Apple Debuts M4 iPad Air Starting At $599

Apple has introduced a new iPad Air powered by its M4 chip, aiming to bring pro‑level speed to the company’s best‑selling midrange tablet. Available in 11‑ and 13‑inch sizes and starting at $599, the latest Air holds its price while promising a meaningful leap in performance, graphics, and on‑device AI.

The Air remains the bridge between the entry iPad and the iPad Pro, a segment that matters because Apple consistently leads global tablet shipments, according to IDC’s most recent tracking. That mix of mainstream price and near‑pro capability is precisely where the M4 Air is designed to win.

Key Specifications at a Glance for the New M4 iPad Air

The new model runs on Apple’s M4 with an 8‑core CPU, a 9‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine tuned for on‑device machine learning. Apple pairs the chip with 12GB of unified memory and up to 120GB/s of memory bandwidth to keep creative apps, large photo libraries, and heavy multitasking fluid.

Storage tiers span 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Color options include blue, purple, starlight, and space gray. Up front, a 12MP Center Stage camera supports video calls that track you automatically, while the thin‑and‑light chassis returns in 11‑ and 13‑inch sizes.

Pricing and Availability for Both Sizes and Education

The 11‑inch iPad Air starts at $599, and the 13‑inch model starts at $799. Education pricing begins at $549 and $749, respectively. Orders open immediately through Apple’s retail and online channels, with deliveries slated to begin within days in initial markets.

Keeping the same starting price while moving to M4 is notable in a category where value drives volume. It positions the Air as the default choice for students, commuters, and creators who want headroom without the premium of an iPad Pro.

Performance Gains and On‑Device AI Improvements

Apple says the M4 iPad Air is up to 30% faster than the prior M3‑based Air, helped by the 50% increase in unified memory. The 16‑core Neural Engine is designed for intensive on‑device tasks such as image segmentation, background removal, and live transcription without sending data to the cloud. Apple has previously quoted up to 38 TOPS for its latest Neural Engine class, which gives a sense of the scale of local AI workloads this chip targets.

In practical terms, that means smoother timelines in LumaFusion, faster brushes in Procreate, and snappier large‑document search in note‑taking apps—especially when juggling multiple windows in iPadOS. For classrooms and field work, the ability to run ML models locally can also save battery and protect sensitive content by keeping processing on the device.

Design, Size Options, and Display Experience Details

The Air’s hardware philosophy doesn’t change: it stays remarkably thin and portable even at 13 inches, a size many laptop users prefer for split‑screen work. Apple focuses its pitch on the software experience with iPadOS, which now supports more laptop‑style windowing and a desktop‑like workflow for multitasking.

Paired with the Magic Keyboard, the larger Air becomes a credible writing and research machine. Digital artists benefit from the expansive canvas of the 13‑inch model, while the 11‑inch version remains the travel‑friendly pick.

Connectivity Support and Compatible Accessories Overview

Apple lists support for Wi‑Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G cellular, and Thread, with dedicated N1 and C1X connectivity silicon. For users, Wi‑Fi 7’s multi‑link operation can improve reliability and cut latency in real‑time tasks like cloud gaming, collaborative whiteboarding, and remote desktop sessions.

The new Air works with Magic Keyboard as well as Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro, giving creators precise input with tilt and pressure sensitivity. For note‑takers, the Pencil Pro’s advanced controls and low latency remain essential perks that help the Air stand in for a paper notebook.

Should You Upgrade from Older iPad Models to M4 Air

If you’re on an M1‑class iPad or any A‑series iPad, the jump to M4 brings dramatic gains across CPU, graphics, and AI acceleration, plus more memory for demanding multitasking. Photo editors, video hobbyists, and students managing research across multiple apps will feel the difference.

Owners of the most recent iPad Air may see a more incremental step. The M4’s Neural Engine and faster memory are meaningful, but if your current workflows are already smooth, you can likely wait. Power users pushing 4K video, 3D workflows, or color‑critical work should still look to the iPad Pro line for its top‑end displays and extra GPU headroom.

Bottom line: by keeping the price steady and delivering a faster chip with stronger on‑device AI, the M4 iPad Air strengthens Apple’s grip on the midrange tablet space. For most buyers, this is the sweet spot—portable, powerful, and now more future‑proof for AI‑assisted tasks.