Apple Hikes External SSD Prices, With SanDisk Up 200%

Apple’s online store is suddenly a far pricier place to buy external storage. Prices on several third-party SSDs have jumped sharply, with some SanDisk listings showing increases approaching 200%, and many popular models now marked unavailable for online purchase. The changes, first spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, come amid a broader crunch in the flash market that has pushed solid-state storage costs higher across the industry.

What Changed on Apple’s Online Store for External SSDs

Apple has updated pricing on multiple third-party accessories in its storage category, including SanDisk, LaCie, and Promise. A standout example is SanDisk’s 4TB Professional Pro-G40 portable SSD, which now lists at $1,199.95 after carrying a $499.95 tag earlier this year—and $399.95 at launch. That’s a 140% spike on top of a prior increase. Other SanDisk configurations have risen even more steeply, with some showing up to 200% inflation compared with recent pricing snapshots.

Adding to the sticker shock, many external drives on Apple’s site are currently flagged as unavailable online, with a note suggesting potential in-store stock. Even if you can track one down at a physical Apple Store, there’s no guarantee it’ll escape the new, higher price. It’s worth noting that accessory pricing is typically set by the manufacturer rather than Apple, but Apple’s storefront tends to mirror current MSRPs quickly and consistently.

Why SSD Prices Are Climbing Across the Industry Now

After an 18-month glut that pushed SSD prices to historic lows, the flash market turned a corner as suppliers cut output and demand rebounded. TrendForce has reported sustained, double-digit sequential increases in NAND contract prices through multiple quarters, a reversal driven by disciplined supply, stronger smartphone and PC refresh cycles, and a hotter data center market.

AI infrastructure is a key force behind the shift. Hyperscale spending has concentrated on GPUs and high-bandwidth memory, but it has also rippled into broader memory and storage supply chains. With fabs prioritizing more profitable components and keeping NAND output tight, consumer SSDs are feeling the squeeze. Western Digital, Kioxia, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron have all emphasized supply discipline in recent earnings calls, and industry trackers like IDC and Gartner have flagged rising storage costs after last year’s floor. In short: the market is normalizing from extreme lows, and portable SSDs are no longer the bargain they were in 2023.

The Impact For Mac Creators And Power Users

Apple’s curated lineup skews toward premium Thunderbolt and ruggedized drives—exactly the gear favored by video editors, photographers, and developers who need sustained performance and durability. Those categories are also most exposed to price moves. High-capacity SKUs like 2TB and 4TB have seen the steepest climbs, and the gap between Thunderbolt and USB models can widen quickly when MSRPs reset.

For workflows that demand top-end speeds (think ProRes RAW, multicam 4K/8K, or Xcode builds on large repos), cutting back to slower storage isn’t always an option. But many buyers can step down from Thunderbolt to fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 or 2×2 without a noticeable hit, especially for photo libraries, Time Machine backups, or general-purpose shuttling. Knowing your real-world bottlenecks—interface, controller, or NAND—can save hundreds of dollars right now.

How Apple’s Pricing Compares With Other Retailers

Apple’s storefront often reflects full MSRP and tends to be slower to discount than broadline retailers. That gap can be glaring during market upswings. For instance, the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB moved near $167 on major marketplaces recently; in 2023, price trackers recorded promotional lows around $60. While those fire-sale days are unlikely to return soon, street prices outside Apple’s store can still undercut the latest MSRPs—assuming you can find stock.

Inventory is another wildcard. As vendors rebalance allocations between consumer and enterprise channels, availability can whipsaw. Apple’s “unavailable online” tags for SanDisk, LaCie, and Promise likely reflect constrained supply, not just pricing policy. Checking manufacturer stores, authorized resellers, and reputable system integrators can surface better deals or shorter lead times.

Practical Buying Advice In A Rising Market

Match the interface to your needs. Thunderbolt 3/4 drives deliver consistent multi-GB/s performance for heavy video or code work, but USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) units often provide excellent value for everyday tasks. If you’re budget-constrained, a quality NVMe drive paired with a USB4 or 10Gbps enclosure can be cheaper than a prebuilt portable, while still offering strong speeds.

Prioritize endurance and thermals. Look for clear TBW ratings, proven controllers, and enclosures with real heat dissipation (metal, not just plastic). For field work, IP ratings and shock resistance matter; models like SanDisk’s Pro-G40 or LaCie’s Rugged series justify some premium with durability and cable reliability.

Finally, time your purchase. Industry analysts expect supply discipline to persist, but price spikes often overshoot before settling. Set alerts with trusted retailers, compare across capacities (sometimes 2TB offers better $/TB than 1TB during resets), and avoid panic buys at the top of the curve—especially if Apple’s store shows unusual surcharges or low online availability.

Bottom line: Apple’s external SSD prices are rising fast, with SanDisk among the steepest moves and online stock tightening. The broader flash rebound explains much of it, but savvy shoppers can still find workable alternatives—if they’re willing to compare interfaces, consider modular setups, and look beyond Apple’s storefront.