room for offline video, productivity apps, and travel photos, should cut down on how often you have to move files off.

Connectivity and stamina complete the package. Support for Wi‑Fi 6 helps stabilize networking in busy homes or on campus, and a target of about 10 hours of battery life should keep most users going through a day of classes, meetings, or streaming. A pair of 12MP cameras, back for quick scans and front for crisp video calls, make it a staple tool not only to collaborate but also to create.

Accessories are a major factor in the story. There’s USB‑C on board, so charging and adding peripherals is easy, while the support of Apple’s stylus and keyboard ecosystem brings note‑taking and laptop‑style typing if required. It’s that versatile appeal that draws many students and commuters to an iPad over a low-end laptop.

How this iPad price compares to alternatives right now

For $279, this iPad is priced below a lot of viable Android tablets (which are often in the $300–$400 range when they’re not on sale). Some rivals have 90Hz panels or included pens, but the trade-offs of iPadOS’s app library, lengthy software support, and high resale value are persuasive. Counterpoint and CIRP analysts have often pointed out Apple’s superior device retention and service attach rates — both of which quietly improve the total cost of ownership over time.

If you’re weighing the upgrade ladder, this 11-inch model is a happy middle between budget slates and higher-end iPad Air or Pro devices. You lose pro-tier features like high refresh rates or the latest desktop-class chips, but for most users, streaming, browsing, note-taking, and light photo edits, it nails the brief at a much friendlier price point.

Who should jump on this iPad deal during the holidays

Students who are in the market for a note-taking and research tablet that can be tossed into a backpack and last all day.

Parents in search of a shared tablet for streaming, studying, and travel without spending a fortune.

Remote workers who would like a second screen for calls, email, and documents, along with a front camera that flatters on video.

Smart Buying Tips to Use Before Checkout

Confirm the storage you want — 128GB should be a solid starting point for those using their iPad to store media. If you’re going to be sketching or annotating PDFs, factor in the price of a compatible stylus, and think about a keyboard case if productivity is important to you. Review retailer return windows and price-match policies; holiday promos are known to change on a dime. And if you’re upgrading, trade-in credits from major retailers or directly from the manufacturer can lower the net price that much more.

Bottom line: An 11-inch iPad for just $279 is a rare find in deal land. It offers the performance, battery life, and app selection most people want — all now available at a price that makes it easy to recommend during holiday shopping time.