Apple Changes Wi‑Fi Sharing in iOS 26.2 in Europe

Apple is getting ready to make a subtle but important change for users in the European Union with iOS 26.2. The update will restrict the automatic sharing of Wi‑Fi networks between iPhones and Apple Watches in the region, rolling back a feature that had hardly been visible to users who didn’t know it was working in the background.

What Is Changing in EU Apple Watch Wi‑Fi Sharing

Today, when an Apple Watch is joined at the hip with an iPhone, it can piggyback on the iPhone’s saved Wi‑Fi networks — joining them automatically even without a phone in tow. Under iOS 26.2, EU users will see a toned-down version of that eagerness: An Apple Watch will only connect itself automatically to a known Wi‑Fi network when its paired owner’s iPhone is nearby the Watch physically.

If you’ve left home with nothing more than the watch, and step into a familiar network — your gym, your office’s coworking space — you’ll have to enter the Wi‑Fi password on the Apple Watch in order to get online. When outside the EU, there will still be no interruption to the sharing from iPhone to Apple Watch as is currently the case.

Why Apple Is Making the Change for EU Wi‑Fi Sharing

The move seems to be in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which mandates that “gatekeeper” platforms enable certain capabilities to interoperate with third-party devices and services. In reducing the automatic Wi‑Fi password sharing beyond Apple’s own products, Apple is also not forced into a position where it would have to open such an approach to rival wearables.

The behavior change appears to be connected to the EU regulatory environment, rather than a technical limitation, according to reports from Numerama and cited by 9to5Mac. Apple has made other Europe-only concessions in the last few years — browser engine change, third-party contactless payment access and alternative app distribution plans were all announced to align with DMA obligations.

Who Will Be Affected by the EU Wi‑Fi Sharing Shift

The change will be imperceptible for many owners. You’ll still want your saved Wi‑Fi networks to be joined by your Apple Watch if you’re the sort to take it with you on errands but leave your iPhone at home in a crunch. The friction comes when you intentionally “go phone-free”: Runners, cyclists or anyone who walks out of the house with just the watch will find that they need to manually authenticate Wi‑Fi networks each time they walk into a previously visited location.

Cellular Apple Watch models are a bit more insulated, because they can always fall back to LTE for data. Even still, some users choose Wi‑Fi to conserve their battery or avoid using their mobile data. Either way, the move reclassifies a background convenience as an occasional prompt that demands some sort of action from the wrist.

How to Prepare and What You Can Do on Apple Watch

If you frequently wear only your Apple Watch, get ready to input Wi‑Fi information the first time you show up somewhere without your iPhone. On the watch, open Settings, tap Wi‑Fi and then select the network; enter the password through Scribble handwriting entry or with the on-device keyboard if so supported. The watch should then recall the network for the next solo trip.

If you have a long, complex password at work or the gym, you might try double-checking the exact credentials first; using your iPhone to approve the initial connection; or checking with an administrator. If you have a cellular model, if necessary use your data plan as a fallback.

The European Landscape for Apple Watch Wi‑Fi Changes

Analyst companies such as Counterpoint Research and Canalys have pointed to Apple’s strength in Western Europe, where iPhone makes up about a third of smartphone sales. Apple Watch continues to lead the worldwide smartwatch market in terms of unit volumes, though it typically fluctuates anywhere from 20–30% share depending on the quarter. Any change specific to a region — however slight — ends up impacting millions of users.

Apple’s change to Wi‑Fi fits into a larger pattern: Apple is adjusting how features work in the EU, not the world, to comply with EU rules. For consumers in the EU, this is a familiar trade-off: more competition and cross-platform interoperability versus occasional frictions between century-old incumbents reshaping tightly integrated systems.

Bottom Line: What EU-Specific Wi‑Fi Changes Mean Now

iOS 26.2 is set to perform some EU-wresting not-so-auto-joining of Apple Watch Wi‑Fi. The Apple essence is still there, but those watch-first users will also see more prompts when they abandon their iPhone. A small, but telling example of how Europe’s regulatory push is still inscribing new fine print into tech ecosystems feature by feature, region by region.