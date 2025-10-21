Apple AirTag four-pack hits a new record low price

A four-pack of Apple AirTag trackers just dipped to a new low of $64.99, down $34.01 from the typical bundle price, for a per-tag price of about $16.25.

This is the time to jump for iPhone owners who have been holding out on tagging their keys, bags and luggage (without paying full freight).

Location trackers are only as good as the network of people, smartphones and other devices behind them, and AirTag’s biggest advantage is Apple’s sprawling Find My ecosystem. With Apple now boasting more than two billion active global devices, coverage in cities, airports and malls is surprisingly dense, transforming everyday iPhones into anonymous beacons that can assist you in finding a lost set of keys.

Why this AirTag deal is the best one we’ve seen

The AirTag four-pack is usually $99, and for most of the year it’s much more than this sale price at widely cited retail price trackers. At $64.99, that’s about 34% off the usual cost of the bundle and among the lowest price we’ve seen for it available at most major retailers.

There’s long-term value baked in, too. Each AirTag is powered by an ordinary CR2032 coin cell, and Apple says it should last about 12 months per tag with everyday use. Replacement cells are cheap (a few dollars each) and widely available, also helping to keep overall ownership costs lower than rechargeable trackers that require more frequent intervention.

What’s in the box with AirTag and how setup works

Setup is nearly instant. Simply bring an AirTag close to your iPhone and a dialog box appears asking if you would like to pair, name and assign the tag to something in the Find My app. From there, you can view its last known location on a map, play a sound to alert you of its whereabouts if it’s nearby, and turn on Lost Mode so that an NFC-capable phone displays contact information when tapped.

AirTag uses Bluetooth Low Energy for wide finding, and also Ultra Wideband for precision. If you have an iPhone with a U1 chip (iPhone 11 or later, except for the 2020 iPhone SE), Precision Finding can use on-screen distance and direction arrows to help you get closer, making it much easier to zero in on a tag that’s under a couch cushion or buried in a tote.

The key is the crowd fueling Find My network. An AirTag that travels far enough away from you can securely share its location with iCloud using nearby Apple devices, and only you will have access to it. These relays are deliberately engineered by Apple to be anonymous and end-to-end encrypted — a privacy-specific strategy Apple often highlights in its platform security documentation.

On the hardware end, AirTag is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, which translates to being splash- and briefly submersible. Your tag fits into a pocket or key ring and is ideal to store in your car, home or office. And remember that accessories are sold separately, so account for a key ring or adhesive mount if you’ll need either.

AirTag delivers peace of mind while traveling and in daily life

Travel is where AirTag really proves its worth. Commit that information to memory and you will understand the significance of a tag inside your bag, one that can immediately inform you whether your bag cleared a crucial connection or remains at its originating airport. Many travelers say they use that evidence to expedite help at airline counters.

And closer to home, key tags, backpack tags and camera bag tags minimize day-to-day friction. If you’re within Bluetooth range, a quick ping or Precision Finding tends to solve the mystery in seconds. At a distance from there, the broader network frequently serves to provide coverage, especially in densely populated urban neighborhoods where iPhones abound.

AirTag compatibility and privacy protections explained

That’s the thing about AirTag, it’s for Apple users. Complete functionality is available on an iPhone or iPad running current iOS or iPadOS while using The Times app. Android users can also scan for any found tags through NFC and get alerts about unknown trackers thanks to a unified Apple and Google standard for authenticating location-tracker devices that both companies have built in hopes of delivering cross-platform safety.

Privacy protections include changing Bluetooth identifiers, an audible alert if a tag unexpectedly travels with someone who isn’t its owner and Lost Mode controls that disclose only the contact info you select. Those protections have evolved over time with feedback from safety advocates and platform security teams to curb abuse and yet still maintain the basic tracking capability for owners.

AirTag four-pack deal at a glance and key takeaways

Price falls to $64.99 for the four-pack, or a discount of $34.01 off the regular bundle price, translating to approximately $16.25 per tag.

Stock is wonky and supply runs dry rapidly when AirTags hit their bottom pricing. This is the value sweet spot if you are an iPhone owner who covets multiple tags for keys, luggage and a daily bag.

Go with something built for that ecosystem, like Tile or the newest Samsung tags for Galaxy devices, if you’re predominantly on Android. For anyone else entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, an AirTag four-pack at this price is an easy improvement in day-to-day reassurance.