Apple Cuts China App Store Commission To 25%

Apple has reduced its App Store commission for China to 25% from 30%, and lowered the subscription renewal fee to 12% after the first year, following quiet discussions with Chinese regulators. The change applies to paid apps and in-app purchases across the mainland storefront and signals a pragmatic shift in a market that remains central to Apple’s hardware and services strategy.

Apple said the updated structure takes effect imminently and will not require developers to accept new terms. The company framed the move as part of a commitment to “fair and transparent” conditions and to keeping China’s rates at or below those in other markets, aligning the policy with its broader narrative that developers should see predictable economics on iOS.

The low-drama rollout stands in sharp contrast to Apple’s prolonged standoffs elsewhere. In Europe, the company has sparred with authorities over the Digital Markets Act, and in the U.S. it largely preserved its headline rates after the Epic Games litigation. In China, however, Apple read the room and moved swiftly—an implicit acknowledgment of the market’s scale and regulatory expectations.

What Changes in China and Which Developers Benefit Most

The headline rate for paid apps and in-app purchases drops to 25%, while subscription auto-renewals after a user’s first year fall to 12% from 15%. That undercuts Apple’s standard global subscription renewal take and gives China-based subscription businesses a tangible margin boost over time.

For a common ¥68 in-app purchase, Apple’s cut falls from ¥20.4 to ¥17.0, raising a developer’s net from ¥47.6 to ¥51.0—about a 7% lift in net revenue on that transaction. On mature subscriptions, the 12% renewal fee improves long-run unit economics for video, productivity, education, and dating apps where retention drives profitability.

Games—the App Store’s largest revenue driver—could see pricing experiments or deeper engagement rewards as studios reinvest savings in user acquisition and live ops. Smaller teams stand to gain proportionally more from the immediate 5-point take-rate cut, especially those that have not qualified for Apple’s existing small business programs.

Why Apple Blinked in China on App Store Commissions

China is both a sales engine for iPhone and a crucial battleground for Services. Apple reported a double-digit increase in iPhone revenue in China in its most recent holiday quarter, helping deliver record results. Greater China has frequently accounted for roughly a fifth of Apple’s total revenue in recent years, according to company filings—a share large enough to warrant surgical policy moves when regulators push for change.

The policy environment has tightened around mobile distribution. Chinese authorities have stepped up oversight of app filings and store compliance since 2023, prompting Apple and domestic Android stores to enforce registration requirements and remove noncompliant apps. Against that backdrop, lowering commissions is a relatively low-friction lever for Apple to demonstrate cooperation while preserving the App Store’s core model.

There’s also pure arithmetic: a 5-point cut may be offset by volume. China remains one of the largest markets by App Store consumer spend, according to Sensor Tower and other analytics firms. If the adjustment stimulates higher transaction throughput or improves subscription retention, Apple’s Services revenue—the company’s most rapidly expanding segment in recent years—can still set records while accommodating local expectations.

How It Compares to Other Markets and Apple Policies

In the EU, Apple’s response to new rules has focused on alternative distribution, new fees, and compliance mechanics that have drawn public scrutiny. In the U.S., Apple largely maintained the 30%/15% framework after court rulings allowed limited steering to external payments but did not force broad commission cuts. Programs like the Small Business initiative reduce rates to 15% for eligible developers, yet the baseline remains unchanged.

China now features a 25% standard take and a 12% subscription renewal fee—making it more favorable than Apple’s typical 15% renewal elsewhere. That disparity could exert soft pressure on Apple’s global pricing logic, even if the company maintains country-specific policies tied to regulation and market maturity.

Domestic Android app stores operated by major OEMs and internet platforms already compete on distribution, terms, and promotion. While rates vary by category and partner, Apple’s move subtly resets the reference point for iOS economics in China and could spark fresh negotiations across the ecosystem.

What to Watch Next as Apple Adjusts China App Fees

Developers will test price points, advertising spend, and retention incentives to capture the margin upside. Expect subscription-heavy apps to push longer trials or bundled tiers, given the improved second-year take.

Regulators will look for consistent application of the new rules, which Apple says are documented in its updated Developer Program License Agreement. The company emphasized no new opt-ins are required—a small but meaningful nod to operational simplicity.

Finally, watch whether this quiet accommodation becomes a template. If reduced take rates in strategically important markets drive higher spend and fewer regulatory flashpoints, Apple may find that a smaller slice of a larger pie is the more durable path for its App Store business.